Three times during his postgame news conference on Sunday, Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins used the term "razor's edge" to describe the differences between wins and losses. For a while, the Vikings' season seemed destined to be a death by a thousand cuts. They are 1-2 in overtime games. Nine of their 10 games have been decided by one score or less. They were on the wrong end of more of these swing games than they cared to be and have not looked like a playoff team for most of the season.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO