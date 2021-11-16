ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Pfizer’s Oral COVID-19 Candidate Significantly Reduced Risk of Hospitalization or Death

By Brian Park, PharmD
gastroenterologyadvisor.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePfizer announced that the interim analysis of its phase 2/3 study evaluating the investigational COVID-19 oral antiviral candidate, Paxlovid (PF-07321332/ritonavir), demonstrated a significant reduction in the risk for hospitalization or death in nonhospitalized symptomatic adults with COVID-19 who were at an increased risk of progressing to severe illness. Paxlovid...

www.gastroenterologyadvisor.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Pfizer says its Covid vaccine is STILL 100% effective in children ages 12 to 15 four months after the second dose

Pfizer-BioNTech said on Monday that their COVID-19 vaccine provides long-lasting protection among adolescents. The companies released data showing the shot was 100 percent effective against infection among 12-to-15-year-olds four months after the second dose. The follow-up to the initial phase III clinical trial data showed no serious adverse events or...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pfizer Inc#Covid 19#Hospitalization#Pf 07321332 Ritonavir
gastroenterologyadvisor.com

Patients Hospitalized With COVID-19 Less Likely to Be Vaccinated

HealthDay News — Patients with COVID-19 hospitalization and disease progression to death or mechanical ventilation are significantly less likely to be vaccinated with an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, according to a study published online Nov. 4 in the Journal of the American Medical Association. Mark W. Tenforde, M.D., Ph.D., from the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MyChesCo

Federal Government Secures 10 Million Courses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 Oral Antiviral Medicine

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Biden Administration announced it recently secured 10 million treatment courses of Pfizer’s promising COVID-19 oral antiviral drug, contingent on emergency use authorization (EUA) or approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The investigational drug, Paxlovid, is being developed to treat non-hospitalized, symptomatic adults diagnosed...
U.S. POLITICS
Knowridge Science Report

Common gout drug cannot reduce severe COVID-19 or death

In a new study, researchers found colchicine, a cheap anti-inflammatory drug normally used to treat gout, doesn’t lessen COVID-19 severity or stave off the risk of death from the infection in hospital patients. What’s more, it’s associated with a high risk of side effects, particularly diarrhea. Early =studies suggested that...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Centre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy

COVID-19 tied to higher risk of stillbirth, maternal death

A pair of new US studies highlight the increased risks faced by pregnant women infected by SARS-CoV-2—particularly after the emergence of the Delta (B1617.2) variant—one finding nearly double the risk of stillbirth and the other showing five times the risk of death. The studies were published late last week in...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Medical News Today

Common antidepressant may reduce COVID-19 death risk

Evidence is growing that a common antidepressant may reduce the severity of symptoms and mortality following SARS-CoV-2 infection. In an observational study, patients taking selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) were 8% less likely to die from COVID-19. Those taking fluoxetine or fluvoxamine were 26% less likely to die. Phase 3...
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Covid Prevention: AstraZeneca’s Antibody Drug Turns Out 80% Effective

There are all kinds of treatments that turned out effective against the novel coronavirus-produced disease, covid 19. Now, AstraZeneca is making headlines due to its own treatment. AstraZeneca’s treatment is efficient. CNBC revealed that AstraZeneca’s antibody treatment has been shown to be highly effective at preventing Covid-19 in people who...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
gastroenterologyadvisor.com

Pfizer Asks FDA for Emergency Approval of Its COVID-19 Antiviral Pill

HealthDay News — Pfizer announced Tuesday that it has asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to approve the emergency use of its new antiviral pill in people at high risk for severe COVID-19. “With more than 5 million deaths and countless lives impacted by this devastating disease globally, there...
PUBLIC HEALTH
gastroenterologyadvisor.com

Hospitalization Risk in High-Risk Patients With COVID-19 Treated With Fluvoxamine

Among patients with SARS-CoV-2 infection at increased risk for severe disease, treatment with fluvoxamine was found to decrease the risk for hospitalization, according to results of a study published in The Lancet Global Health. As part of the ongoing TOGETHER trial, a placebo-controlled, randomized, adaptive platform trial was conducted in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medical Daily

Antidepressants Could Lower Death Risk In COVID-19 Patients: Study

The common antidepressant fluoxetine, that is sold under the brand name Prozac, was recently found to lower the death risk of patients suffering severe COVID-19 infection. A large study utilizing data from 83,584 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 from 87 health care centers in the U.S. found that the administration of selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors had an effect on the mortality of patients down with severe COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy