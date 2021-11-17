ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Video: Xavier Johnson, Trayce Jackson-Davis pre-St. John’s media availability

By Inside the Hall
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleXavier Johnson and Trayce Jackson-Davis addressed the media on Tuesday afternoon in...

Indiana vs. St. John’s by the Lineups

After two wins over MAC teams to start the season, Mike Woodson and the Hoosiers geared up for a tougher test against St. John’s, a top-50 team per KenPom. In front of a boisterous Assembly Hall crowd, the Hoosiers sealed a 76-74 victory against the Red Storm, led by Trayce Jackson-Davis, Jordan Geronimo and Tamar Bates. Which player combinations helped IU land a big non-conference win? Glad you asked.
INDIANA STATE
The Minute After: St. John’s

Trayce Jackson-Davis and Joel Soriano jawed early as Assembly Hall rocked and roared. From the jump this was a spirited, up-tempo affair between two teams believing it could impose its will on the other, neither interested in backing down. Indiana got the better of St. John’s in the first half....
COLLEGE SPORTS
Dwyane Wade’s emphatic one-word reaction to verdict in Kyle Rittenhouse trial

Retired Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade offered a one-word endorsement of the criticism directed at the not guilty verdict in the controversial trial of Kyle Rittenhouse. Rittenhouse was acquitted of first-degree intentional homicide as well as four additional felony charges stemming from protests over police brutality that took place in Kenosha, Wis. in August 2020.
NBA
State
Indiana State
ESPN Computer’s Prediction For Ohio State vs. Michigan

It’s officially rivalry week. Next Saturday, college football teams across the country will play their final games of the regular season. Few games, if any, will be bigger than the one taking place in Ann Arbor. Michigan is set to host Ohio State at the Big House. Both the Wolverines...
MICHIGAN STATE
Jim Harbaugh’s Comment On Ohio State Game Is Going Viral

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is more than ready for his team to take on Ohio State next Saturday. Harbaugh spoke to the media on that topic after the Wolverines blasted the Maryland Terrapins, 59-18 to get to 10-1. Let’s just say that he knows what’s at stake. “We want...
OHIO STATE
Ohio State Star Has Honest Admission About Michigan

Best believe Ohio State is ready to face the team up north on Saturday. After the Buckeyes’ 56-7 drumming of Michigan State, Buckeyes senior defensive end Tyreke Smith told reporters just how ready the team is heading into next weekend. “We’ve been preparing for that team all winter, all summer,”...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Nebraska Wideout Has Crushing Quote Following Loss

Nebraska suffered another one-score heartbreaking loss on Saturday against Wisconsin. The Cornhuskers are now 3-8 overall as they lost their seventh one-score game of the season against the Badgers. They have been in virtually every game this season but haven’t been able to make the extra play to win games.
NEBRASKA STATE
Person
John
College Football World Stunned By Nebraska Statistic

Scott Frost’s 2021 Nebraska Cornhuskers might be the greatest 3-8 team in the history of college football. That’s not saying much, of course, but it could spark some reason for optimism heading into the 2022 season. On Saturday, Nebraska lost another close one, falling to Wisconsin at Camp Randall Stadium...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Wave of Transfers Floods the St. John’s Bench

Six Incoming Transfers Change Trajectory of Men’s Basketball. Die-hard fans of the Red Storm are finally returning to Carnesecca Arena this week to watch the Men’s Basketball Team, and they may be in for a shock – especially if they were well-versed with last year’s roster. The bench dons an entirely different set of faces than previous years, as over half the team has joined the Red Storm through the transfer portal. Only a handful of names will sound familiar to fans, with six transfers on the team. Three graduate students, Stef Smith, Tareq Coburn and Aaron Wheeler, have joined the team through the transfer portal, as well as senior Montez Mathis and juniors Esahia Nyiwe and Joel Soriano.
SPORTS
St. John’s blows by MVSU, 117-57

St. John’s officially opened their 2021-2022 slate of games strong by running away with a buy game against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils, 117-57. Nearly two weeks after running away in an exhibition against Baruch College, there were three things the Red Storm needed to demonstrate coming into tonight:
COLLEGE SPORTS
Watch: Trayce Jackson-Davis and Rob Phinisee preview the 2021-22 season

Indiana junior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis and senior guard Rob Phinisee previewed the 2021-22 season with the media on Monday afternoon. Indiana opens the 2021-22 season on Tuesday evening against Eastern Michigan at 6 p.m. Eastern. The game will be played at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall and televised by BTN. Video...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Volleyball Treks to St. John's, Seton Hall

STORRS, Conn. – Needing one more win to clinch a berth in the BIG EAST Championship, the UConn women's volleyball team will embark on a two-game road swing this weekend at St. John's and Seton Hall as it looks to seal its postseason position. UConn (19-7, 11-3 BIG EAST) will...
SPORTS
Basketball
Sports
‘BTPowerhouse 25’ - No. 2 Trayce Jackson Davis

In the months leading up to the 2021-’22 college basketball season, BTPowerhouse will be releasing a series called the ‘BTPowerhouse 25,’ which features the Top 25 players in the Big Ten as voted by members of the staff. All players set to be on Big Ten rosters for next season were eligible during the staff vote with their top selection receiving 25 points and their 25th and final selection receiving 1 point.
COLLEGE SPORTS
St. John’s to Host Connecticut and Seton Hall

QUEENS, N.Y. (Nov. 11, 2021) – The St. John's volleyball team will play host to Connecticut and Seton Hall in its final two home matches of the season. The Johnnies return to action against Connecticut on Friday at 3 p.m. before facing Seton Hall on Sunday at 3 p.m. The Red Storm will host its Senior Day in conjunction with the Seton Hall match. Both matches this weekend will be streamed and available on ESPN3.
QUEENS, NY
Jackson-Davis leads Hoosiers in blowout

BLOOMINGTON – Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 19 points and blocked seven shots and Race Thompson finished with a double-double as Indiana rolled to a 85-49 victory over Northern Illinois in nonconference play on Friday night. Mike Woodson, a standout guard for Indiana under Bob Knight from 1976-80, is now 2-0 in...
INDIANA STATE

