The USDA announced that it is accepting applications for the new Farm and Food Workers Relief grant program. The program will provide $665 million to fund competitive grant applications to provide relief to farmworkers and meatpacking workers who incurred pandemic-related health and safety costs. Of the $665 million, $20 million is set aside for at least one pilot program to support grocery workers in recognition of their essential role. The new program is funded by the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021 and is part of USDA’s Build Back Better efforts to respond and recover from the pandemic.

