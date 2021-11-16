ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Covariant 3+1 correspondence of the spatially covariant gravity and the degeneracy conditions

By Yu-Min Hu, Xian Gao
arxiv.org
 8 days ago

A necessary condition for a generally covariant scalar-tensor theory to be ghostfree is that it contains no extra degrees of freedom in the unitary gauge, in which the Lagrangian corresponds to the spatially covariant gravity. Comparing with...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Warn of “Alien” Invasions and the Need for Planetary Biosecurity

The era of space exploration brings with it a new risk: invasion. The peril comes not from little green men arriving on flying saucers but, rather, from microbiological contamination of Earth from extraterrestrial environments and vice versa. Writing in BioScience, Anthony Ricciardi, of McGill University, and colleagues describe the dangers posed by such organisms and outline an approach to address the threat.
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

Unnerving Study Reveals There May Be No Warning For The Next Supervolcano Eruption

Some of the key warning signs that geologists typically look out for ahead of a supervolcanic eruption may not actually be present in every case, according to a detailed new study of the Toba volcano in Sumatra, Indonesia. The findings suggest that the gigantic eruptions from Toba some 840,000 years ago and 75,000 years ago were not preceded by a sudden influx of magma into the volcano's reservoir. Instead, the magma collected steadily and silently ahead of the blasts. Crucially though, the second super-eruption needed less than half the time for magma to build up than the first – 600,000 years rather...
SCIENCE
sciencealert.com

Newly Developed DNA Technique Confirms Identity of Sitting Bull's Great-Grandson

A man's claim to be the great-grandson of Sitting Bull has been confirmed using DNA taken from the Native American leader's scalp lock – billed as the first time genetic evidence has corroborated a family relationship between a historic figure and a living descendant. The breakthrough was made possible by...
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

Magnetic Anomaly in New Mexico Reveals an Invisible Signature of Meteorite Impacts

Meteor impact sites might seem like easy things to recognize, with giant craters in Earth's surface showing where these far-flung objects finally came to a violent stop. But it's not always that way.  Sometimes those impact scars are healed over, disguised by layers of dirt and vegetation, or worn smooth again by the elements over vast stretches of time. Now scientists have found a way to detect these hidden impact sites. Think about a big chunk of space rock getting close to its final destination on Earth. Meteoroids can enter Earth's atmosphere as fast as 72 kilometers per second (160,000 mph), but...
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gravity#Degeneracy#Horndeski
scitechdaily.com

Astrophysicists Reveal Largest-Ever Suite of Universe Simulations – How Gravity Shaped the Distribution of Dark Matter

To understand how the universe formed, astronomers have created AbacusSummit, more than 160 simulations of how gravity may have shaped the distribution of dark matter. Collectively clocking in at nearly 60 trillion particles, a newly released set of cosmological simulations is by far the biggest ever produced. The simulation suite,...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Four-dimensional $\mathcal{N}=1$ SCFTs on S-folds with T-branes and AdS/CFT correspondence

We study AdS duals of four-dimensional (4D) $\mathcal{N}=1$ superconformal field theories (SCFTs) on $\mathbb{Z}_k$ S-folds with T-branes that flow to 4D $\mathcal{N}=3$ theories. In a previous study, it was discussed how considering T-brane structure breaks the $\mathcal{N}=2$ supersymmetry in 4D SCFTs on $\mathbb{Z}_k$ S-folds down to $\mathcal{N}=1$. In this study, we analyze this effect from the AdS perspective and find that the T-brane effect, seen from the AdS perspective, deforms the horizon geometry from $S^5/\mathbb{Z}_k$ into $S^5/\Gamma$, where $\Gamma$ is a finite subgroup in $SU(3)$. We also discuss the constructions of 4D $\mathcal{N}=1$ SCFTs on S-folds with T-branes starting from global K3 hypersurfaces whose fibers involve complex multiplications. We choose an approach to directly analyze the global K3 geometry without relying on the standard Weierstrass technique.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

The Covariance of Squeezed Bispectrum Configurations

We measure the halo bispectrum covariance in a large set of N-body simulations and compare it with theoretical expectations. We find a large correlation among (even mildly) squeezed halo bispectrum configurations. A similarly large correlation can be found between squeezed triangles and the long-wavelength halo power spectrum. This shows that the diagonal Gaussian contribution fails to describe, even approximately, the full covariance in these cases. We compare our numerical estimate with a model that includes, in addition to the Gaussian one, only the non-Gaussian terms that are large for squeezed configurations. We find that accounting for these large terms in the modeling greatly improves the agreement of the full covariance with simulations. We apply these results to a simple Fisher matrix forecast, and find that constraints on primordial non-Gaussianity are degraded by a factor of $\sim 2$ when a non-Gaussian covariance is assumed instead of the diagonal, Gaussian approximation.
SCIENCE
Genetic Engineering News

Exploring Biology Through a New Lens: A Spatial Approach

Transformative technology doesn’t come along often, so when it does, scientists take notice. Spatial biology has rapidly changed how investigators study diverse cellular landscapes across multiple dimensions. This has allowed researchers to study cells in context with their localized environment—affording them novel biological insights. A thorough understanding of complex spatial host-disease interactions in situ is necessary to develop effective preventative measures and therapeutic strategies.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
Phys.org

Genetic component of mountain chickadees' spatial memories identified

For the first time, researchers have shown that there is a genetic component underlying the amazing spatial memories of Mountain Chickadees. These energetic half-ounce birds hide thousands of food items every fall and rely on these hidden stores to get through harsh winters in the mountains of the West. To find these caches, chickadees use highly specialized spatial memory abilities. Although the genetic basis for spatial memory has been shown for humans and other mammals, direct evidence of that connection has never before been identified in birds.
WILDLIFE
arxiv.org

Gravity factorized

We find models of two-dimensional gravity that resolve the factorization puzzle and have a discrete spectrum, whilst retaining a semiclassical description. A novelty of these models is that they contain non-trivially correlated spacetime branes or, equivalently, nonlocal interactions in their action. Such nonlocal correlations are motivated in the low-energy gravity theory by integrating out UV degrees of freedom. Demanding factorization fixes almost all brane correlators, and the exact geometric expansion of the partition function collapses to only two terms: the black hole saddle and a subleading ``half-wormhole'' geometry, whose sum yields the desired discrete spectrum. By mapping the insertion of correlated branes to a certain double-trace deformation in the dual matrix integral, we show that factorization and discreteness also persist non-perturbatively. While in our model all wormholes completely cancel, they are still computationally relevant: self-averaging quantities, like the Page curve, computed in the original theory with wormholes, accurately approximate observables in our theory, which accounts for UV corrections. Our models emphasize the importance of correlations between different disconnected components of spacetime, providing a possible resolution to the factorization puzzle in any number of dimensions.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Sparse Adversarial Video Attacks with Spatial Transformations

In recent years, a significant amount of research efforts concentrated on adversarial attacks on images, while adversarial video attacks have seldom been explored. We propose an adversarial attack strategy on videos, called DeepSAVA. Our model includes both additive perturbation and spatial transformation by a unified optimisation framework, where the structural similarity index (SSIM) measure is adopted to measure the adversarial distance. We design an effective and novel optimisation scheme which alternatively utilizes Bayesian optimisation to identify the most influential frame in a video and Stochastic gradient descent (SGD) based optimisation to produce both additive and spatial-transformed perturbations. Doing so enables DeepSAVA to perform a very sparse attack on videos for maintaining human imperceptibility while still achieving state-of-the-art performance in terms of both attack success rate and adversarial transferability. Our intensive experiments on various types of deep neural networks and video datasets confirm the superiority of DeepSAVA.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Covariant transverse-traceless projection for secondary gravitational waves

Second-order tensor modes induced by nonlinear gravity are a key component of the cosmological background of gravitational waves that have the potential to probe the primordial power spectrum at otherwise inaccessible scales. A widely-recognized issue is that these modes can contain gauge dependent degrees of freedom. This poses a problem since observable gravitational waves should not depend on any choice of gauge. The ambiguity arises from the non-covariant transverse-traceless condition attached to a specific gauge choice as well as the misidentification of gravitational waves after a gauge transformation. We show that the covariant transverse-traceless projection of the extrinsic curvature consistently extracts the kinetic energy of gravitational waves associated with a given hypersurface. This projection is gauge invariant up to second order in a perturbative expansion, providing that we identify the original hypersurface after the gauge transformation. We emphasize that the usual tensor modes in different gauges are physically different quantities and thus should not necessarily be directly compared.
ASTRONOMY
botany.one

Spatial arrangement of stomata in Michelia

You can listen to this post as an audio file. In hierarchically reticulate venation patterns, smaller orders of veins form areoles in which stomata are located. Shi et al. aimed to quantify the spatial relationship among stomata at the areole level. Previous studies have shown that stomatal density is negatively...
WILDLIFE
Universe Today

Astronomy Jargon 101: Gravity

In this series we are exploring the weird and wonderful world of astronomy jargon! I hope you’re sitting down for today’s topic: gravity!. Gravity is by far the oldest force. And I mean that in two really wild ways. First off, in our theories of how the four forces of...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

On the positive mass theorem in general relativity and Lorentz covariance of the Dirac wave equation in quantum mechanics

The positive mass theorem in general relativity states that in an asymptotically flat spacetime, if the momentum--energy tensor is divergence-free and satisfies a dominant energy condition, then a total momentum--energy four-vector can be formed, of which the energy component is nonnegative. In this paper, we take the wave four-tensor of a plane light wave in free space as a counterexample to show that there is no guarantee that a total four-vector can be formed. Thus the theoretical framework for the positive mass theorem is flawed. In addition, it is also shown as well that the Lorentz covariance of Dirac wave equation is not compatible with Einstein mass--energy equivalence.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Brownian particles driven by spatially periodic noise

We discuss the dynamics of a Brownian particle under the influence of a spatially periodic noise strength in one dimension using analytical theory and computer simulations. In the absence of a deterministic force, the Langevin equation can be integrated formally exactly. We determine the short- and long-time behaviour of the mean displacement (MD) and mean-squared displacement (MSD). In particular we find a very slow dynamics for the mean displacement, scaling as $t^{-1/2}$ with time $t$. Placed under an additional external periodic force near the critical tilt value we compute the stationary current obtained from the corresponding Fokker-Planck equation and identify an essential singularity if the minimum of the noise strength is zero. Finally, in order to further elucidate the effect of the random periodic driving on the diffusion process, we introduce a phase factor in spatial noise with respect to the external periodic force and identify the value of the phase shift for which the random force exerts its strongest effect on the long-time drift velocity and diffusion coefficient.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Kodaira-Spencer isomorphisms and degeneracy maps on Iwahori-level Hilbert modular varieties: the saving trace

We consider integral models of Hilbert modular varieties with Iwahori level structure at primes over p, first proving a Kodaira-Spencer isomorphism that gives a concise description of their dualizing sheaves. We then analyze fibres of the degeneracy maps to Hilbert modular varieties of level prime to p and deduce the vanishing of higher direct images of structure and dualizing sheaves, generalizing prior work with Kassaei and Sasaki (for p unramified in the totally real field F). We apply the vanishing results to prove flatness of the finite morphisms in the resulting Stein factorizations, and combine them with the Kodaira-Spencer isomorphism to simplify and generalize the construction of Hecke operators at primes over p on Hilbert modular forms (integrally and mod p). The vanishing results also provide an ingredient for forthcoming work with Sasaki, associating Galois representations to mod p Hilbert modular eigenforms of non-paritious weight (for p ramified in F).
MATHEMATICS
MedCity News

How spatial transcriptomics will map the next frontier in biology

The human body is made up of trillions of cells. They display immense cellular variety and a high degree of spatial organization – a product of development that continuously changes due to factors like the environment and age. Understanding the interplay between intricate structural and functional details of our cells is crucial for basic and clinical research. Historically, however, scientists seeking to explore the spatial element of biology were limited by the technology of the day, which prevented them from marrying single cell insights with tissue-wide observations.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Muons as a tool for background rejection in Imaging Atmospheric Cherenkov Telescope arrays

The presence of muons in air-showers initiated by cosmic ray protons and nuclei is well established as a powerful tool to separate such showers from those initiated by gamma rays. However, so far this approach has been fully exploited only for ground level particle detecting arrays. We explore the feasibility of using Cherenkov light from muons as a background rejection tool for imaging atmospheric Cherenkov telescope arrays at the highest energies. We adopt an analytical model of the Cherenkov light from individual muons to allow rapid simulation of a large number of showers in a hybrid mode. This allows us to explore the very high background rejection power regime at acceptable cost in terms of computing time. We show that for very large ($\gtrsim$20 m mirror diameter) telescopes, efficient identification of muon light can potentially lead to background rejection levels up to 10$^{-5}$ whilst retaining high efficiency for gamma rays. While many challenges remain in the effective exploitation of the muon Cherenkov light in the data analysis for imaging Cherenkov telescope arrays, our study indicates that for arrays containing at least one large telescope, this is a very worthwhile endeavor.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Performance of a focal plane detector for soft X-ray imaging spectroscopy based on back-illuminated sCMOS

Can Chen, Yusa Wang, Yupeng Xu, Zijian Zhao, Hongyun Qiu, Dongjie Hou, Xiongtao Yang, Jia Ma, Yong Chen, Yang Zhao, Hua Liu, Xiaofan Zhao, Yuxuan Zhu. Spectroscopy focusing array (SFA) and Polarimetry focusing array (PFA) are the two major payloads of enhanced X-ray Timing and Polarimetry mission (eXTP). Nested Wolter-\RNum{1} X-ray mirror module is implemented in SFA and PFA to achive high effective area. When evaluating the properties of the mirror module, the alignment of the optical axis of the X-ray mirror module and a quasi-parallel X-ray beam is a prerequisite to ensure the accuracy of the results. Hence, to assist the alignment of the X-ray mirror module, an X-ray focal plane detector is designed based on the back-illuminated scientific Complementary Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor Transistor (sCMOS) sensor GSENSE6060BSI, one of the largest detection areas, is produced by \textit{Gpixel Inc}. Then the characteristics of readout noise, dark current, and split-pixel event properties of the detector are studied with the self-developed multi-target fluorescence X-ray source in a 100 m long X-ray test facility. The energy calibration is carried out with the single-pixel event and the energy non-linearity of the detector is also obtained. Eventually, the simulation of the eXTP mirror module based on the optical model is conducted and the alignment test of the Wolter-\RNum{1} X-ray mirror module designed for \textit{EP/FXT} (Einstein Probe/Follow-up X-ray Telescope) with "Burkert test" method is shown.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy