Science

Consecutive Quadruple Therapies for Difficult-to-Treat Helicobacter pylori Infection

By Virginia A. Schad, PharmD, RPh
gastroenterologyadvisor.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConsecutive quadruple therapy with amoxicillin, tetracycline, and furazolidone achieved a satisfactory cure rate in difficult-to-treat Helicobacter pylori (H pylori) infections, according to a study published in Clinical and Translational Gastroenterology. H pylori eradication has become a therapeutic challenge due to increasing antibiotic resistance. Researchers in China conducted a pilot...

www.gastroenterologyadvisor.com

The Weather Channel

Plant-based Antiviral Treatment Effective for All Strains of COVID-19: Study

A plant-based antiviral treatment for COVID-19 has found to be effective at treating all strains of COVID-19, even the highly infectious Delta variant. Scientists at the University of Nottingham in the UK found that the Delta variant, compared with other recent strains, showed the highest ability to multiply in cells and was most able to spread to neighbouring cells directly.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
pharmacytimes.com

Sequencing Liver-directed Therapy With Systemic Therapy When Treating Gastrointestinal NETs

Gaby Gabriel, MD, program director, interventional radiology residency and assistant program director, diagnostic radiology residency, University of Kentucky, discusses the potential sequencing in the combination of liver-directed therapy with systemic therapy. Pharmacy Times interviewed Gaby Gabriel, MD, program director, interventional radiology residency and assistant program director, diagnostic radiology residency, University...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
spectrumnews.org

Gene therapy for rare form of autism may treat another

Increasing expression of the gene that is faulty in Rett syndrome lowers repetitive behaviors in a mouse model of a different autism-linked condition called Pitt-Hopkins syndrome, a new unpublished study demonstrates. Researchers presented the findings virtually at the 2021 Society for Neuroscience annual meeting. Pitt-Hopkins syndrome results from mutations in...
COLUMBUS, OH
#Infectious Diseases#Antibiotics#Clarithromycin
EurekAlert

Can ancient botanical therapies help treat COVID-19?

A novel study is assessing whether medicinal mushrooms and Chinese herbs provide therapeutic benefit in treating acute COVID-19 infection. MACH-19 (Mushrooms and Chinese Herbs for COVID-19) — a multi-center study led by University of California San Diego School of Medicine and UCLA, in collaboration with the La Jolla Institute for Immunology — is among the first to evaluate these specific integrative medicine approaches using the gold standard of Western medicine: the randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial.
WILDLIFE
gastroenterologyadvisor.com

Effect of Antiretroviral Therapy on Gut Microbiota in Children With HIV Infection

In children with HIV infection, treatment with antiretroviral therapy (ART), in association with immune status, may directly or indirectly alter the subdominant gut microbiota, according to findings from a small Vietnamese study published in PLoS One. In this nonrandomized, cross-sectional study, researchers aimed to investigate the effect of ART on...
SCIENCE
onclive.com

Future Directions Treating CLL With Novel Therapy-Based Regimens

Anthony Mato, MD, MSCE: Because we’re talking about combinations, the world is leaning toward the novel-novel combinations or the triplets. Where do you stand on where ibrutinib-venetoclax will fit into your treatment landscape, given that it may likely be an option in the near future? Will you use it? Who will you use it for? I’m curious.
HEALTH
Country
China
Sun-Journal

Infection usually treated with incision and drainage

DEAR DR. ROACH: I watch a lot of skin-care videos by dermatologists. Sometimes they will have a patient who has a very infected and inflamed blackhead, boil or cyst, etc. It seems like the main treatment is oral antibiotics. My question is: How come we don’t inject antibiotics into infected areas like this? Why do we take them by mouth or IV? Would they just sit in the tissue and not go where they are supposed to? — N.F.A.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Genetic-code-expanded cell-based therapy for treating diabetes in mice

Inducer-triggered therapeutic protein expression from designer cells is a promising strategy for disease treatment. However, as most inducer systems harness transcriptional machineries, protein expression timeframes are unsuitable for many therapeutic applications. Here, we engineered a genetic code expansion-based therapeutic system, termed noncanonical amino acids (ncAAs)-triggered therapeutic switch (NATS), to achieve fast therapeutic protein expression in response to cognate ncAAs at the translational level. The NATS system showed response within 2"‰hours of triggering, whereas no signal was detected in a transcription-machinery-based system. Moreover, NATS system is compatible with transcriptional switches for multi-regulatory-layer control. Diabetic mice with microencapsulated cell implants harboring the NATS system could alleviate hyperglycemia within 90"‰min on oral delivery of ncAA. We also prepared ncAA-containing 'cookies' and achieved long-term glycemic control in diabetic mice implanted with NATS cells. Our proof-of-concept study demonstrates the use of NATS system for the design of next-generation cell-based therapies to achieve fast orally induced protein expression.
SCIENCE
gastroenterologyadvisor.com

Are Caregiver-Reported Outcomes an Important Component to the Treatment Experience of Patients With CRC?

Few studies have considered the importance of caregiver-reported outcomes (CROs). As studies have found that incorporating patient-reported outcomes into routine cancer care improves patient outcomes, CROs also may further enhance the patient experience. A study of the emotional and health impacts to caregivers was published in Current Oncology. This study...
HEALTH
gastroenterologyadvisor.com

Weakened Antibody Response to COVID-19 Vaccine Among Patients Receiving Immunosuppressive Medications

Patients with chronic inflammatory diseases (CIDs) receiving treatment with immunosuppressive medications have impaired SARS-CoV-2 vaccine-induced immunity, with glucocorticoids and B-cell depletion therapy severely inhibiting optimal responses, according to study results presented at the American College of Rheumatology (ACR) Convergence 2021, held virtually from November 3 to 10, 2021. The researchers...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
contagionlive.com

IDSA Releases New Guidelines for Treating Antimicrobial-Resistant Infections

The Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA) released new expert-informed guidelines for treating antimicrobial-resistant AmpC β-lactamase-producing Enterobacterales (AmpC-E), carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter baumannii (CRAB), and Stenotrophomonas maltophilia infections. Today, the Infectious Diseasse Society of America (IDSA) released new guidelines for the treatment of AmpC β-lactamase-producing Enterobacterales (AmpC-E), carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter baumannii (CRAB), and...
HEALTH
wearegreenbay.com

Diagnosing and treating ear infections with Prevea Health

(WFRV) – We are in “ear infection season” according to Dr. Michael Oldenburg, Ear, Nose, and Throat Specialist from Prevea Health. He explains that cold and flu season can lead to a buildup of fluid in certain kids. To determine if your child has an ear infection, watch for:. Pulling...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
cartercenter.org

Eradication Is a Difficult, Lengthy Affair

Dr. Kashef Ijaz is vice president for health programs at The Carter Center. Only one human disease has ever been eradicated; that was smallpox, in 1980 — a tremendous victory for humanity. The term “eradication” is defined as permanent reduction to zero of the worldwide occurrence of infection caused by a specific pathogen, with no risk of its return.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Woman's World

Regularly Having This Late Afternoon Problem Could Be a Sign of Dementia

It’s common for all of us to start having some trouble with our memory as we age. That’s just a part of getting older! However, if you begin noticing that you’re getting more confused than usual in the later afternoon or early evening on a regular basis, it may be time to talk to your doctor. You could be struggling with a phenomenon called sundowning, which may be a symptom of dementia.
MENTAL HEALTH
gastroenterologyadvisor.com

Single Flexible Sigmoidoscopy Reduces CRC Incidence, Mortality

HealthDay News — A single flexible sigmoidoscopy (FS) screening at age 55 to 64 years in adults at average risk reduces colorectal cancer (CRC) incidence and mortality, according to a study published online Nov. 9 in the Annals of Internal Medicine. Carlo Senore, M.D., from the University Hospital Città della...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
gastroenterologyadvisor.com

Pfizer’s Oral COVID-19 Candidate Significantly Reduced Risk of Hospitalization or Death

Pfizer announced that the interim analysis of its phase 2/3 study evaluating the investigational COVID-19 oral antiviral candidate, Paxlovid (PF-07321332/ritonavir), demonstrated a significant reduction in the risk for hospitalization or death in nonhospitalized symptomatic adults with COVID-19 who were at an increased risk of progressing to severe illness. Paxlovid is...
INDUSTRY
Newswise

An old drug saves lives of COVID-19 patients

Embargoed by The Lancet until Wednesday, 27 October, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. EDT. Newswise — Hamilton, ON (Oct. 27, 2021) – An inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30 per cent, says a study co-led by McMaster University.
PHARMACEUTICALS

