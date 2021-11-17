Video: Xavier Johnson, Trayce Jackson-Davis pre-St. John’s media availability

Six Incoming Transfers Change Trajectory of Men’s Basketball. Die-hard fans of the Red Storm are finally returning to Carnesecca Arena this week to watch the Men’s Basketball Team, and they may be in for a shock – especially if they were well-versed with last year’s roster. The bench dons an entirely different set of faces than previous years, as over half the team has joined the Red Storm through the transfer portal. Only a handful of names will sound familiar to fans, with six transfers on the team. Three graduate students, Stef Smith, Tareq Coburn and Aaron Wheeler, have joined the team through the transfer portal, as well as senior Montez Mathis and juniors Esahia Nyiwe and Joel Soriano.

SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO