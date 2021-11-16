HyperNAT: Scaling Up Network AddressTranslation with SmartNICs for Clouds

“France must have a trusted cloud because data is strategic. A large part of the economic value of the 21st century will be based on data, which is why it is essential to protect it,” said Bruno Le Maire, French Minister of the Economy, as a preamble to the presentation of the national strategy for a sovereign cloud. From this strategy comes the desire to create a label that would guarantee that cloud companies protect data. A major challenge, which reflects the government’s awareness to better protect data that has become vital to the functioning of the state, especially following the health crisis. And while in Europe, the cloud computing market has recorded a growth of 27% per year between 2017 and 2019, according to a white paper published in April by KPMG, the market, which is estimated at 53 billion euros for 2020, should reach 300 to 500 billion euros by 2027-2030 and generate more than 500,000 direct jobs. It is now time for our businesses to address the challenge and make the necessary technology choices. There are solutions available which work and are accessible. What are we waiting for, in order to take control of our own destiny?

BUSINESS ・ 8 DAYS AGO