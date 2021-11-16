ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US regulations for AI unlikely to emerge anytime soon

By Mark McCarty
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArtificial intelligence (AI) is quite the buzzword for med tech and regulators alike, but that doesn’t mean...

Electronic Engineering Times

Regulators Consider Adopting Rules for AI

We need to make sure that the information people see online is not fueled by obscure functioning of platforms' algorithmic systems and an army of undetected bots. Legislators on both sides of the Atlantic are considering regulating the use of algorithms and artificial intelligence (AI) systems. Similar to the way the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), adopted in 2018, creates a framework for regulating the use of personal data, regulations covering AI would create a framework for eliminating bias and other forms of potential harm.
TECHNOLOGY
aibusiness.com

UK Emerging tech regulation: Balancing oversight and innovation

Brakes allow you to go fast, say the experts, as the UK gears up to regulate technologies like AI. Regulating emerging technologies requires academic and independent support to avoid stifling innovation, experts speaking at this week’s Westminster eForum Policy conference suggested. The event focused on policy priorities for supporting emerging...
TECHNOLOGY
Ubergizmo

WhatsApp Payments Could Soon Be Coming To The US

If you didn’t know that WhatsApp had its own P2P payments system, you can’t really be faulted for that. This is because WhatsApp payments are currently only available in Brazil and India, but it seems that the company could be gearing up to bring it to the US, according to an APK teardown by the folks over at XDA.
CELL PHONES
Coinspeaker

Ripple Publishes Its Vision for Crypto Regulations in US

The published ruling could provide a strong stance to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission to overlook exchanges that manage commodities. In a Tuesday post on its website, California-based technology company Ripple released its own set of the “pragmatic” framework for regulations in the crypto industry. The company’s professionals have frequently...
MARKETS
#Ai#Software#Regulators#Koninklijke Philips Nv
invezz.com

US Treasury executive calls for crypto regulations

The US Deputy Treasury Secretary, Wally Adeyemo, is calling for regulatory clarity in the crypto sector. Adeyemo stated that stablecoins posed a risk to financial stability and national security. However, he mentioned that the US regulatory framework was also supportive of innovations. Cryptocurrency adoption in the US is currently at...
U.S. POLITICS
bloomberglaw.com

Stablecoins: Systemically Important, Soon to Be Regulated

The President’s Working Group on Financial Markets issued a report (the “report”) on the future of stablecoins which included, among other things, a suggestion that certain activities conducted within a “stablecoin” arrangement may constitute “systemically important payment, clearing, and settlement activities.” This seemingly generic language suggests an application of a regulatory framework that may alter the digital asset landscape and usher in substantial changes to the taxation of digital assets.
CURRENCIES
TechRepublic

Policymakers want to regulate AI but lack consensus on how

Commentary: AI is considered "world changing" by policymakers, but it's unclear how to ensure positive outcomes. According to a new Clifford Chance survey of 1,000 tech policy experts across the United States, U.K., Germany and France, policymakers are concerned about the impact of artificial intelligence, but perhaps not nearly enough. Though policymakers rightly worry about cybersecurity, it's perhaps too easy to focus on near-term, obvious threats while the longer-term, not-obvious-at-all threats of AI get ignored.
TECHNOLOGY
information-age.com

Global AI regulation? Possibly, and it’s starting in the EU

Lori Witzel, director of research for analytics and data management at TIBCO Software, explores the possible impact of the proposed EU legislation for AI on businesses. For data pros, rules, governance, and compliance aren’t new, but now that the dust is settling around GDPR, there’s something new and equally big on the horizon. The European Union announced its draft Artificial Intelligence Act (EU AIA), spearheaded by Europe Fit for the Digital Age, in April 2021. The goal of the commission leading the charge is to “turn Europe into the global hub for trustworthy artificial intelligence (AI)” and, in partnership with member states, develop the first-ever legal AI framework.
TECHNOLOGY
natlawreview.com

FDA Joins Other Regulators in Focus on AI and Machine Learning

The Food and Drug Administration recently sought comments on the role of transparency for artificial intelligence and machine learning-enabled medical devices. The FDA invited comments in follow up to a recent workshop on the topic. The workshop was part of a series of efforts the FDA has had in this...
TECHNOLOGY
diginomica.com

Regulating for AI - why the UK’s political narratives make it much harder to succeed

In a world in which data volumes will double by 2022 and again by 2025, emerging, data-centric technologies present a massive opportunity for Brexit UK. Chief among these is artificial intelligence (AI), an area in which Downing Street sees itself as governing a superpower. Britain has backed its ambition for world leadership in the field with a Sector Deal, a new National Strategy, a new Office for AI, new research institutions, and more - all excellent initiatives kicked off since the Brexit referendum in 2016.
TECHNOLOGY
CMSWire

The Emerging Public-Private Partnership in AI

We've all been hearing how almost any organization, of any size, anywhere can leverage artificial intelligence (AI) to boost productivity and revenue. Teachers can alter course material to fit the learning needs of students, insurers can grow capacity and reduce fraudulent claims, utilities can predict equipment downtime and avoid outages, consumer packaged goods (CPG) organizations can forecast what their customers will want to buy next.
TECHNOLOGY
Aviation Week

Airline Labor Shortages, Operational Issues, Unlikely To Fade Soon

Air travel in the U.S. during the summer and fall of 2021 has been marked by spates of cancellations and delays that have aggravated countless customers and strained relations between labor and management. Chronic staffing issues are creating operational havoc for U.S. carriers Labor costs surging... Airline Labor Shortages, Operational...
ECONOMY
finextra.com

US regulators promise crypto oversight clarity

American banking regulators have put together a roadmap that will see them offer clarity over the next year on a host of areas relating to crypto assets. With mainstream financial services firms becoming increasingly interested in crypto, the Federal Reserve System, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) have been scrambling to get up to speed.
MARKETS
bioworld.com

Surveillance of pre-MDR devices in EU to transition from legacy regulatory system

The European Union’s Medical Device Coordination Group (MDCG) continues to churn out guidances for the new Medical Device Regulations (MDRs), but there are several nagging questions about devices granted market access under the legacy system. MDCG has clarified that these devices will be subject to postmarket surveillance requirements under the MDR system rather than the previous system, although it is not a simple process to determine when this approach does and does not apply.
ELECTRONICS
biztechmagazine.com

Emerging Uses for AI in the Financial Services Industry

Natalie Gross is a freelance journalist and podcast producer based in the Washington, D.C., area. She has a master's degree in journalism from Georgetown University. Even before the coronavirus pandemic, bank customers were trading in-person visits for online services. Now, an even greater number of financial institutions are looking to advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence to help meet increasing demand for digital services.
COMPUTERS
PC Gamer

Nvidia's CEO doesn’t see an end to the chip shortage anytime soon

Any gamer that’s tried to buy a GPU or a console in the last 18 months knows all too well just how bad the market situation is. Pandemic related shortages show few signs of easing. High demand and supply bottlenecks continue to hit the gaming industry hard. Oh, and let’s not forget all that GPU mining demand too!
COMPUTERS
Axios

EU regulator backs Merck's antiviral COVID pill for emergency use

The European Medicines Agency Friday issued advice for a pill developed by Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics to treat COVID-19, allowing medical professionals to prescribe the drug in emergency situations. Why it matters: It gives European nations another tool to treat potentially severe cases of the disease, though the drug, known...
PUBLIC HEALTH
actionforex.com

The ECB Will To Take Action On Inflation Anytime Soon

Rising European corona infections forced governments to take new containment measures last week, triggering a broad risk-off repositioning with Europe evidently in the eye of the storm. Uncertainty on the short-term impact on EMU growth only reinforced doubts whether the ECB will to take (decisive) action on inflation anytime soon. EMU yields tumbled with the belly of the curve outperforming (5y -5.7 bps; 10y -6.7 bps). US (and UK) yields initially followed Europe, but especially US short-term yields rebounded later. Fed’s Waller said conditions for a rate lift-off are met and Fed Clarida indicated that it might already be appropriate to discuss a faster pace of tapering at the December meeting. The US curve flattened sharply with 2 and 5y yields returning in positive territory (2y + 0.4 bps) while longer maturities still finished sharply lower (10y -3.9bps; 30y -6.9 bps), mostly on lower inflation expectations. The EuroStoxx 50 declined 0.6%. US indices ended mixed (Dow -0.75%, but Nasdaq +0.40%). The euro lost against the other majors. Thursday’s tentative EUR/USD bottoming proved premature, with the pair closing below 1.13 (1.129). EUR/JPY tested the key 127.93/128 area (close 128.71). EUR/CHF dropped below 1.05. EUR/GBP also reversed Thursday’s rebound, but no follow-through losses below 0.8383 occurred (yet).
BUSINESS
hngn.com

Putin Allegedly Stops All Gas Deliveries, Cuts Supplies Which the European Union Interpreted as Weaponization of Energy

The European Union accuses Vladimir Putin of shutting gas deliveries and cutting supplies drastically, viewed as a sinister move by energy-hungry nations. Once again, Russia is accused of making a big move against Europe via gas and non-renewable energy supplies before these demands to increase energy reserves were put down. Even US President Joe Biden felt the crunch when he asked OPEC nations to help increase the supplies.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

