Biofuel groups push for ‘strong’ ethanol mandate, citing climate and gas prices

By Chuck Abbott
thefern.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmid reports the EPA might scale back the ethanol mandate, biofuel groups said on Tuesday there was no U.S. path to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions or lower prices at the fuel pump without homegrown ethanol. In testimony before Congress and...

Fox News

Biden says climate change policies not responsible for 'inflated gas prices'

President Biden insisted Tuesday that the country's rising gas prices are not a result of his administration's climate change policies. "I also want to briefly address one myth about inflated gas prices," Biden said. "They're not due to environmental measures. My effort to combat climate change is not raising the price of gas or increasing its availability. What it's doing is increasing the availability of jobs. Jobs building electric cars, like the one I drove at the GM factory in Detroit last week."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
thefern.org

Meat prices climb on high demand and supply constraints

Strong consumer demand for meat and labor shortages at packing plants were factors in persistently high meat prices this year, said the USDA on Tuesday in a monthly report on food inflation. Meat prices were forecast to climb by 6.5 percent this year, double its long-term average of 3.2 percent annually. “Prices have been driven… » Read More.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ethanol#Gas Prices#Climate#Biofuel#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#The White House#Fern#Ag Insider
spglobal.com

Listen: Biofuels group readies lawsuit against US EPA over delay in setting RFS requirements

The year is nearly over and the US Environmental Protection Agency has yet to formally propose biofuel blending requirements for 2021, and will miss the Nov. 30 deadline to finalize Renewable Fuel Standard volume requirements for 2022 as well. The Biden administration has also already missed a Nov. 1 deadline to issue a multi-year rule setting renewable fuel volumes for 2023 and beyond.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
thefern.org

U.S. farm exports to set a record, but not as big as expected

China is buying less U.S. crops and livestock than expected, particularly soybeans, and America’s ag exports are feeling the pinch. Sales are forecast at a record $175.5 billion this fiscal year, said the USDA on Tuesday, but just like the record set last year, the crest was not as high as it looked in the… » Read More.
AGRICULTURE
theenergymix.com

U.S. Investors, States Shifting from Gas Plants to Renewables

Investors and state governments in the United States are pulling back from new natural gas projects, showing how climate policy and technological advancements are shifting their choices in favour of renewable energy. “The future for planned gas-fired power plants appears bleak as the investment market leaves them behind and turns...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
thefern.org

Danger signs for 2023 farm bill in partisan rancor on Capitol Hill

Congress traditionally enacts the farm policy bills covering the gamut from crop subsidies to food stamps at the urging of a coalition of farm, conservation and anti-hunger groups. A former USDA official said the 2023 farm bill could be in peril if there is a repetition of the political turbulence that temporarily derailed the omnibus… » Read More.
AGRICULTURE
kfgo.com

Biofuel Groups Frustrated by Further RFS Delays

The Environmental Protection Agency announced a proposal extending the Renewable Volume Obligation compliance deadlines for 2019 and 2020, as well as the RVO for 2021. The agency intends to establish general timeframes for the extended compliance deadlines without setting specific dates. The agency also hasn’t issued decisions on the pending small refinery exemptions.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
newsdakota.com

Ethanol Industry Says Biofuel Rollback Won’t Lower Gas Prices

(NAFB) – The ethanol industry is warning the Biden administration that pulling back the nation’s biofuel-blending rules to lower gasoline prices would be a big mistake. “We were shocked to learn that one of the potential actions reportedly being discussed at the White House is relaxing mandates to mix gasoline with biofuels,” says Renewable Fuels Association CEO Geoff Cooper.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
power-technology.com

Inflated gas prices push two more UK utilities to bankruptcy

Two small energy providers in the UK have announced bankruptcy, affecting approximately 35,500 customers. The announcements come weeks after high wholesale gas prices claimed their last corporate victims. Neon Reef and Social Energy Supply severed 30,000 and 5,500 customers respectively. UK energy regulator Ofgem has advised customers to take meter...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
bigeasymagazine.com

Climate Groups Protest As Biden Admin Proceeds with Massive Oil & Gas Lease Sale

Members of Healthy Gulf and other climate organizations gathered in front of the Caesar’s Superdome on Monday to protest the Biden administration’s planned auction of offshore oil and gas leases set to proceed Wednesday. The sale comes just days after President Biden promised attendees of the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow that the U.S. would “hopefully lead by the power of our example” to reduce emissions by 50 percent of 2005 levels by 2030.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
fox5dc.com

Some lawmakers pushing for measure to ease gas prices

WASHINGTON - Momentum is building on Capitol Hill for an idea some lawmakers think could help ease gas prices. A group of senators is demanding that President Joe Biden release supply form the nation’s Strategic Petroleum Reserves – but, some experts warn – that could do more harm than good.
WASHINGTON, DC
trust.org

Ethanol: Brazil’s sugar-based biofuel built on labor abuse

Pedro was just seven when he started work on a sugarcane farm with his father after refusing to go to school - little knowing what this small act of rebellion would cost him. For nearly four decades, Pedro has cut sugarcane under the hot sun in Brazil, one of the world's top producers of ethanol - a key material in the biofuel that powers vehicles worldwide and is seen as a key part of the global switch to cleaner energy.
AGRICULTURE
bizjournals

Colorado biofuel company gets into ethanol-based jet fuel with ADM

A Greenwood Village-based biofuel company has added another major industrial partner that will help it produce low-carbon jet fuel, adding to its partnership with oil giant Chevron. Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) struck an agreement with Chicago-based agricultural giant ADM (NYSE: ADM) to use half of the ethanol that ADM produces...
COLORADO STATE
houstonmirror.com

Union Cabinet approves fixing of higher ethanol prices under Ethanol Blended Petrol programme

New Delhi [India], November 10 (ANI): In order to facilitate setting up advanced biofuel refineries in the country, Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Wednesday approved the fixing of higher ethanol prices derived from different sugarcane-based raw materials under the Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) programme for the forthcoming sugar season 2020-21 during Ethanol Supply Year (ESY) 2020-21 from December 1, 2020, to November 30, 2021.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
batonrougenews.net

Big Oil is finally exercising restraint and Biden is pissed

This week, the Najah's Desert Oasis gas station in southeastern California put up a sign of the times. It read: $6.39 for regular. This remote gas pump isn't your average fuelling station, to be sure, and even at the best of times, it has the highest gas prices in the country. But breaking the $6 mark is a monumental occasion, even for Najah's. In California as a whole, the average gas prices are a painful and record-breaking $4.68 per gallon, and the nationwide average for a gallon of regular gasoline is now $3.41 - a whopping $1.29 more than just a year ago. Indeed, inflation rates across the country are at a 31-year high, and Americans are really feeling the squeeze, and many are casting about who to blame for the hardship.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

