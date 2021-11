All photos courtesy of Tim Waltman of Evan Joseph Studios for The Corcoran Group. With access to outdoor space and fresh air at residential spaces more desirable than ever, this penthouse on Soho hit the market at the right time. Located on the top of a landmarked condo building at 43 Wooster Street, the duplex loft features a massive set of lift and slide doors that allow the top floor to seamlessly connect to the expansive landscaped terrace. The stunning one-bedroom, two-bath home is now on the market for $6,000,000.

REAL ESTATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO