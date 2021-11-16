ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Prime Minister Holness Defends Imposing SOEs in Jamaica Amid Constitutional Concerns

By Editorial
caribbeannationalweekly.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJamaica's Prime Minister Andrew Holness has defended his decision to reimpose States of Emergency (SOE) in several areas of the island, amid constitutional concerns. On Sunday, Prime Minister Holness announced SOEs in seven police divisions islandwide. The areas are in St. Andrew South, Kingston West, Kingston Central, and Kingston East in...

www.caribbeannationalweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Haitian Prime Minister Calls for Building a New United Country

Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry has urged Haitians to use the 218th anniversary of the Battle of Vertières to ”build the new Haiti” as the country continues to battle a surge of criminal activities and political unrest. The Battle of Vertières was the last major battle of the Haitian Revolution...
POLITICS
Shropshire Star

Shifnal Matters campaigners raise local plan concerns with Prime Minister

Campaigners fighting to prevent green belt land being lost to development are calling on Boris Johnson to halt Shropshire Council’s local plan review. Shifnal Matters says comments made in the Prime Minister’s Conservative Party Conference speech last month – that previously developed ‘brownfield’ land should be prioritised for new building – mean local authorities across the country need to re-think their plans for future growth.
POLITICS
caribbeannationalweekly.com

PM Holness Pleased with Jamaica’s One Millionth Vaccination Milestone

Jamaica's Prime Minister Andrew Holness has thanked “each and every Jamaican” after the country announced on Sunday that it had administered one million coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines. “I am happy to note that we have administered 1,000,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses. I’m even happier that we were able to reach this target...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jamaica#Soes#Constitutional Rights#Kingston Central#Soe#Supreme Court
eturbonews.com

Jamaica Tourism Minister Speaking Now at the Anchor Awards

Jamaica Tourism Minister, Hon Edmund Bartlett, is scheduled to speak later today at the American Caribbean Maritime Foundation’s Anchor Awards, taking place at the Fort Lauderdale Yacht Club in Florida. One of the honorees was a pillar in Jamaica’s tourism and shipping industries, Mr. Harriat Maragh. Also being honored is...
WORLD
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Haiti PM Promises Full Support of PNH to Ensure Security

Prime Minister of Haiti, Ariel Henry has pledged his government’s support for the Haitian National Police (PNH) in their efforts to curb the high incidence of criminal activities in the country. “My team is committed to restoring security and protecting lives and property throughout the country. I take this opportunity...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Reuters

Romania's Ciuca designated PM to defuse crisis under new coalition

BUCHAREST, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Romania's centrist Liberals and the leftist Social Democrats finalised their grand coalition on Monday and the country's president nominated retired army general Nicolae Ciuca as prime minister, hoping to end a two-month long political stalemate. Romania, one of the European Union's poorest members, has been...
BUSINESS
PBS NewsHour

Fumio Kishida reelected as Japan’s prime minister

TOKYO (AP) — Fumio Kishida was reelected as Japan’s prime minister on Wednesday after his governing party scored a major victory in key parliamentary elections. Elected just over a month ago by parliament, Kishida called a quick election in which his Liberal Democratic Party secured 261 seats in the 465-member lower house, the more powerful of Japan’s two-chamber legislature, enough to maintain a free hand in pushing through legislation.
POLITICS
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Fully Vaccinated Travelers Will No Longer Have to Quarantine in Jamaica

Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness says that fully vaccinated travelers to Jamaica no longer have to quarantine, as long as they provide a negative PCR test prior to coming into the island. Holness announced a relaxing of some of the island’s COVID-19 measures on Tuesday. The Prime Minister said that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shore News Network

US Urges Americans To Leave Haiti Because Of Gang Violence, Kidnappings And Fuel Shortages

Officials asked U.S. citizens to make plans to leave Haiti because of increased gang violence and kidnappings, the U.S. Embassy in Haiti announced on Wednesday. The embassy warned of widespread fuel shortages impacting basic and emergency services across Haiti, according to the State Department. U.S. citizens were encouraged to purchase commercial flights out of the country because officials aren’t sure if they’ll be able to help them once the flights are full.
HEALTH SERVICES
The Independent

Nicaragua says it will leave Organization of American States

Nicaragua’s government announced Friday that it will withdraw from the Organization of American States, a regional body that has accused President Daniel Ortega s government of acts of repression and rigging this month’s election.Nicaragua Foreign Minister Denis Moncada said in a news conference that he sent an “official communication” to OAS Secretary General Luis Almagro citing the body’s “repeated acts of meddling” in Nicaragua.Ortega was elected to a fourth consecutive term in Nov. 7 elections that were broadly criticized as a farce. Seven likely challengers to Ortega were arrested and jailed in the months prior to the election.The OAS General Assembly last week voted to condemn the elections, saying they “were not free, fair or transparent, and lack democratic legitimacy.”Twenty-five countries in the Americas voted in favor of the resolution, while seven — including Mexico — abstained. Only Nicaragua voted against it. Read More Mexico expresses concern, but won't condemn Nicaragua voteEXPLAINER: What comes next after Nicaragua's electionNicaragua's Ortega seeks re-election after jailing rivals
POLITICS
kurv.com

Iraqi Prime Minister Survives Assassination Bid With Drones

(AP) — The Iraqi government says Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi has survived an assassination attempt with an armed drone and is unharmed. In a statement released Sunday, the government said an explosives-laden drone tried to hit al-Kadhimi’s home in Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone area. Residents of Baghdad heard the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

UK strongly condemns attack on Iraqi prime minister

LONDON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi on Sunday he strongly condemned an attack on his home in Baghdad, Johnson's office said. Kadhimi escaped unharmed in an assassination attempt by armed drone in Baghdad, officials said on Sunday, an incident that...
U.K.
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Belize’s Public Service Union Criticizes Gov’t Mandatory Vaccination Policy

The President of the Public Service Union (PSU), Dean Flowers, has described as discrimination, the decision by the Belize government to have public officers show proof that they have been vaccinated against COVID-19 by December 15 or face the risk of being marked absent from work and subject to disciplinary action.
WORLD
Taylor Daily Press

Danish Prime Minister Frederiksen suffers a “historic defeat” in…

Although the party of Social Democratic Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen (43) remains the strongest party in the country at just under 28 percent, its popularity is waning in the major cities. Its strict immigration and integration policy is not widely appreciated. The choice to take a conservative path, which Prime...
IMMIGRATION
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Suspect in Haitian President Assassination Detained in Turkey

Haitian authorities on Tuesday said that a Haitian businessman, Samir Handal, suspected of complicity in the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, had been detained in Turkey. “I just had a telephone conversation with the Turkish Chancellor, my friend Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, to thank Turkey for the arrest of Samir Handal, one...
POLITICS
eturbonews.com

Jamaica Tourism Minister: New World of Health & Wellness

Jamaica Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, says Jamaica is moving ahead in earnest with the implementation of its Blue Ocean Strategy for resetting the tourism industry, in order to ensure that the sector thrives in the post COVID-19 era. “Our Blue Ocean Strategy calls for a resetting of our tourism...
WORLD
AFP

Sudan still 'at mercy of military' after PM returns: experts

When Sudan's top general reinstated the ousted premier in a televised palace ceremony Sunday, he did not reverse last month's coup d'etat so much as "whitewash" it, say analysts. On Sunday he formally reversed the power grab, standing beside a haggard-looking Hamdok at the presidential palace in Khartoum.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy