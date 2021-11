Introduction: My father always aspired to be a writer, but it wasn’t until after he died and I was going through some of his mementos that I discovered some of his literary efforts. The following is a story he started to write relating some of his thoughts and experiences prior to being shipped overseas in World War II. These are his exact words, unpolished and unedited, except for a few grammatical corrections and comments on my part in brackets. Blanks indicate where he forgot a name. This story reveals so much about him and reflects his personality so well. His modesty, his faith, his courage, and his sense of humor. I wish that he had finished this story or shared it with me when he was still alive.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 14 DAYS AGO