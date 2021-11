A California father who confessed to killing his family and drove to a police station with his son’s body in his car will spend the rest of his life behind bars. Shankar Nagappa Hangud, 55, received three consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole (as well as one two-year sentence to be served concurrently) this week in the puzzling 2019 murders of his children and the assisted suicide of his wife, prosecutors confirmed. Judge Jeffrey Penney handed down the sentence in Placer County Superior Court on Wednesday.

PLACER COUNTY, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO