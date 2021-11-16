ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Self-Stabilization and Byzantine Tolerance for Maximal Independent Set

By Johanne Cohen, Laurence Pilard, Jonas Sénizergues
arxiv.org
 8 days ago

We analyze the impact of transient and Byzantine faults on the construction of a maximal independent set in a general network. We adapt the self-stabilizing algorithm presented by Turau \cite{turau2007linear} for computing such a vertex set. Our algorithm is self-stabilizing and also works under the more...

#Self Stabilization#Byzantine#Maximal Independent Set#Cluster Computing
