Are you or anyone you know interested in being featured in this year's literary magazine, otherwise known as "Lit?" The submission process has begun, giving all students an opportunity to share any art, photography, or writing they might have. Currently, first priority submissions will end December 3rd, but submissions may go until January 7th. To learn more, look for posters around the school or go to RRHSlit.mag More information can also be found in Mrs. Bulger's room 1116.

EDUCATION ・ 6 DAYS AGO