Updated with Video Suspect Sought in a Robbery (Snatch) Offense: 600 Block of H Street, Northwest

WASHINGTON — A southern Indiana woman is facing charges in connection with the deadly shooting of a 55-year-old man last week in a wooded area. Krystal N. Grangier, 35, was arrested Friday following the shooting that was reported after 3 p.m. in the wooded area near the 1600 block of Peacock Hollow Road in Salem.
A "suspected serial killer" has been taken into custody with the semi-automatic pistol he allegedly used in multiple slayings within weeks in the St. Louis area and in Kansas City, Kansas, according to the FBI. In September there were six shootings from the same handgun (according to the shell casings)...
AMBRIDGE, Pa. (KDKA) – Three women are accused of firing shots into a home in Beaver County.
Officers were called to 59 Economy Village for a report of shots fired and a possible home invasion around 2 a.m. Sunday, Ambridge police said.
Hailey Owen and Precious McCracken, both 29, were arrested along with 23-year-old Zaynah Dye.
According to the criminal complaint, the women tried to recover a stolen gun that they believed was inside the home. A teenager and his parents were inside the residence.
When the trio tried to force their way through the front door, the man inside said...
Anne Arundel County police are reminding the public that they are offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information that leads to the arrest of a homicide suspect or suspects in the homicide of Xavier John Arthur Green, who was killed two years ago. "Today marks two years since...
WAUKESHA, Wis., (CBS) — Darrell Brooks, 39, was charged with five counts of murder after he allegedly plowed through a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on Sunday, killing at least five and injuring dozens more.
He is expected in court at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Brooks, who has a lengthy criminal record, was taken into custody near the scene after a Waukesha police officer opened fire to try to stop the vehicle, authorities said. Officially, Brooks was charged with five counts of intentional homicide, which is the legal equivalent of first-degree murder in Wisconsin, and carries a life...
The white father and son accused of murdering Ahmaud Arbery were told by police that he wasn’t a burglar just days before they chased the Black 25-year-old and shot him dead in the street, according to prosecutors.Senior assistant district attorney Linda Dunikoski said in the prosecution’s opening statements on Friday morning that Gregory McMichael and his son Travis McMichael knew there was no evidence Mr Arbery had stolen anything from a home under construction in the neighbourhood. The prosecutor also shared statements from the suspects where they admitted they did not believe he had stolen anything.“I don’t think the guy...
Philadelphia police are searching for an unidentified murder suspect captured on video shooting a woman multiple times. The slaying occurred around 5 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of E. Willard Street, the Philadelphia Police Department said. Surveillance video appears to show a man standing on a street corner for...
An Officer Safety Bulletin has been issued to Mendocino County law enforcement regarding a Petaluma man with ties to the Norteño street gang who reportedly fought Petaluma Police Officers yesterday, rammed their vehicles, and then fled. A Nixle Alert issued by Petaluma Police officers found Steven Michael Perez loading items...
A man wanted for a shooting death in Erie has been arrested in Baltimore, Maryland as part of a stolen vehicle investigation. Police have confirmed to JET 24 Action News that Darryl Gates, 39, was apprehended in Baltimore over the weekend. Gates was wanted as one of two possible suspects in the shooting death of […]
Details are limited but West St. Paul Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday evening in the parking lot of Menards. The shooting was reported at approximately 5:15 in the parking lot of the Menards located at 1445 South Robet Street in West St. Paul. "A female is...
SAN LEANDRO (BCN) – Shots were fired when a group of people tried to rob a marijuana dispensary in San Leandro early Monday morning, police said. Officers responded at about 1:30 a.m. to Blum Dispensary at 1915 Fairway Drive after a security guard called police and said multiple vehicles pulled up to the dispensary.
OAKLAND — Two men were shot Monday night as they rode in a car in North Oakland, authorities said. Both men, a 19-year-old who was hit twice, and a 24-year-old wounded once, were in stable condition, authorities said. The men told police they were in a car driving in the...
CHICAGO (CBS) — One man was killed and another was critically injured when at someone opened fire at a barbershop in the Grand Crossing community late Tuesday.
At 5:02 p.m., at least two people walked into a barbershop on 71st Street off Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, and one of them took out a handgun and fired shots, police said.
A man sitting in the barbershop returned fire.
A 34-year-old man was shot in the neck and was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center. A 24-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout his body and was taken to the same hospital, where he was reported in critical condition.
No one was in custody late Tuesday as detectives investigated.
OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Three men have been charged following the attempted murder of Ersie Joyner, a former Oakland Police captain who shot a fourth suspect dead during an armed robbery at a gas station last month, with the charges including murder for the suspect’s death.
The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office announced charges Tuesday, a day after Oakland police said the three suspects had been arrested. The suspects were identified as 20-year-old Kemandre King, 24-year-old Marlon King, and 28-year-old Joshua Hayles.
Kemandre King and Marlon King were arrested last week in Elk Grove, while Hayles was arrested in Houston, Texas on...
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are working to identify suspects in a shooting Monday night in North Philadelphia. A man was shot while driving his black Toyota Highlander on North Carlisle Street.
Shortly after, he crashed into a parked car.
There’s no word on the victim’s condition.
If you recognize the suspects or have any information, you’re asked to contact police.
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police say someone stabbed and killed a staff member at the Denver Rescue Mission on Saturday night. Police responded to the area near 48th Avenue and Dahlia Street outside of the men’s shelter.
UDPATE: An adult male suspect has been arrested for Investigation of First Degree Murder.
At 4:45 p.m., police said they arrested a man, identified as Christopher Christian, who now faces a charge of first degree murder. A witness described him as a 22-year-old man.
According to an arrest affidavit, the victim is only described as a 30-year-old man. Witnesses...
