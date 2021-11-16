ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saath: Speeding up CoFlows by Exploiting the Spatial Dimension

By Akshay Jajoo, Rohan Gandhi, Y. Charlie Hu, Cheng-Kok Koh
 8 days ago

Coflow scheduling improves data-intensive application performance by improving their networking performance. State-of-the-art Coflow schedulers in essence approximate the classic online Shortest-Job-First (SJF) scheduling, designed for a single CPU, in a distributed setting, with no coordination among how the flows of a Coflow at individual ports are...

Related
Engineer Live

Speeding up IoT design

SnapEDA, the first search engine for electronics design, and Ignion, a global antenna provider, have collaborated to release CAD models for Ignion’s entire antenna catalogue. The catalogue includes Ignion’s new Virtual Antenna, the Nano mXtend, the company's newest antenna and the smallest Virtual Antenna component that is ideal for tiny...
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Exploiting Multi-Scale Fusion, Spatial Attention and Patch Interaction Techniques for Text-Independent Writer Identification

Text independent writer identification is a challenging problem that differentiates between different handwriting styles to decide the author of the handwritten text. Earlier writer identification relied on handcrafted features to reveal pieces of differences between writers. Recent work with the advent of convolutional neural network, deep learning-based methods have evolved. In this paper, three different deep learning techniques - spatial attention mechanism, multi-scale feature fusion and patch-based CNN were proposed to effectively capture the difference between each writer's handwriting. Our methods are based on the hypothesis that handwritten text images have specific spatial regions which are more unique to a writer's style, multi-scale features propagate characteristic features with respect to individual writers and patch-based features give more general and robust representations that helps to discriminate handwriting from different writers. The proposed methods outperforms various state-of-the-art methodologies on word-level and page-level writer identification methods on three publicly available datasets - CVL, Firemaker, CERUG-EN datasets and give comparable performance on the IAM dataset.
Phys.org

A computer algorithm that speeds up experiments on plasma

A team of researchers from Tri Alpha Energy Inc. and Google has developed an algorithm that can be used to speed up experiments conducted with plasma. In their paper published in the journal Scientific Reports, the group describes how they plan to use the algorithm in nuclear fusion research. As...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

Speeding Up Container Image Builds with Remote Cache

Use these caching techniques to easily optimize your container image builds in your CI/CD pipelines. Building images in CI/CD pipeline can be quite different from builds on local machine. One major difference is availability of cache. In the local environment you most likely have all the resources, dependencies and image layers cached from previous builds and therefore your builds might take just a few seconds. In the CI pipeline on the other hand, there’s no local cache, which can cause the builds to take several minutes. There’s solution to this though, and in this article we will look at how we can solve it both with and without Docker and for any CI/CD platform you might be using.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
InformationWeek

Bringing Security up to the Speed of the Cloud

Business decision-makers today are constantly looking for the most efficient way possible to leverage new applications to grow revenue. Seems like business basics, right? The applied version of this is that most businesses today are looking for this benefit without having to deal with the cost of building an infrastructure to support those applications. Nevertheless, at last, a solution has been provided, and now with the public cloud, businesses can do exactly that - deploy apps immediately without building datacenters, planning resiliency, racking hardware, and more. Essentially, these businesses are getting the benefit, with a lot less cost attached. This mentality and structure are rapidly becoming the normal expectation with regard to how businesses are adopting new technology.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Semantic-Aware Collaborative Deep Reinforcement Learning Over Wireless Cellular Networks

Collaborative deep reinforcement learning (CDRL) algorithms in which multiple agents can coordinate over a wireless network is a promising approach to enable future intelligent and autonomous systems that rely on real-time decision-making in complex dynamic environments. Nonetheless, in practical scenarios, CDRL faces many challenges due to the heterogeneity of agents and their learning tasks, different environments, time constraints of the learning, and resource limitations of wireless networks. To address these challenges, in this paper, a novel semantic-aware CDRL method is proposed to enable a group of heterogeneous untrained agents with semantically-linked DRL tasks to collaborate efficiently across a resource-constrained wireless cellular network. To this end, a new heterogeneous federated DRL (HFDRL) algorithm is proposed to select the best subset of semantically relevant DRL agents for collaboration. The proposed approach then jointly optimizes the training loss and wireless bandwidth allocation for the cooperating selected agents in order to train each agent within the time limit of its real-time task. Simulation results show the superior performance of the proposed algorithm compared to state-of-the-art baselines.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Quantum process tomography of adiabatic and superadiabatic stimulated Raman passage

Quantum control methods for three-level systems have become recently an important direction of research in quantum information science and technology. Here we present numerical simulations using realistic experimental parameters for quantum process tomography in STIRAP (stimulated Raman adiabatic passage) and saSTIRAP (superadiabatic STIRAP). Specifically, we identify a suitable basis in the operator space as the identity operator together with the 8 Gell-Mann operators, and we calculate the corresponding process matrices, which have $9\times 9=81$ elements. We discuss these results for the ideal decoherence-free case, as well as for the experimentally-relevant case with decoherence included.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

A Contextual Latent Space Model: Subsequence Modulation in Melodic Sequence

Some generative models for sequences such as music and text allow us to edit only subsequences, given surrounding context sequences, which plays an important part in steering generation interactively. However, editing subsequences mainly involves randomly resampling subsequences from a possible generation space. We propose a contextual latent space model (CLSM) in order for users to be able to explore subsequence generation with a sense of direction in the generation space, e.g., interpolation, as well as exploring variations -- semantically similar possible subsequences. A context-informed prior and decoder constitute the generative model of CLSM, and a context position-informed encoder is the inference model. In experiments, we use a monophonic symbolic music dataset, demonstrating that our contextual latent space is smoother in interpolation than baselines, and the quality of generated samples is superior to baseline models. The generation examples are available online.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Effective acetylene length dependence of the elastic properties of different kinds of graphynes

Graphyne is a planar network of connected carbon chains, each formed by $n$ acetylene linkages. Uncountable ways to make these connections lead to uncountable structural graphyne families (GFs). As the synthesis of graphynes with $n > 1$ has been reported in literature, it is of interest to find out how their physical properties depend on $n$ for each possible GF. Although literature already present specific models to describe the dependence on $n$ of the elastic properties of specific GFs, there is not yet enough amount of data for the physical properties of different graphynes with different values of $n$. Based on fully atomistic molecular dynamics simulations, the Young's modulus, shear modulus, linear compressibility and Poisson's ratio of 10 graphyne members of 7 different GFs are calculated. A simple elastic model consisting of a serial combination of $n$ springs is proposed to describe the dependence on $n$ of the elastic properties of these 7 GFs. We show that except for the Poisson's ratio, this simple unique elastic model is able to numerically describe, with good precision, the Young's modulus, shear modulus and linear compressibility of all different graphynes, including anisotropy and negative values of linear compressibility of some GFs.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

A Global Two-stage Algorithm for Non-convex Penalized High-dimensional Linear Regression Problems

By the asymptotic oracle property, non-convex penalties represented by minimax concave penalty (MCP) and smoothly clipped absolute deviation (SCAD) have attracted much attentions in high-dimensional data analysis, and have been widely used in signal processing, image restoration, matrix estimation, etc. However, in view of their non-convex and non-smooth characteristics, they are computationally challenging. Almost all existing algorithms converge locally, and the proper selection of initial values is crucial. Therefore, in actual operation, they often combine a warm-starting technique to meet the rigid requirement that the initial value must be sufficiently close to the optimal solution of the corresponding problem. In this paper, based on the DC (difference of convex functions) property of MCP and SCAD penalties, we aim to design a global two-stage algorithm for the high-dimensional least squares linear regression problems. A key idea for making the proposed algorithm to be efficient is to use the primal dual active set with continuation (PDASC) method, which is equivalent to the semi-smooth Newton (SSN) method, to solve the corresponding sub-problems. Theoretically, we not only prove the global convergence of the proposed algorithm, but also verify that the generated iterative sequence converges to a d-stationary point. In terms of computational performance, the abundant research of simulation and real data show that the algorithm in this paper is superior to the latest SSN method and the classic coordinate descent (CD) algorithm for solving non-convex penalized high-dimensional linear regression problems.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

QuantumCircuitOpt: An Open-source Framework for Provably Optimal Quantum Circuit Design

In recent years, the quantum computing community has seen an explosion of novel methods to implement non-trivial quantum computations on near-term hardware. An important direction of research has been to decompose an arbitrary entangled state, represented as a unitary, into a quantum circuit, that is, a sequence of gates supported by a quantum processor. It has been well known that circuits with longer decompositions and more entangling multi-qubit gates are error-prone for the current noisy, intermediate-scale quantum devices. To this end, there has been a significant interest to develop heuristic-based methods to discover compact circuits. We contribute to this effort by proposing QuantumCircuitOpt (QCOpt), a novel open-source framework which implements mathematical optimization formulations and algorithms for decomposing arbitrary unitary gates into a sequence of hardware-native gates. A core innovation of QCOpt is that it provides optimality guarantees on the quantum circuits that it produces. In particular, we show that QCOpt can find up to 57% reduction in the number of necessary gates on circuits with up to four qubits, and in run times less than a few minutes on commodity computing hardware. We also validate the efficacy of QCOpt as a tool for quantum circuit design in comparison with a naive brute-force enumeration algorithm. We also show how the QCOpt package can be adapted to various built-in types of native gate sets, based on different hardware platforms like those produced by IBM, Rigetti and Google. We hope this package will facilitate further algorithmic exploration for quantum processor designers, as well as quantum physicists.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Multi-task manifold learning for small sample size datasets

In this study, we develop a method for multi-task manifold learning. The method aims to improve the performance of manifold learning for multiple tasks, particularly when each task has a small number of samples. Furthermore, the method also aims to generate new samples for new tasks, in addition to new samples for existing tasks. In the proposed method, we use two different types of information transfer: instance transfer and model transfer. For instance transfer, datasets are merged among similar tasks, whereas for model transfer, the manifold models are averaged among similar tasks. For this purpose, the proposed method consists of a set of generative manifold models corresponding to the tasks, which are integrated into a general model of a fiber bundle. We applied the proposed method to artificial datasets and face image sets, and the results showed that the method was able to estimate the manifolds, even for a tiny number of samples.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Variational Hamiltonian Ansatz for 1D Hubbard chains in a broad range of parameter values

Hybrid quantum-classical algorithms have been proposed to circumvent noise limitations in quantum computers. Such algorithms delegate only a calculation of the expectation value to the quantum computer. Among them, the Variational Quantum Eigensolver (VQE) has been implemented to study molecules and condensed matter systems on small size quantum computers. Condensed matter systems described by the Hubbard model exhibit a rich phase diagram alongside exotic states of matter. In this manuscript, we try to answer the question: how much of the underlying physics of a 1D Hubbard chain is described by a problem-inspired Variational Hamiltonian Ansatz (VHA) in a broad range of parameter values ? We start by probing how much does the solution increases fidelity with increasing ansatz complexity. Our findings suggest that even low fidelity solutions capture energy and number of doubly occupied sites well, while spin-spin correlations are not well captured even when the solution is of high fidelity. Our powerful simulation platform allows us to incorporate a realistic noise model and show a successful implementation of a noise-mitigation strategy - the Richardson extrapolation.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

The Pareto-Optimal Temporal Aggregation of Energy System Models

The growing share of intermittent renewable energy sources, storage technologies, and the increasing degree of so-called sector coupling necessitates optimization-based energy system models with high temporal and spatial resolutions, which significantly increases their runtimes and limits their maximum sizes. In order to maintain the computational viability of these models for large-scale application cases, temporal aggregation has emerged as a technique for reducing the number of considered time steps by reducing the original time horizon down to fewer, more representative ones. This study presents advanced but generally applicable clustering techniques that allow for ad-hoc improvements of state-of-the-art approaches without requiring profound knowledge of the individual energy system model. These improvements comprise the optimal tradeoff between the number of typical days and inner-daily temporal resolutions, as well as constituting a representation method that can reproduce the value distribution of the original time series. We prove the superiority of these approaches by applying them to two fundamentally different model types, namely a single-node building energy system and a European carbon-neutral energy scenario, and benchmark these against state-of-the-art approaches. This is performed for a variety of temporal resolutions, which leads to many hundreds of model runs. The results show that the proposed improvements on current methods strictly dominate the status quo with respect to Pareto-optimality in terms of runtime and accuracy. Although a speeding up factor of one magnitude could be achieved using traditional aggregation methods within a cost deviation range of two percent, the algorithms proposed herein achieve this accuracy with a runtime speedup by a factor of two orders of magnitude.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
arxiv.org

Impact of Spatial and Technology Aggregation on Optimal Energy System Design

Designing an optimal energy system with large shares of renewable energy sources is computationally challenging. Considering greater spatial horizon and level of detail, during the design, exacerbates this challenge. This paper investigates spatial and technology aggregation of energy system model, as a complexity-reduction technique. To that end, a novel two-step aggregation scheme based on model parameters such as Variable Renewable Energy Sources (VRES) time series and capacities, transmission capacities and distances, etc, is introduced. First, model regions are aggregated to obtain reduced region set. The aggregation is based on a holistic approach that considers all model parameters and spatial contiguity of regions. Next, technology aggregation is performed on each VRES, present in each newly-defined region. Each VRES is aggregated based on the temporal profiles to obtain a representative set. The impact of these aggregations on accuracy and computational complexity of a cost-optimal energy system design is analyzed for a European energy system scenario.The aggregations are performed to obtain different combinations of number of regions and VRES types, and the results are benchmarked against initial spatial resolution of 96 regions and 68 VRES types in each region. The results show that the system costs deviate significantly when lower number of regions and/or VRES types are considered. As the spatial resolution is increased in terms of both number of regions and VRES types, the system cost fluctuates at first and stabilizes at some point, approaching the benchmark value. Optimal combination can be determined based on an acceptable cost deviation and the point of stabilization. For instance, if <5% deviation is acceptable, 33 regions and 38 VRES types in each region is optimal. With this setting, the system cost is under-estimated by 4.42% but the run time is reduced by 92.95%.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
arxiv.org

Modeling ultrafast demagnetization and spin transport: the interplay of spin-polarized electrons and thermal magnons

We theoretically investigate laser-induced spin transport in metallic magnetic heterostructures using an effective spin transport description that treats itinerant electrons and thermal magnons on an equal footing. Electron-magnon scattering is included and taken as the driving force for ultrafast demagnetization. We assume that in the low-fluence limit the magnon system remains in a quasi-equilibrium, allowing a transient nonzero magnon chemical potential. In combination with the diffusive transport equations for the itinerant electrons, the description is used to chart the full spin dynamics within the heterostructure. In agreement with recent experiments, we find that in case the spin-current-receiving material includes an efficient spin dissipation channel, the interfacial spin current becomes directly proportional to the temporal derivative of the magnetization. Based on an analytical calculation, we discuss that other relations between the spin current and magnetization may arise in case the spin-current-receiving material displays inefficient spin-flip scattering. Finally, we discuss the role of (interfacial) magnon transport and show that, a priori, it cannot be neglected. However, its significance strongly depends on the system parameters.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Astronomical Image Processing at Scale With Pegasus and Montage

Image processing at scale is a powerful tool for creating new data sets and integrating them with existing data sets and performing analysis and quality assurance investigations. Workflow managers offer advantages in this type of processing, which involves multiple data access and processing steps. Generally, they enable automation of the workflow by locating data and resources, recovery from failures, and monitoring of performance. In this focus demo we demonstrate how the Pegasus Workflow Manager Python API manages image processing to create mosaics with the Montage Image Mosaic engine. Since 2001, Pegasus has been developed and maintained at USC/ISI. Montage was in fact one of the first applications used to design Pegasus and optimize its performance. Pegasus has since found application in many areas of science. LIGO exploited it in making discoveries of black holes. The Vera C. Rubin Observatory used it to compare the cost and performance of processing images on cloud platforms. While these are examples of projects at large scale, small team investigations on local clusters of machines can benefit from Pegasus as well.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Pressure induced superconductivity in WB2 and ReB2 through modifying the B layers

Cuiying Pei, Jianfeng Zhang, Chunsheng Gong, Qi Wang, Lingling Gao, Yi Zhao, Shangjie Tian, Weizheng Cao, Changhua Li, Zhong-Yi Lu, Hechang Lei, Kai Liu, Yanpeng Qi. The recent discovery of superconductivity up to 32 K in the pressurized MoB2 reignites the interests in exploring high-Tc superconductors in transition-metal diborides. Inspired by that work, we turn our attention to the 5d transition-metal diborides. Here we systematically investigate the responses of both structural and physical properties of WB2 and ReB2 to external pressure, which possess different types of boron layers. Similar to MoB2, the pressure-induced superconductivity was also observed in WB2 above 60 GPa with a maximum Tc of 15 K at 100 GPa, while no superconductivity was detected in ReB2 in this pressure range. Interestingly, the structures at ambient pressure for both WB2 and ReB2 persist to high pressure without structural phase transitions. Theoretical calculations suggest that the ratio of flat boron layers in this class of transition-metal diborides may be crucial for the appearance of high Tc. The combined theoretical and experimental results highlight the effect of geometry of boron layers on superconductivity and shed light on the exploration of novel high-Tc superconductors in borides.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Uncertainty estimation under model misspecification in neural network regression

Maria R. Cervera, Rafael Dätwyler, Francesco D'Angelo, Hamza Keurti, Benjamin F. Grewe, Christian Henning. Although neural networks are powerful function approximators, the underlying modelling assumptions ultimately define the likelihood and thus the hypothesis class they are parameterizing. In classification, these assumptions are minimal as the commonly employed softmax is capable of representing any categorical distribution. In regression, however, restrictive assumptions on the type of continuous distribution to be realized are typically placed, like the dominant choice of training via mean-squared error and its underlying Gaussianity assumption. Recently, modelling advances allow to be agnostic to the type of continuous distribution to be modelled, granting regression the flexibility of classification models. While past studies stress the benefit of such flexible regression models in terms of performance, here we study the effect of the model choice on uncertainty estimation. We highlight that under model misspecification, aleatoric uncertainty is not properly captured, and that a Bayesian treatment of a misspecified model leads to unreliable epistemic uncertainty estimates. Overall, our study provides an overview on how modelling choices in regression may influence uncertainty estimation and thus any downstream decision making process.
SCIENCE

