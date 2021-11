-Atrial fibrillation (also called AFib or AF) is a quivering or irregular heartbeat that can lead to blood clots, stroke, heart failure and other heart-related complications. In fact, having AFib makes you up to five times more likely to have a stroke, according to the American Stroke Association, a division of the American Heart Association, a global force for healthier lives for all.Most strokes caused by AFib could be prevented with effective treatment, but only about half of AFib patients receive proper therapy.

