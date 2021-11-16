ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Online Self-Evolving Anomaly Detection in Cloud Computing Environments

By Haili Wang, Jingda Guo, Xu Ma, Song Fu, Qing Yang, Yunzhong Xu
arxiv.org
 8 days ago

Modern cloud computing systems contain hundreds to thousands of computing and storage servers. Such a scale, combined with ever-growing system complexity, is causing a key challenge to failure and resource management for dependable cloud computing. Autonomic failure detection is a crucial technique for understanding emergent, cloud-wide phenomena and...

TechCrunch

ControlUp nabs $100M to monitor and improve desktop computing performance across disparate work environments

ControlUp is already a substantial business: It says that its customers include four of the top five U.S. health insurance companies, five of the top eight U.S. healthcare companies and four of the top six global telecoms carriers. ControlUp’s revenues grew 50% in the last year, with enterprise accounts growing 67%. Its technology is now monitoring desktops covering some 1 million “seats” globally. To give you an idea of how big its customers are, those 1 million seats are connected to some 1,500 customers in all.
Las Vegas Herald

Cloud Computing To Be The Storage Think-Tank Of The Chondroitin Sulfate Market

Demand for chondroitin sulfate is expected to increase in the near future at a higher rate from dietary supplement manufacturers, owing to increasing healthcare expenditure, ageing population, and higher emphasis of individuals toward preventive care and self-management by means of dietary supplements in order to maintain health and wellness. Furthermore, demand for chondroitin sulfate is increasing for use in joint health supplements.
Infoworld

What does the chip shortage mean for cloud computing?

The complex problems behind the current worldwide chip shortage boil down to two basic factors: The pandemic limited chip manufacturing, and demand now outpaces supply. It will take time for the chip supply to normalize and the effects of the shortage to correct throughout the manufacturing and distribution processes of technology products. Unfortunately, it won’t happen at the speed most experts predict or promise.
github.blog

GitHub Enterprise Cloud self-service organization upgrade to an Enterprise Account

GitHub Enterprise Cloud standalone organizations paying by invoice may now update to an enterprise account via a self-service flow. Organization owners may navigate to the organization's billing page and click "Upgrade to Enterprise Account" to begin. There are no changes to licensing agreement or payment terms. In the new enterpise account, every organization owner will be granted the enterprise owner role.
newyorkcitynews.net

IIT Jodhpur along with WileyNXT invites applications for its first-ever online PG Diploma with academic credits in Data Engineering and Cloud Computing

New Delhi [India], November 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): Indian Institute of Technology, Jodhpur (IIT Jodhpur) along with its knowledge partner, WileyNXT, Wiley's innovative bridge learning solution, has announced the launch of its first online Post Graduate Diploma Program in Data Engineering and Cloud Computing with academic credits. For this exclusive, unique, and...
arxiv.org

Exploiting the Power of Levenberg-Marquardt Optimizer with Anomaly Detection in Time Series

The Levenberg-Marquardt (LM) optimization algorithm has been widely used for solving machine learning problems. Literature reviews have shown that the LM can be very powerful and effective on moderate function approximation problems when the number of weights in the network is not more than a couple of hundred. In contrast, the LM does not seem to perform as well when dealing with pattern recognition or classification problems, and inefficient when networks become large (e.g. with more than 500 weights). In this paper, we exploit the true power of LM algorithm using some real world aircraft datasets. On these datasets most other commonly used optimizers are unable to detect the anomalies caused by the changing conditions of the aircraft engine. The challenging nature of the datasets are the abrupt changes in the time series data. We find that the LM optimizer has a much better ability to approximate abrupt changes and detect anomalies than other optimizers. We compare the performance, in addressing this anomaly/change detection problem, of the LM and several other optimizers. We assess the relative performance based on a range of measures including network complexity (i.e. number of weights), fitting accuracy, over fitting, training time, use of GPUs and memory requirement etc. We also discuss the issue of robust LM implementation in MATLAB and Tensorflow for promoting more popular usage of the LM algorithm and potential use of LM optimizer for large-scale problems.
infosecurity-magazine.com

Modern Challenges in Securing Multi-Cloud Environments

Investment in multi-cloud environments is dominating long-term IT strategies for many organizations, but there are still a lot of unknowns when it comes to security. In fact, at Google's recent Cloud Security Summit, leadership cautioned organizations to take a "hard reset" and rethink their cloud security approaches. This is especially needed given the increase in attacks on software supply chains, zero-day issues in email services and ransomware impacting our critical infrastructure industries.
Nature.com

Survey on security issues of routing and anomaly detection for space information networks

Space information networks is network systems that can receive, transmit, and process spatial information lively. It uses satellites, stratosphere airships, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, and other platforms as the carrier. It supports high-dynamic, real-time broadband transmission of earth observations and ultra-long-distance, long-delay reliable transmission of deep space exploration. The deeper the network integration, the higher the system's security concerns and the more likely SINs will be controlled and destroyed in terms of cybersecurity. How to integrate new IT technologies such as artificial intelligence, digital twins, and blockchain to diverse application scenarios of SINs while maintaining SIN cybersecurity will be a long-term critical technical issue. This study is a review of the security issues for space information networks. First, this paper examines space information networks' security issues and figures out the relationship between the main security threats, services, and mechanisms. Then, this article selects secure routing and anomaly detection from many security technologies to conduct a detailed overview from two perspectives of traditional methods and artificial intelligence. Subsequently, this paper investigates anomaly detection schemes for spatial information networks and proposes a deep learning-based anomaly detection scheme. Finally, we suggest the potential research directions and opening problems of space information network security. Overall, this paper aims to give readers an overview of the newly emerging technologies in space information networks' security issues and provide inspiration for future exploration.
paloaltonetworks.com

Protecting Mission Critical Data: Securing Cloud and Cloud Native Environments

Ongoing IT modernization pressures and 2020’s unexpected shift to remote work leave all agencies needing to accelerate cloud adoption. The Cloud First to Cloud Smart initiative was already urging the transition, but delay is no longer optional. With the federal government projected to spend up to $7 billion dollars on cloud technology and services in the current fiscal year, the stakes are high.
CSO

The 3 biggest challenges of SASE in hybrid cloud environments

Despite all the promises of secure access service edge (SASE), some challenges lie ahead for organizations looking to adopt and implement SASE technologies and practices in a hybrid cloud environment. These include driving the required organizational change to make this paradigm shift, aligning responsibilities appropriately and ensuring you choose the right vendors and products to support your desired outcomes.
siliconangle.com

Druva Data Resiliency Cloud meets the challenge of evolving ransomware

Technological evolution isn’t limited to companies operating on the right side of the law. Those who follow a less ethical business model are also constantly improving and evolving their “product line.”. Take ransomware. Source code can be bought on the dark web, making old-school style attacks possible for anyone with...
arxiv.org

Learnable Locality-Sensitive Hashing for Video Anomaly Detection

Video anomaly detection (VAD) mainly refers to identifying anomalous events that have not occurred in the training set where only normal samples are available. Existing works usually formulate VAD as a reconstruction or prediction problem. However, the adaptability and scalability of these methods are limited. In this paper, we propose a novel distance-based VAD method to take advantage of all the available normal data efficiently and flexibly. In our method, the smaller the distance between a testing sample and normal samples, the higher the probability that the testing sample is normal. Specifically, we propose to use locality-sensitive hashing (LSH) to map samples whose similarity exceeds a certain threshold into the same bucket in advance. In this manner, the complexity of near neighbor search is cut down significantly. To make the samples that are semantically similar get closer and samples not similar get further apart, we propose a novel learnable version of LSH that embeds LSH into a neural network and optimizes the hash functions with contrastive learning strategy. The proposed method is robust to data imbalance and can handle the large intra-class variations in normal data flexibly. Besides, it has a good ability of scalability. Extensive experiments demonstrate the superiority of our method, which achieves new state-of-the-art results on VAD benchmarks.
arxiv.org

Robust and Accurate Object Detection via Self-Knowledge Distillation

Object detection has achieved promising performance on clean datasets, but how to achieve better tradeoff between the adversarial robustness and clean precision is still under-explored. Adversarial training is the mainstream method to improve robustness, but most of the works will sacrifice clean precision to gain robustness than standard training. In this paper, we propose Unified Decoupled Feature Alignment (UDFA), a novel fine-tuning paradigm which achieves better performance than existing methods, by fully exploring the combination between self-knowledge distillation and adversarial training for object detection. We first use decoupled fore/back-ground features to construct self-knowledge distillation branch between clean feature representation from pretrained detector (served as teacher) and adversarial feature representation from student detector. Then we explore the self-knowledge distillation from a new angle by decoupling original branch into a self-supervised learning branch and a new self-knowledge distillation branch. With extensive experiments on the PASCAL-VOC and MS-COCO benchmarks, the evaluation results show that UDFA can surpass the standard training and state-of-the-art adversarial training methods for object detection. For example, compared with teacher detector, our approach on GFLV2 with ResNet-50 improves clean precision by 2.2 AP on PASCAL-VOC; compared with SOTA adversarial training methods, our approach improves clean precision by 1.6 AP, while improving adversarial robustness by 0.5 AP. Our code will be available at this https URL.
jaxenter.com

Cloud Computing Skills: 5 Skills You Should Have On Your CV

If you are eyeing up a career in IT, now has never been a more critical time to have several essential cloud computing skills on your CV. If you want to attract the best businesses and forge a career in this sector, it’s time to sharpen up your cloud computing skills.
towardsdatascience.com

Anomaly Detection on Servo Drives

Given servo feedback information, such as torque, velocity, acceleration, and power, one can predict the likelihood of an issue with the servo. By knowing when the servo is likely to fail, one can reduce downtime and prevent potential damage to the system from a faulty servo. By applying a simple Gaussian probability density function to a set of trained features, the classification of an anomalous servo can be determined with little computational cost.
arxiv.org

LEGWORK: A python package for computing the evolution and detectability of stellar-origin gravitational-wave sources with space-based detectors

We present LEGWORK (LISA Evolution and Gravitational Wave Orbit Kit), an open-source Python package for making predictions about stellar-origin gravitational wave sources and their detectability in LISA or other space-based gravitational wave detectors. LEGWORK can be used to evolve the orbits of sources due to gravitational wave emission, calculate gravitational wave strains (using post-Newtonian approximations), compute signal-to-noise ratios and visualise the results. It can be applied to a variety of potential sources, including binaries consisting of white dwarfs, neutron stars and black holes. Although we focus on double compact objects, in principle LEGWORK can be used for any system with a user-specified orbital evolution, such as those affected by a third object or gas drag. We optimised the package to make it efficient for use in population studies which can contain tens-of-millions of sources. This paper describes the package and presents several potential use cases. We explain in detail the derivations of the expressions behind the package as well as identify and clarify some discrepancies currently present in the literature. We hope that LEGWORK will enable and accelerate future studies triggered by the rapidly growing interest in gravitational wave sources.
techgig.com

Cloud computing jobs to grow aggressively in 2022: Report

The ongoing pandemic and the surge in digital services are making cloud the centerpiece of new digital experiences. The global cloud revenue is pitched to reach $474 billion in 2022, up from $408 billion in 2021. Market research firm Gartner estimated that cloud revenue will surpass non-cloud revenue, and IT industry will see a sudden demand for professionals skilled at.
arxiv.org

FastFlow: Unsupervised Anomaly Detection and Localization via 2D Normalizing Flows

Unsupervised anomaly detection and localization is crucial to the practical application when collecting and labeling sufficient anomaly data is infeasible. Most existing representation-based approaches extract normal image features with a deep convolutional neural network and characterize the corresponding distribution through non-parametric distribution estimation methods. The anomaly score is calculated by measuring the distance between the feature of the test image and the estimated distribution. However, current methods can not effectively map image features to a tractable base distribution and ignore the relationship between local and global features which are important to identify anomalies. To this end, we propose FastFlow implemented with 2D normalizing flows and use it as the probability distribution estimator. Our FastFlow can be used as a plug-in module with arbitrary deep feature extractors such as ResNet and vision transformer for unsupervised anomaly detection and localization. In training phase, FastFlow learns to transform the input visual feature into a tractable distribution and obtains the likelihood to recognize anomalies in inference phase. Extensive experimental results on the MVTec AD dataset show that FastFlow surpasses previous state-of-the-art methods in terms of accuracy and inference efficiency with various backbone networks. Our approach achieves 99.4\% AUC in anomaly detection with high inference efficiency.
helpnetsecurity.com

Palo Alto Networks Prisma Cloud 3.0 protects cloud environments from development to runtime

Palo Alto Networks announced Prisma Cloud 3.0, an integrated platform to shift security left—significantly improving organizations’ entire cloud security posture by reducing security risk at runtime. With a customer base that already includes 77% of the Fortune 100, the most complete Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) now also offers...
