3 original characters we hope to see in Mass Effect 4

With just two episodes remaining this season on The Flash, the stakes are only getting higher for Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) and the rest of the team. Iris (Candice Patton) remains missing due to her Time Sickness, Cecile's (Danielle Nicolet) powers have started growing exponentially, and Eobard Thawne (Matt Letscher) apparently has a second chance at being a good guy, working with Meena Dhawan (Kausar Mohammed) who has become a speedster in her own right. But unbeknownst to Team Flash, the other Thawne (Tom Cavanagh) has been paid a visit by Deon (Christian Magby) and things might just be getting ready to take a turn for the worse. Need to find out what happened on this week's episode of The Flash? We've got you covered with our recap, but just know that there are full spoilers for "Negative, Part One" beyond this point.

TV SERIES ・ 11 HOURS AGO