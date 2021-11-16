Covariant 3+1 correspondence of the spatially covariant gravity and the degeneracy conditions

Can Chen, Yusa Wang, Yupeng Xu, Zijian Zhao, Hongyun Qiu, Dongjie Hou, Xiongtao Yang, Jia Ma, Yong Chen, Yang Zhao, Hua Liu, Xiaofan Zhao, Yuxuan Zhu. Spectroscopy focusing array (SFA) and Polarimetry focusing array (PFA) are the two major payloads of enhanced X-ray Timing and Polarimetry mission (eXTP). Nested Wolter-\RNum{1} X-ray mirror module is implemented in SFA and PFA to achive high effective area. When evaluating the properties of the mirror module, the alignment of the optical axis of the X-ray mirror module and a quasi-parallel X-ray beam is a prerequisite to ensure the accuracy of the results. Hence, to assist the alignment of the X-ray mirror module, an X-ray focal plane detector is designed based on the back-illuminated scientific Complementary Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor Transistor (sCMOS) sensor GSENSE6060BSI, one of the largest detection areas, is produced by \textit{Gpixel Inc}. Then the characteristics of readout noise, dark current, and split-pixel event properties of the detector are studied with the self-developed multi-target fluorescence X-ray source in a 100 m long X-ray test facility. The energy calibration is carried out with the single-pixel event and the energy non-linearity of the detector is also obtained. Eventually, the simulation of the eXTP mirror module based on the optical model is conducted and the alignment test of the Wolter-\RNum{1} X-ray mirror module designed for \textit{EP/FXT} (Einstein Probe/Follow-up X-ray Telescope) with "Burkert test" method is shown.
Comments / 0