Highly Efficient Indexing Scheme for k-Dominant Skyline Processing over Uncertain Data Streams

We develop a high-performance analytical model of Galactic Chemical Evolution, which accounts for delay time distributions and lock-up of stellar yields in a thermal-phased ISM. The model is capable of searching, for the first time, through the high-dimensional parameter space associated with the r-process enrichment of the Milky Way by its possible sources: Neutron Star Mergers and Collapsar events. Their differing formation mechanisms give these two processes different time dependencies, a property which has frequently been used to argue in favour of collapsars as the dominant r-process source. However, we show that even with large degrees of freedom in the allowed thermal, structural, and chemical properties of the galaxy, large regions of parameter space are in strong tension with the data. In particular, whilst we are able to find models in which neutron star mergers produce the majority of r-process material, the data rule out all models with dominant collapsar yields. With no other identified source, we conclude that Neutron Star Mergers must be the dominant contributors to the modern Milky Way r-process budget.

