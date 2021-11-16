ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Riverdale’ Boss on That Premiere Death, Rivervale’s High Body Count & More

By Meredith Jacobs
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the Riverdale Season 6 premiere, “Chapter Ninety-Six: Welcome to Rivervale.”]. As the five-episode event arc to kick off Riverdale Season 6 begins, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) narrates the introduction to the new town of Rivervale. “While it might seem familiar to you, like a town...

Riverdale – ‘Chapter Ninety-Six: Welcome to Rivervale’

WELCOME TO RIVERVALE – Following the explosion that ended Season Five, a new day dawns in the town of RiverVALE, where everything is as it should be. Veronica (Camila Mendes) and Reggie (Charles Melton) are now the town’s power couple, while Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) move in together. But with Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) demanding a return to the “old ways,” this serenity will surely not last. And how could Archie (KJ Apa) and Betty (Lili Reinhart) possibly have survived? Vanessa Morgan, Casey Cott, Drew Ray Tanner and Madchen Amick also star. The episode was written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and directed by Gabriel Correa (#601). Original airdate 11/16/2021 @ 9pm.
'Riverdale' Kicks Off 5-Episode Season 6 Premiere Event in 'Rivervale'

The five-episode season premiere event for Riverdale is kicking off TONIGHT (November 16) on The CW!. The series returns for it’s sixth season on the network, and introduces Rivervale. Here’s a synopsis: Following the explosion that ended Season Five, a new day dawns in the town of RiverVALE, where everything...
Riverdale Boss Teases Horror-Themed 'Rivervale' Event, Sabrina Crossover: 'Why Didn't We Do This Sooner?'

Riverdale fans, have you been hoping that the CW drama would go ahead and lean all the way into supernatural horror? Your wish has been granted. Season 6 kicks off this Tuesday (9/8c) with a special five-episode event dubbed “Rivervale,” where things in the idyllic small town are even weirder than usual and Jughead serves as a Twilight Zone-esque narrator. The writers “all love horror and horror movies,” showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa explains, “and obviously we’ve flirted with horror and things like that in the past, but mostly it’s been about crime and suspense and pulpy stuff. So when The CW asked...
Person
Camila Mendes
Person
Madelaine Petsch
Person
Cole Sprouse
Person
Lili Reinhart
Person
Charles Melton
How to watch the ‘Riverdale’ season 6 premiere: Time, channel, trailer, stream for free

Season 6 of “Riverdale” begins on The CW on Tuesday, Nov. 16 at 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT). You can also stream the show on FuboTV (7-day free trial). The series is based on the characters from the Archie Comics. In previous seasons, and according to the trailer for upcoming episodes, “Riverdale” has merged worlds with The CW’s “Sabrina” series, based on the “Sabrina the Teenage Witch’' show.
‘Riverdale’: What to Expect From Sabrina’s Rivervale Visit

Rivervale is getting a Chilling visit from a witch in the December 7 episode when the crossover everyone’s been waiting for finally happens: Kiernan Shipka is coming to Riverdale as Sabrina Spellman! And while we still don’t know much about what to expect, we have a few more details, thanks to the logline for the episode, aptly titled, “Chapter Ninety-Nine: The Witching Hour(s).”
TV SERIES
‘Riverdale’ Boss Reveals Whether [SPOILER] Is Really Dead

Nothing is what it seems in Riverdale Season 6, which takes the town you know and moves it to the eerily similar town of RiverVALE for a five episode event that kicked off tonight. But given the cliffhanger that ended tonight’s Season 6 premiere, “Chapter Ninety-Six: Welcome to Rivervale”, is — and spoilers past this point — Archie Andrews (KJ Apa) really dead? Again?
Riverdale's Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa discusses the big Season 6 premiere twist and leaning into the supernatural this season

The Riverdale creator and showrunner says Tuesday's premiere is "very much in-continuity, so we’re not picking up in (Episode) 606 as we would before it. It is very much continuing, in a strange way, all of the episodes from the end of Season 5. The idea was, ‘Let’s swing for the fences, let’s do something that fans have been asking for,'” Aguirre-Sacasa explains. What fans were asking, he clarifies, is, “‘When is Riverdale going to go full-horror, full-supernatural?’ That’s always a big decision and a big swing, but it felt like, ‘Oh well, this could be the time to do it.'”
Why Riverdale’s Shocking Twist Reinvigorates The Series

And all it took to do this was murdering Archie Andrews. Yep, Archie is dead. Like really dead. Like Cheryl and the entire town conspired to rip his heart out of his chest to appease the Maple Maiden and restore life to the barren ground and wombs of Rivervale dead. It’s really wild and hours later I still can’t believe the show took this chance. And the thing is? It really needed to do this.
What to Watch on Tuesday: Riverdale returns to welcome you to 'RiverVALE'

Barry Allen gets by with a lot of help from his friends in The Flash's "Armageddon." Kicking off season 8, the five part event follows Team Flash as they enlist fellow Arrowverse heroes in the fight against the telepathic alien Despero (Tony Curran). The roster includes: Black Lightning's Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams), Batwoman's Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie), Legends of Tomorrow's Atom (Brandon Routh), Arrow's Mia Queen, Supergirl's Sentinel (Chyler Leigh), and Osric Chau as Ryan Choi. "Every single guest star has their emotional journey that they go on," showrunner Eric Wallace recently told EW. "Everybody has an integral role and they're there for a reason." At the end of the day, though, this is still a Flash story and "Armageddon, Part 1" sets up not only the event's arc but also season 8's other story lines, too. "This is the hardest episode I ever had to write," said Wallace. "I think Part 1 got funnier when I realized I had to honor not just kicking off a season but kicking off a crazy space story." —Chancellor Agard.
Riverdale Showrunner Confirms The Twisted Season 6 Premiere Death, And What Comes Next

Spoilers ahead for the Season 6 premiere of Riverdale, “Chapter Ninety-Six: Welcome to Rivervale.” Read at your own risk!. The Season 6 premiere of Riverdale finally arrived on The CW this week, and it took the show in a direction that it's never gone in before. The season kicked off with the first part of a five-episode event titled “Rivervale,” in which nothing is truly as it seems. While there were plenty of intriguing developments throughout, the episode ended with a shocking death. Now, showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa has previewed what loyal viewers can expect moving forward.
Riverdale boss opens up about shock twist in season 6 premiere

Riverdale season 6 spoilers follow. Riverdale boss Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa has confirmed that that major character really did die in season six's horror-leaning premiere, but teased that their death might not remain permanent as the instalment continues beyond its five-episode "event-ised" opener. Last night's dramatic episode (Tuesday, November 16) introduced viewers...
The Riverdale Season 6 Premiere Killed Off A Character Nobody Expected

It’s safe to say that the Season 6 premiere of Riverdale is the weirdest, most unexpected, and most shocking episode that the series has ever aired... and trust me, that’s saying something. The teen drama went full horror to kick of its five-episode “Rivervale” event, and it’s honestly hard to imagine how they’re going to get more surprising than the final moments of the first episode. Spoiler alert: Don’t read ahead if you haven’t seen Riverdale Season 6, Episode 1, “Welcome to Rivervale.” The premiere ended in the death of someone fans never thought the show would kill off, leaving viewers to ponder the seemingly unreal question, “Is Archie really dead?” And if he is, is this just a Rivervale thing, or will it extend to the real Riverdale as well? These answers still unclear, but the episode dropped some clues about his actual fate.
‘Riverdale’: Is Jughead’s Comic Book Collection The Key to ‘Rivervale’?

In the hour, which picks up after the Season 5 ending cliffhanger that saw Archie Andrews (KJ Apa) and Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart) seemingly blown up by a bomb under Archie’s bed, Betty and Archie are very much alive, very much in love, and trying to have a baby. That’s not the only strangeness, given we last saw them watching a cartoon bundle of dynamite almost exploding. There’s also little details like Archie’s dog Vegas seemingly being alive, after we discovered he died during the Season 5 time jump. Or Julian, the sailor doll that Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch) thought was inhabited by the spirit of the triplet she ate in the womb and then burned, was back and whole in the final scene of the episode.
Wine and Whine: Riverdale 6×01, Welcome To Rivervale, Edition

In all seriousness, the wait wasn’t brutal but the theorizing and anticipation were. And frankly, Welcome To Rivervale is nothing like we could have predicted, at all. Like…babies! Yay! A little sacrificial murder? Yay?. The question this episode really makes everyone ponder on is, “What would you be willing to...
