This month the CTE program and FFA chapter have been involved in various activities. One of these activities included volunteering and helping with the harvest festival for Wahkiakum grade school students. The CTE program and FFA chapter want to give a big thanks to Robin Westfall for coordinating the event in which they were able to make fresh apple cider, get the kids involved in a tic-tac-toe board using pumpkins, and a small but fun obstacle course made of hay bales.

WAHKIAKUM COUNTY, WA ・ 13 DAYS AGO