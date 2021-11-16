ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Devils game on Tuesday postponed due to Ottawa Senators COVID outbreak

arcamax.com
 8 days ago

Tuesday's Devils game against the Ottawa Senators has been postponed due to multiple Ottawa players in the league's COVID protocol. Announced first by Bruce Garrioch of TSN on Monday afternoon, the NHL has...

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cheddar News

New Jersey Devils Showcase Home State With Alternate Uniform Debut

The New Jersey Devils are debuting its newest jersey option, only the third uniform in the NHL team's history. Jillian Frechette, SVP of marketing for the Devils, joined Cheddar to talk about the inspiration behind the new-look hockey sweater, the contributions to the design by Hall of Fame goaltender Martin Brodeur, and what it means for the Garden State, home to the franchise since the team moved from Colorado in 1982. The jersey launched in stores on Tuesday and players will begin wearing them beginning December 8 as the Devils approach the 40th anniversary in New Jersey.
NHL
Sportico

New Jersey Devils Unveil Uniforms Celebrating Hockey History

Is hockey getting the fashion treatment? Just days after the opening of the New York Islanders’ new home UBS Arena in Belmont Park, the New Jersey Devils will debut a third jersey paying homage to their home state’s hockey history. Co-designed by Devils Hall of Fame player Martin Brodeur, the new look debuting on Nov. 23 bears the word “Jersey” in script on the front, as well as 21 stripes in reference to the state’s 21 counties, five of which are on the shoulders and arms referencing the five Devils players with retired jerseys: Brodeur, Ken Daneyko, Scott Stevens, Scott Niedermayer and...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
rawcharge.com

Lightning Round: Tampa Bay’s nine-game point streak ended after Saturday’s loss

Yesterday the Tampa Bay Lightning suffered their first loss in regulation in November, thereby ending their nine-game point streak. The Lightning controlled the game throughout the first two periods, but couldn’t prevent the New Jersey Devils’ comeback in the third period, conceding four unanswered goals [Raw Charge]. There is little...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Lightning's Brayden Point out Sunday after colliding into boards

Per the Tampa Bay Times’ Eduardo A. Encina, Tampa Bay Lightning center Brayden Point isn’t taking pregame warmups and will be absent for Tampa’s game Sunday against the Minnesota Wild. Point collided with the boards during Saturday night’s game versus the New Jersey Devils after he was tripped on a...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Devils#The Ottawa Senators#Tsn#Panthers#Prudential Center#The Minnesota Wild#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
arcamax.com

Barabanov's OT goal gives San Jose Sharks desperately needed win

SAN JOSE – Alexander Barabanov scored at the 1:42 mark of overtime to give the Sharks a 2-1 win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday. After a tripping penalty to Carolina defenseman Brett Pesce had just expired, Barabanov, stationed at the side of the Hurricanes’ net, took a pass from Tomas Hertl and scored into a mostly empty net past goalie Antti Raanta for his third goal of the season.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Minnesota Wild
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Public Health
NHL Teams
Ottawa Senators
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy