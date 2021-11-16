ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Kristopher Hart

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKristopher Hart has recently joined Gulf Coast Distillers, the largest distillery west of the Mississippi, as the...

utv44.com

Fourth check? Many will get $1,800 before 2021 ends

BALTIMORE (WBFF/WKRC) - There's a debate underway in Washington D.C. as to whether more stimulus money will be sent to American families. Previous rounds of COVID stimulus payments sent money to families in the order of $1,200, $600, and $1,400 - the last one being part of the American Rescue Plan signed into law by President Biden in March of 2021. The American Rescue Plan also sent money directly to families in the form of the expanded federal Child Tax Credit. The first half of the newly expanded credit is being delivered directly to families.
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

Stimulus Update: Here's Who's Getting a Check in December

Parents are in line to receive one more monthly Child Tax Credit payment in mid-December. Certain states, such as California, Florida, Maine, and Maryland, are also offering stimulus payments to eligible residents. As November draws to a close without the federal government passing legislation to provide a fourth stimulus check,...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Jackson Hole Radio

Feds want to rename several Wyoming locations

Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland today formally established a process to review and replace derogatory names of the nation’s geographic features. She also declared “squaw” to be a derogatory term and ordered the Board on Geographic Names – the federal body tasked with naming geographic places – to implement procedures to remove the term from federal usage.
WYOMING STATE
bizjournals

Florida among best states for tiny homes, says report

Florida is among the best states in the nation when it comes to living in a tiny home, according to a new report by IPX1031 Investment Property Exchange Services Inc., a part of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE: FNF). The methodology used to determine the best states for tiny homes included...
FLORIDA STATE
bizjournals

A taste of what to expect at Tattersall's new Wisconsin distillery (photos)

Northeast Minneapolis' Tattersall Distilling Co. is ready to unveil its destination distillery, complete with a full-service restaurant operated by St. Paul-based Morrissey Hospitality, just over the border in Wisconsin. The 75,000-square-foot facility is set to open Dec. 1 in River Falls, Wisconsin, where it will have the capacity to produce...
WISCONSIN STATE
bizjournals

3 trends shaping business in 2021

As the workforce shifts back to in-person working after an unprecedented year of economic challenges, many business leaders are grappling with the new need to accommodate a hybrid work model while also recuperating from financial strains and planning for the future. As more and more business is done online and the global economy continues to recover, forward-thinking business leaders should be aware of these three trends — and specifically how they might impact growth and business success in the future.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
bizjournals

Boston startup launches "Y-Combinator for creators"

Boston startup ASMBLE has publicly launched its new community platform designed to connect brands and influencers. The company said it’s been beta-testing the product for a year, with 2,000 influencers and a “range of brands” in the U.S. It says it's now ready to go global.
ECONOMY
bizjournals

Austin tech and startup moves: Indeed adds to senior leadership team; Invicti gets new CEO

Here are 10 recent hires and promotions we noticed in the technology and startup space. • Jobs site Indeed Inc. said Nov. 17 it promoted five people to its senior leadership team: LaFawn Davis, new senior vice president of environmental, social and governance, and the first Black member of its senior leadership team; Sean McSherry, senior vice president of finance; Anthony Moisant, chief information office and chief security officer; Lisa Ramirez, senior vice president of operations; and Brendan Sterne, group vice president and general manager of job seeker. "We always tell our employees that we want their next job to be at Indeed. Today I am proud to share that five members of our team have done just that, and have joined our senior leadership team," CEO Chris Hyams stated. "Each one has demonstrated their passion and commitment to our mission to help people get jobs. I am excited for Indeed to continue to grow world class talent from within.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Stetson program teaches students how to be angel investors — and it may lead to investors signing checks

An emerging program at Stetson University gives students the chance to research real startup deals that may lead to investors signing checks. At the end of this fall semester in December, the DeLand-based university will complete the second semester of the Hatter Angels Network pilot program. The program, launched in the spring 2021 semester, lets Stetson students vet startups for potential investment deals by the Hatter Angels Network, made up of Stetson alumni.
COLLEGES
bizjournals

Global tech company Hootsuite moves to Midtown's Tech Square

Global social media management platform Hootsuite is the latest technology company to set up an office in Midtown’s Tech Square. Hootsuite has chosen the WeWork space in the Coda building, often a landing space for tech companies looking to do larger expansions in Atlanta. Microsoft housed employees there before announcing its 1,000-person Atlantic Station office and 15,000-person Grove Park campus. BlackRock Inc. started at the WeWork space before moving into a 1,000-person office overlooking the Beltline Eastside Trail.
ATLANTA, GA
Economy
bizjournals

Central Ohio on pace for record-setting year in home sales

Central Ohio is on pace to set a new yearly record for home sales. There have been 30,497 homes sold in the region between January and October, according to Columbus Realtors. That's up from last year's 27,914 between January and October, said Marqué Bressler-Preininger, a member of the organization. The current record is 33,431 homes sold in 2020.
COLUMBUS, OH
bizjournals

Toyota to pick North Carolina over Texas for battery plant, Bloomberg reports

Bloomberg reports a Toyota hybrid and electric car battery plant is on the way to North Carolina, which has set aside funding in the state budget for an unnamed major manufacturer. Texas was seen as a contender for the plant, since the start already has some of company manufacturing and Toyota's North American headquarters is in Plano, outside Dallas.
TEXAS STATE
bizjournals

Apollo Global Management inks big lease deal in Miami's Brickell

The New York-based firm has approximately $481 billion of assets under management. Nominate your company for South Florida Business Journal's 2022 Business of the Year Awards! This program honors companies that set the standard for growth, service, quality, innovation and execution of a superb business strategy.
MIAMI, FL
bizjournals

Longtime Channel 9 meteorologist to leave station this week

A longtime WCPO-TV meteorologist is leaving the station this week. Channel 9 announced Monday Sherry Hughes is leaving the station after her public battle with breast cancer, WVXU reports. Her last day is Nov. 24. “I’m going to love on myself more and continue the work I’ve been doing around...
CELEBRITIES
bizjournals

Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo names new CFO to succeed longtime exec

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo has promoted a senior executive from within its finance division to a C-level position. Katie Grahmann is the new CFO, effective Nov. 22. Grahmann will oversee the nonprofit's accounting and finance operations. She succeeds Jennifer Hazelton, who had been CFO since 2004. "After 17...
HOUSTON, TX
bizjournals

Samsung's $17B chipmaking factory is headed to Texas, WSJ reports

After 10 months scouring the globe, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. has reportedly picked a rural suburb northeast of Austin for one of the largest foreign investments in U.S. history. In this story, learn more about the site eyed by the South Korea-based tech giant and its possible ramifications for the semiconductor supply chain.
TEXAS STATE
bizjournals

Judge rejects Florida sports betting deal

U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich’s ruling scrapped a deal negotiated by Gov. Ron DeSantis. Do you know any young professionals who stand out from the crowd? Orlando Business Journal is looking for 40 promising business executives and professionals under the age of 40 in our area. Nominate today!. © 2021...
FLORIDA STATE

