Harriet’s Spirit Entertains With a Message

By Michael Zwiebach
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHarriet’s Spirit, Opera Parallèle’s opening production for 2021, is a children’s opera that starts from the same premises as a good children’s book. The story is told through actions, in few words, there’s a strong, underlined message — face your fears, stand up for yourself and others — and the act...

Legendary composer Marcus Shelby is bringing his opera ‘Harriet’s Spirit’ to the Bayview Opera House TODAY and TOMORROW

Duke Ellington and Cab Calloway were two of the first internationally known Black musicians in this country, and they were both leaders of big bands otherwise known as orchestras, which means that big bands played an integral part in Black people gaining the little respect we do have in this country – starting with mass media perceptions trickling down into everyday society. Music has always been a big part of the cultural revolution against white supremacy, but the point I am making is that although Jazz, Rock, R&B and Hip Hop is worldwide, having been born in the U.S. and started by Black people, all of this positive media attention started with the big bands.
A New Round of Operas Announced for the SNAPSHOT Festival

A glance at SFCV’s opera page makes it clear that the Bay Area is a veritable cauldron of operatic activity, with a dozen companies grand (SF Opera) and small (Pocket Opera) offering everything from Opera Parallèle’s family-friendly Harriet’s Spirit to Ars Minerva’s bawdy Messalina to timeless offerings like SF Opera’s Fidelio and Così fan tutte.
