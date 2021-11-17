ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Watch: Zakai Zeigler Shares Moment With Rick Barnes, Talks Villanova and Living in the South

By Jack Foster
 5 days ago

Tennessee freshman point guard Zakai Zeigler met with the media during Tuesday's availability. Watch Zeigler talk the difference between New York and Knoxville, Villanova and more, while also sharing a funny moment with Rick Barnes that shows the kind of relationships Barnes has with his players in the video above.

Zeigler and Barnes' moment by itself is in the video below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zQTYs_0cyxn8WY00

VolunteerCountry is a FanNation channel covering University of Tennessee athletics

