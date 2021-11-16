ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
`Oh, snap!’ A record-breaking motion at our fingertips

EurekAlert
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe snapping of a finger was first depicted in ancient Greek art around 300 B.C. Today, that same snap initiates evil forces for the villain Thanos in Marvel’s latest Avengers movie. Both media inspired a group of researchers from the Georgia Institute of Technology to study the physics of a finger...

www.eurekalert.org

Comments / 0

Futurity

Finger snaps are one of the fastest motions humans can create

Researchers have discovered the finger snap has the highest acceleration the human body produces. The snapping of a finger was first depicted in ancient Greek art around 300 BCE. Today, that same snap initiates evil forces for the villain Thanos in Marvel’s latest Avengers movie. Both media inspired a group of researchers from the Georgia Institute of Technology to study the physics of a finger snap and determine how friction plays a critical role.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Massive “Tsunami” of Gravitational Wave Detections Breaks Record

A team of international scientists, including researchers from The Australian National University (ANU), have unveiled the largest number of gravitational waves ever detected. The discoveries will help solve some of the most complex mysteries of the Universe, including the building blocks of matter and the workings of space and time.
ASTRONOMY
EurekAlert

High-speed propeller star is fastest spinning white dwarf

Record-breaking spin rate for a confirmed white dwarf star is observed by University of Warwick-led astronomers. Establishes the star as only the second magnetic propeller ever found, over seventy years since the first. Scientists combined the highly sensitive HiPERCAM instrument with world’s largest operating optical telescope to make the finding.
ASTRONOMY
EurekAlert

Before geoengineering, some fundamental chemistry

It’s a tempting thought: With climate change so difficult to manage and nations unwilling to take decisive action, what if we could mitigate its effects by setting up a kind of chemical umbrella—a layer of sulfuric acid in the upper atmosphere that could reflect the sun’s radiation and cool the Earth?
SCIENCE
State
California State
EurekAlert

National Human Genome Research Institute funds $12.2 million center at Weill Cornell Medicine to study RNA modifications

The National Human Genome Research Institute has funded a multi-institutional Center of Excellence in Genome Sciences (CEGS), based at Weill Cornell Medicine, to develop new tools to study the major product of the human genome, called ribonucleic acid (RNA), and determine how RNA functions to orchestrate the unique patterns of protein expression seen in human tissues and in disease. The new CEGS, funded by a five-year, $12.2 million grant, will be led by Dr. Samie R. Jaffrey, the Greenberg-Starr Professor of Pharmacology at Weill Cornell Medicine, and includes investigators at Duke, the University of California at San Francisco, New York Institute of Technology and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The Center for Genomic Information Encoded by RNA Nucleotide Modifications is one of 14 NIH Centers of Excellence in Genomic Science (CEGS) and is specifically focused on how chemical modifications of these RNAs can be dynamically regulated to control protein production throughout the body.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Astrophysicists Reveal Largest-Ever Suite of Universe Simulations – How Gravity Shaped the Distribution of Dark Matter

To understand how the universe formed, astronomers have created AbacusSummit, more than 160 simulations of how gravity may have shaped the distribution of dark matter. Collectively clocking in at nearly 60 trillion particles, a newly released set of cosmological simulations is by far the biggest ever produced. The simulation suite,...
ASTRONOMY
EurekAlert

Getting quantum dots to stop blinking

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. -- Quantum dots, discovered in the 1990s, have a wide range of applications and are perhaps best known for producing vivid colors in some high-end televisions. But for some potential uses, such as tracking biochemical pathways of a drug as it interacts with living cells, progress has been hampered by one seemingly uncontrollable characteristic: a tendency to blink off at random intervals. That doesn’t matter when the dots are used in the aggregate, as in TV screens, but for precision applications it can be a significant drawback.
SCIENCE
EurekAlert

New device modulates visible light—without dimming it—with the smallest footprint and lowest power consumption

Columbia University School of Engineering and Applied Science. New York, NY—November 22, 2021—Over the past several decades, researchers have moved from using electric currents to manipulating light waves in the near-infrared range for telecommunications applications such as high-speed 5G networks, biosensors on a chip, and driverless cars. This research area, known as integrated photonics, is fast evolving and investigators are now exploring the shorter—visible—wavelength range to develop a broad variety of emerging applications. These include chip-scale LIDAR (light detection and ranging), AR/VR/MR (augmented/virtual/mixed reality) goggles, holographic displays, quantum information processing chips, and implantable optogenetic probes in the brain.
ENGINEERING
Daily Beast

See the Jaw-Dropping First Photos Taken By NASA’s Newest Earth-Observing Satellite

NASA’s newest Earth observation satellite, Landsat 9, has taken its first photos of the planet from orbit, and they’re gorgeous as hell. It’s just a taste of what the new satellite will be capable of spotting—especially as the planet is set to undergo rapid environmental transformations thanks to climate change and expanded human development.
ASTRONOMY
EurekAlert

Examining the dynamics of complex networks

A special issue of EPJST, edited by Dr Jurgen Kurths, Senior Advisor at the Research Department for Complexity Science, Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research (PIK), and Professor and Senior Advisor at Humboldt University, Berlin, Ahmedabad, brings together a collection of papers focusing improving our understanding of the collective dynamics of complex systems. The special issue pays particular attention to the applications of this understanding in the diverse fields of neuroscience, climate modelling, and Earth science.
SCIENCE
EurekAlert

Activation of a key protein that allows glioblastoma cells to complete apoptosis

Apoptosis is the mechanism by which defective cells promote their own death to protect the body. It is a complex process, with many stages, in which the different parts of the cell gradually degrade. In glioblastoma cells, even when apoptosis begins, the process stops at one of the stages and allows the cell to survive.
SCIENCE
EurekAlert

For a fungus, the right “accessories” can make or break a relationship with a plant

For a fungus, the right “accessories” can make or break a relationship with a plant. Plants interact with a diversity of organisms over the course of their lifetime, but even very similar microbes can cause opposite reactions. Two strains of the fungus Fusarium oxysporum (Fo) share a core genome, but one is a beneficial endophyte while the other is a detrimental pathogen causing wilt and death. A new study, published in the Molecular Plant-Microbe Interactions journal, tried to tease apart why these two strains cause such opposite reactions, and more generally how plants respond differently to useful and harmful microbes, by exploring the interaction of these two strains with the model plant Arabidopsis.
WILDLIFE
sciencealert.com

Newly Developed DNA Technique Confirms Identity of Sitting Bull's Great-Grandson

A man's claim to be the great-grandson of Sitting Bull has been confirmed using DNA taken from the Native American leader's scalp lock – billed as the first time genetic evidence has corroborated a family relationship between a historic figure and a living descendant. The breakthrough was made possible by...
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

Magnetic Anomaly in New Mexico Reveals an Invisible Signature of Meteorite Impacts

Meteor impact sites might seem like easy things to recognize, with giant craters in Earth's surface showing where these far-flung objects finally came to a violent stop. But it's not always that way.  Sometimes those impact scars are healed over, disguised by layers of dirt and vegetation, or worn smooth again by the elements over vast stretches of time. Now scientists have found a way to detect these hidden impact sites. Think about a big chunk of space rock getting close to its final destination on Earth. Meteoroids can enter Earth's atmosphere as fast as 72 kilometers per second (160,000 mph), but...
ASTRONOMY
dailygalaxy.com

At Dawn of the Human Species –Milky Way’s Central Black Hole Slingshotted a Star at a Blistering 6 Million KPH

“Seeing this star is really amazing as we know it must have formed in the galactic center, a place very different to our local environment. It is a visitor from a strange land,” said NASA Hubble Fellow Ting Li with the Carnegie Observatories and Princeton University, about the discovery of the ultrafast star, S5-HVS1 in 2019, traveling at a blistering 6 million km/h. The doomed star was slingshotted by the supermassive black hole at the heart of the Milky Way five million years ago at the dawn of the human species.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Astronomers May Have Discovered the First Extragalactic Planet

Until now, astronomers have found all other known exoplanets and exoplanet candidates in the Milky Way galaxy, almost all less than about 3,000 light-years from Earth. Signs of a planet transiting a star outside of the Milky Way galaxy may have been detected for the first time. This intriguing result, using NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory, opens up a new window to search for exoplanets at greater distances than ever before.
ASTRONOMY
EurekAlert

Peeking into a chrysalis, videos reveal growth of butterfly wing scales

If you brush against the wings of a butterfly, you will likely come away with a fine sprinkling of powder. This lepidopteran dust is made up of tiny microscopic scales, hundreds of thousands of which paper a butterfly’s wings like shingles on a wafer-thin roof. The structure and arrangement of these scales give a butterfly its color and shimmer, and help shield the insect from the elements.
WILDLIFE
EurekAlert

Fundamental particles modelled in beam of light

Scientists at the University of Birmingham have succeeded in creating an experimental model of an elusive kind of fundamental particle called a skyrmion in a beam of light. The breakthrough provides physicists with a real system demonstrating the behaviour of skyrmions, first proposed 60 years ago by a University of Birmingham mathematical physicist, Professor Tony Skyrme.
CHEMISTRY
EurekAlert

Ultrathin solar cells get a boost

Rice lab finds 2D perovskite compound has the right stuff to challenge bulkier products. HOUSTON – (Nov. 22, 2021) – Rice University engineers have achieved a new benchmark in the design of atomically thin solar cells made of semiconducting perovskites, boosting their efficiency while retaining their ability to stand up to the environment.
FRANCE

