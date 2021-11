COSTA MESA, Calif. -- Los Angeles Chargers edge rusher Joey Bosa was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday as a close contact trace, coach Brandon Staley said Wednesday. Bosa, who is unvaccinated, must quarantine for five days, per the NFL's COVID-19 protocols. As long as he continues to test negative and stays symptom-free, he would be eligible to return to the team Saturday at the earliest and play Sunday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO