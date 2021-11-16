Consecutive Quadruple Therapies for Difficult-to-Treat Helicobacter pylori Infection

Inducer-triggered therapeutic protein expression from designer cells is a promising strategy for disease treatment. However, as most inducer systems harness transcriptional machineries, protein expression timeframes are unsuitable for many therapeutic applications. Here, we engineered a genetic code expansion-based therapeutic system, termed noncanonical amino acids (ncAAs)-triggered therapeutic switch (NATS), to achieve fast therapeutic protein expression in response to cognate ncAAs at the translational level. The NATS system showed response within 2"‰hours of triggering, whereas no signal was detected in a transcription-machinery-based system. Moreover, NATS system is compatible with transcriptional switches for multi-regulatory-layer control. Diabetic mice with microencapsulated cell implants harboring the NATS system could alleviate hyperglycemia within 90"‰min on oral delivery of ncAA. We also prepared ncAA-containing 'cookies' and achieved long-term glycemic control in diabetic mice implanted with NATS cells. Our proof-of-concept study demonstrates the use of NATS system for the design of next-generation cell-based therapies to achieve fast orally induced protein expression.

