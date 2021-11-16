ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gold Prices Up 5% Over The Past Month

gold-eagle.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe best performing precious metal for the week was silver, up 4.79% on a broad-based rally across the precious metals space. The latest U.S. producer and consumer price data this week will offer fresh insight on the likely course of Federal Reserve policy. Fed Chair Jerome Powell last week stressed that...

The Associated Press

Asia stock markets decline amid inflation, oil price worries

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares mostly fell Wednesday as worries about inflation set off expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve might move faster than anticipated to raise interest rates. Japan’s Nikkei 225 dropped 1.6% to finish at 29,302.66, following a national holiday Tuesday, as technology shares especially took a hit over...
STOCKS
gold-eagle.com

Why The Gold Price Crashed Yesterday

Re-nomination of current Federal Reserve chairman Powell for a second term implies policy continuity. Inability to trade over $1850. US dollar Index continues to rise. Crude oil trades with a softer bias. Inflation expectation is softening before Christmas. Resurgence of coronavirus in Europe and imposed lockdown implies that European central...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Gold books sharpest daily drop in over 3 months, settles at over 2-week low, as Treasury yields and dollar pop

Gold futures on Monday skidded lower, suffering the steepest daily decline in more than three months, as a rally in yields and a strengthening of the U.S. dollar buffeted precious metals. December gold ended down $45.30, or 2.4%, to settle at $1,806.30 an ounce. The yellow metal booked a third straight decline, matching the longest such skid since the period ended Oct. 11. and finished at the lowest point since Nov. 4. Trading for the precious metal came as the dollar, as measured by the U.S. ICE Dollar Index DXY , was up less than 0.5%, hanging near the loftiest level since the summer of 2020. On top of that, the 10-year Treasury note yield was up around 1.62%, compared with a Friday afternoon level at 1.535%. Those moves came as the White House announced that Biden has nominated Jerome Powell to another four-year term as Fed Chairman, and has decided to nominate Fed Gov. Lael Brainard to serve as the central bank's vice chairwoman.
MARKETS
gold-eagle.com

Gold and silver see follow-through price pressure; uptrends in jeopardy

New York (Nov 23) Gold and silver prices are solidly lower in early U.S. trading Tuesday, on follow-through selling pressure from strong losses posted Monday. The bulls are fading fast and need to step up and show fresh power very soon to avoid serious near-term technical damage being inflicted and to keep their price uptrends on the daily bar charts alive. December gold was last down $16.70 at $1,789.30 and December Comex silver was last down $0.79 at $23.51 an ounce.
MARKETS
gold-eagle.com

Gold and silver getting hammered this week; bulls need to step up

New York (Nov 23) Gold and silver prices are again solidly lower in midday U.S. trading Tuesday. Follow-through selling is featured after strong losses posted Monday. The bulls are fading fast and need to step up and show fresh power very soon to avoid serious near-term technical damage being inflicted and to revive their price uptrends on the daily bar charts. December gold was last down $21.90 at $1,784.40 and December comex silver was last down $0.902 at $23.395 an ounce.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bulls step up on US dollar weakness in Asia

Gold licks its wounds after declining the most since September 16. Markets welcome US Pres. Biden’s decision to nominate Powell for Fed Chair, Clarida as vice Chairman. DXY refreshes 16-month high as Yields add over and above last week’s losses, preliminary PMIs for November eyed. Update: Gold is higher in...
BUSINESS
gold-eagle.com

Gold sees price pressure on more profit taking

New York (Nov 22) Gold prices are moderately lower in early U.S. trading Friday, on some more profit-taking from the shorter-term futures traders, following recent gains. The recent big sell off in the crude oil market and the strong U.S. dollar index are also negatives for the metals markets. December gold was last down $9.50 at $1,842.10 and December Comex silver was last down $0.001 at $24.78 an ounce.
MARKETS
China
gold-eagle.com

Gold price hit hard by profit taking as Fed Chair Powell stays

New York (Nov 22) Gold and silver futures are sharply down in midday U.S. trading Monday, with gold notching a two-week low. The metals’ prices were under pressure overnight and then selling pressure accelerated when it reported early this morning that President Biden plans to keep Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell for another term. December gold was last down $41.10 at $1,810.40 and December Comex silver was last down $0.421 at $24.36 an ounce.
MARKETS
gold-eagle.com

With Gold And The Buck, As Told, You're In Luck

As time is at a bit of a premium for penning this week's missive, (even as Gold is priced at a massive discount by valuation), let's jump right in. ■ "How come Gold isn't much higher with all the money printing?" Macro indeed per the above Gold Scoreboard, price having...
BUSINESS
gold-eagle.com

The Slippery Slope Of The USDX: Will It Drag Gold Down?

New York (Nov 21) In Wednesday's anaysis I focused on the specific situation in the currency market and its impact on the gold price. I told you that the USD Index was probably forming a short-term top, while the Euro Index was forming a short-term low. But I also wrote that despite their usual link, this time, the decline in the USDX could actually make the gold price move lower, not higher. And that’s exactly what we saw Thursday. Specifically, I wrote the following:
BUSINESS
gold-eagle.com

Forecast: Gold Prices Consolidating Before Final Run Higher

Last week's action saw Gold forming its high in Tuesday's session, here doing so with the tag of the 1879.50 figure. From there, the metal turned weaker into late-week, here dropping down to a Friday low of 1844.20 - before bouncing just slightly off the same into the daily/weekly close.
MARKETS
gold-eagle.com

Gold price needs to consolidate as sentiment falls among Wall Street analysts

New York (Nov 19) Although many Wall Street analysts expect gold prices to remain above their breakout levels, sentiment has fallen from last week as the precious metal is likely to consolidate in the near term. The gold prices didn't see much follow-through following the previous week's breakout rally. However,...
MARKETS
gold-eagle.com

Gold has gained over $100 in November but now has entered a period of price consolidation

New York (Nov 19) Since November 11 gold began to consolidate after completing the current leg of the most recent rally that began on November 4. The rally started one day after the conclusion of the November FOMC meeting. They announced that they would begin to taper their $120 billion asset accumulation later in the month. They announced that they would have a monthly reduction totaling $15 billion and continue the reduction until they are at a net-zero. Concurrently they indicated in unison with the ECB and Bank of England to keep interest rates extremely accommodative.
BUSINESS
etftrends.com

Inflation Concerns Push Gold Prices Up

Gold’s 2021 has been surprisingly muted, but concerns about inflation are finally breaking gold out of its rut. The yellow metal is currently at $1,860.50, and the newfound momentum for the safe haven asset is likely to attract new investors. A price of $1,900 or more could be within reach in the coming weeks, according to a Citigroup note.
BUSINESS
mining.com

Gold price holds near 5-month high as inflation pressures remain

Gold prices bounced back on Wednesday, holding near their highest levels since June, as inflation worries continue to push investors toward the safe-haven metal. Spot gold rose 0.8% to $1,865.18/oz by 11:30 a.m. ET, erasing its losses from the previous session. US gold futures gained 0.7%, trading at $1,867.30/oz in New York.
BUSINESS
gold-eagle.com

Gold on the back foot as markets await central banks' inflation response

New York (Nov 18) - Gold prices edged lower on Thursday as investors remained torn over how fast the U.S. Federal Reserve will taper its monetary stimulus and raise interest rates after the recent strong inflation data out of the United States. Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,863.70 per...
BUSINESS
etftrends.com

Bitcoin Vastly Outperformed Gold and S&P 500 Over the Past Decade

Even as cryptocurrencies are tumbling, it’s important to see the forest for the trees — over the last decade, Bitcoin has vastly outperformed gold and the S&P 500. Despite being around for over a decade, digital currencies like bitcoin are still the new kid on the block. As such, the asset class has a lot to prove in traditional finance circles, but despite that, the past decade has been nothing short of remarkable.
MARKETS

