ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

#IUBB Media Availability - Nov. 16

By Official Site of the Hoosiers
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBelow is a full transcript of the Zoom press conference with Indiana head men's basketball coach Mike...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Heat Nation

Dwyane Wade’s emphatic one-word reaction to verdict in Kyle Rittenhouse trial

Retired Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade offered a one-word endorsement of the criticism directed at the not guilty verdict in the controversial trial of Kyle Rittenhouse. Rittenhouse was acquitted of first-degree intentional homicide as well as four additional felony charges stemming from protests over police brutality that took place in Kenosha, Wis. in August 2020.
NBA
The Spun

No. 3 Team In The Country Goes Down On Saturday Night

For the second time this season, Purdue spoiled an undefeated Big Ten team’s season. On Saturday night, the Boilermakers defeated Michigan State by a final score of 40-29. ESPN analyst Lee Corso put the Spartans on upset alert before this game even began, saying “Michigan State is going to get beat this week and they’re out [of the College Football Playoff picture] anyhow.”
MICHIGAN STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kentucky basketball lands commitment from 5-star guard

John Calipari has landed another 5-star commitment. Cason Wallace pledged to the Kentucky Wildcats on Sunday night. Wallace, out of Richardson (Texas), picked UK over Tennessee, Texas and UTSA. A combo guard, Wallace is rated 5-stars, the No. 1 Texas product and No. 7 prospect overall nationally in the class of 2022 on the 247Sports Composite.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Nebraska Statistic

Scott Frost’s 2021 Nebraska Cornhuskers might be the greatest 3-8 team in the history of college football. That’s not saying much, of course, but it could spark some reason for optimism heading into the 2022 season. On Saturday, Nebraska lost another close one, falling to Wisconsin at Camp Randall Stadium...
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kentucky lands big commitment from Power 5 transfer

Ahead of Saturday’s game clash with Tennessee, the Kentucky Wildcats got good news on the homefront. A wideout with Power 5 experience is heading to Lexington. Taj Harris, a former 3-star recruit, announced on Twitter he is transferring to Kentucky. A 4-year starter at Syracuse, the 6-foot-2, 172-pound wideout will...
KENTUCKY STATE
The Spun

Nebraska Wideout Has Crushing Quote Following Loss

Nebraska suffered another one-score heartbreaking loss on Saturday against Wisconsin. The Cornhuskers are now 3-8 overall as they lost their seventh one-score game of the season against the Badgers. They have been in virtually every game this season but haven’t been able to make the extra play to win games.
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Woodson
AllClemson

Dabo Swinney Wednesday Media Availability Live Thread

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney updates the media on a variety of topics ahead of the Tigers matchup with No. 10 Wake Forest, Saturday (noon). Clemson owns 68 all-time wins over Wake Forest, its second-highest victory total against any opponent (71 wins vs. South Carolina). Clemson has a 58-9-1 lead in the series since the formation of the ACC in 1953, an .860 winning percentage.
CLEMSON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Significant Klay Thompson News

The Golden State Warriors have been the best team in the NBA this season and they’ve been doing it without star shooting guard Klay Thompson. Golden State, 14-2 on the season, could be getting Thompson back pretty soon, though. Thompson, who’s been recovering from a torn Achilles and a torn...
NBA
Reuters

Ja Morant-led Grizzlies pull out overtime victory over Timberwolves

Ja Morant scored 33 points, including the final seven of a pivotal fourth-quarter run, and the Memphis Grizzlies held off the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves in overtime, 125-118, Monday. Minnesota opened up a 16-point lead midway through the fourth quarter, building off a 38-23 third quarter. The Timberwolves extended the advantage...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
chargers

Top Quotes | Corey Linsley's Monday Media Availability

"In my mind, the stuff we've gone over is just execution. I feel like we have the eyes in the room, I feel like everybody else feels that way as well. It's not an excuse at all, it's just an acknowledgement to know that we are in the first year of the system, and we have that attitude of no excuses. It's never a crutch that we're going to lean on. As long as we acknowledge that and know that these things are going to come up, and we don't freak out and try to blame. I feel like what happens when you freak out is you try to blame people instead of reasoning through it, thinking logically, and trying to figure out what exactly the problem is. I feel like we have that going for us. Just knowing that we are going to have these inconsistencies, and the pressure that we have on ourselves to keep moving forward and keep growing in this system and learning different things that come up. Now we can have answers to them. The more we can do that, the less these inconsistencies are going to come up. I do feel like there's no one reason, it's just an execution thing. I need to do a better job executing, other guys on the team will acknowledge that as well."
SPORTS
247Sports

LB Coach George Helow Media Availability pre-Maryland

On Wednesday, Michigan linebackers coach George Helow met with the media inside the Schemebechler Hall to discuss a wide variety of topics like their upcoming game against Maryland, facing his old team, the emergence of Junior Colson and much more. Check out the full transcript below:. On going back to...
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy