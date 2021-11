MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On Monday, in a White House ceremony, President Joe Biden will sign the $1 trillion infrastructure bill. The president is expected to continue push for his other big spending bill, the $1.7 trillion Build Back Better bill. But with inflation at 6.2%, the highest rate in decades, there is debate over whether government spending is fueling the rise in price or if the spending will make it better. The price of everything is going up, from natural gas for home heating to gas for cars and trucks and, of course, food costs. As Congress struggles over whether to pass the...

BUSINESS ・ 9 DAYS AGO