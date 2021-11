Pfizer, flush with COVID-19 cash, is on the hunt for a new finance chief as its tens of billions in pandemic vaccine revenue piles up. Frank D’Amelio, Pfizer’s chief financial officer and executive vice president of global supply, is retiring, the company said Wednesday. Pfizer has kicked off an "external search" for a new CFO, and D’Amelio will stick around in a consulting role through the transition, the company said.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 5 DAYS AGO