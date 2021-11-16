ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No Time to Die (2021)

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStarring Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Christoph Waltz. screenplay by Neal Purvis & Robert Wade and Cary Joji Fukunaga and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. by Walter Chaw SPOILER WARNING IN EFFECT. Cary Fukunaga's No Time to Die, the twenty-fifth canonical James Bond film, is the best one since Peter Hunt's On Her...

www.filmfreakcentral.net

