Jobs, Side Jobs & The Holidays...

By about
 8 days ago

It's not uncommon for actors, TV personalities, and radio talent to take regular jobs while waiting on their next opportunity. It's hard to understand why anyone would job shame or look down on someone for working any job. She Was Smart ... I used to have an air talent...

Need A Seasonal Job? All These Companies Are Hiring For The Holidays

If you are hoping to make some extra cash for the holidays, companies are looking to fill hundreds of thousands of seasonal positions in 2021. From retail to shipping and even work-from-home customer service, businesses need people willing to work during bustling winter events and possibly beyond. So, start your search for seasonal jobs with this extensive list of employers hiring now.
RETAIL
Randy Wooden: Tips for maintaining your job search through the holidays

It’s Thanksgiving this week. Where did the year go? We’re in the holiday season … a time when many job seekers shift their attention from the search to instead focus on family and other activities. Priorities. I get it. But I’d encourage you to maintain your search. Family and job...
JOBS
Pandemic economy: Jobs, retail, holiday shopping - good news across the board?

The jobs numbers revised up quite a bit, and retail sales looked good too. People are spending money, inflation and supply chain problems or not. What should we expect for the holiday season and black Friday? Philadelphia economist David Fiorenza helps us break down the all the economic news of the week that matters to you in your daily life. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices.
BUSINESS
This job will pay you $2,500 to watch holiday movies for a year

Love holiday movies? Why not get paid to watch them!. Reviews.org is looking for their "Chief Holiday Cheermeister" to watch 25 holiday movies!. To help, the company is offering free streaming of services such as Netflix, Hulu, Apple TV+, and Hallmark Movies Now. Even better? You could get hooked up...
ENTERTAINMENT
2 jobs with CONISBEE

We are currently looking for a full time, office based assistant to join our Administration support team. We are currently looking for an experienced administrator and bid coordinator with a minimum of 2 years experience of working in a busy office.
JOBS
El Paso Better Business Bureau warns of holiday season job scams

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- More businesses are looking to fill seasonal positions as the unofficial start to the holiday shopping season kicks off next Friday. But, the Better Businesses Bureau says not all jobs are worth taking. That's because scammers typically lure people in with fake job postings. Marybeth Stevens, president and CEO of The post El Paso Better Business Bureau warns of holiday season job scams appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
Real Holiday Wreaths Are Back at Costco — For Less Than $20

Maybe it’s just us, but there’s nothing quite like the joy we get from decorating our homes for Christmas. If we’re being honest, we’re always looking for an excuse to put up our holiday decor early. The most subtle way to add some Christmas spirit to your home? A classic wreath. Wreaths come in all different shapes and sizes, but you can never go wrong with a real wreath. They may require a little effort on your part, but the fresh smell of your greenery will make it worthwhile. And now: our favorite warehouse retailer (a.k.a Costco) is currently selling...
SHOPPING
Inflation costs money and jobs

More jobs than people to take them and more and more people quitting altogether presents a major problem for employers looking to recover and expand. Tom Vacar reports.
BUSINESS
Google and T-Pain Promote Black Owned Friday in Shoppable Film for the Holidays

Rapper and singer T-Pain is teaming up with Google this holiday season to encourage shoppers to support Black-owned businesses on Black Friday. Stephanie Horton, the director of marketing for Google Shopping, joined Cheddar to provide some details about T-Pain's new song, featuring Normani, in a new shoppable interactive film for the promotion. She also explained how Google worked with local artists in various states to create shoppable murals, where products seen in the artwork are discoverable online by simply pointing your camera at it.
MUSIC
22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

Earning extra money on the side can be easy when you know what types of opportunities to look for. Whether you want to pay off student loan debt, start saving for a big-ticket purchase or build up a fund for the future, finding one of the best side jobs out there is a great way to reach your goal.
JOBS
If You Bought This at Walmart, Throw It Away & Disinfect Your House, CDC Says

Whether you're stopping in for groceries, office supplies, or housewares, shopping at Walmart is part and parcel of everyday life for many U.S. residents. And while the chain's low prices and generous returns policy have made it a beloved shopping destination for its millions of customers, not every product sold at the big box store is a winner. Unfortunately, in the case of one popular product sold by the retail giant, customers are more than dissatisfied—they're getting sick, too. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this one Walmart product may be linked to multiple illnesses and deaths. Read on to discover which Walmart product is under investigation by the CDC and what you should do if you have it at home.
PUBLIC HEALTH
This Local Fast-Food Chain Is Opening Up Inside Walmart

McDonald's started closing down its locations inside of America's largest retail chain about 10 years ago, which subsequently left about 700 empty retail spaces inside of Walmart stores. Now, other fast-food chains are moving in—including Wendy's. America's second-largest burger chain recently opened up its first Hamburger Stand inside a Walmart...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Target Is Permanently Barring Shoppers From Doing This

Major changes have been taking place at many of your favorite stores, including Target, over the last two years. In May, Target had to stop selling trading cards at its stores after a number of assault occurred over the product's dramatic increase in value. And the retailer only just reopened its fitting rooms this past summer, after a year of keeping them closed due to the pandemic. Now, Target has announced the latest big change coming to locations across the country, and it will limit what shoppers can do in stores. Read on to find out what Target will be permanently getting rid of soon.
RETAIL
Walmart Just Made This Major Announcement for All Shoppers

Like all retailers, Walmart has had its fair share of problems over the last two years. Locations across the country have seen empty shelves amid ongoing supply chain issues and various product recalls, like an aromatherapy spray that sparked a federal investigation. Walmart has also had to work overtime to try to hire more workers at its stores in the past few months to prepare for the busy holiday shopping season during an ongoing labor shortage. Now, the retailer is directing an important new announcement to all shoppers. Read on to find out what Walmart wants customers to know ahead of the holidays.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Costco Is Discontinuing These 11 Items Soon

If you take a stroll through your local Costco warehouse, you won't be able to miss the beloved sample carts or all of the huge holiday decorations that are already on display. But there's something else that you might not notice at first glance—the infamous "death star." If you see this asterisk on a price tag, it means that the item won't be restocked once the current stock runs out.
RETAIL
Home Depot, Lowe's, and Other Retailers Are Pulling This From Shelves

Most shoppers have likely become accustomed to certain products not being available amid a myriad of supply chain issues and the ongoing pandemic. But over the last two years, many companies have also banded together to remove controversial products from their stores. Department stores like Saks Fifth Avenue and Nordstrom banned animal fur products following decades of protests, while grocery stores like Kroger and Costco have banned the sell of Chaokoh coconut milk over allegations that the company uses cruel practices against monkeys. Now, several major U.S. retailers have started pulling certain items from stores following links to alleged human rights abuses. Read on to find out what you won't be able to buy from Home Depot, Lowe's, Best Buy, and other major retailers.
RETAIL

