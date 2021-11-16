ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dopaminergic Therapy for Motor Symptoms in Early Parkinson Disease Practice Guideline Summary

Cover picture for the articleMethods A multidisciplinary panel developed practice recommendations, integrating findings from a systematic review and following an Institute of Medicine–compliant process to ensure transparency and patient engagement. Recommendations were supported by structured rationales, integrating evidence from the systematic review, related evidence, principles of care, and inferences from evidence. Results Initial...

MedicalXpress

Vascular defects appear to underlie the progression of Parkinson's disease

In an unexpected discovery, Georgetown University Medical Center researchers have identified what appears to be a significant vascular defect in patients with moderately severe Parkinson's disease. The finding could help explain an earlier outcome of the same study, in which the drug nilotinib was able to halt motor and non-motor (cognition and quality of life) decline in the long term.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
neurology.org

CSF MicroRNAs Reveal Impairment of Angiogenesis and Autophagy in Parkinson Disease

Results Significant changes in the expression of miRNAs that control genes and pathways that regulate angiogenesis, autophagy, and the blood-brain-barrier components, primarily collagen, were observed over 1 year, suggesting impairment of these pathways in Parkinson progression in these patients. Different miRNAs that indicate activation of genes associated with autophagy flux and clearance and angiogenesis were significantly altered in the nilotinib, 300 mg vs 150 mg, or placebo group, and these changes correlated with clinical outcomes. No changes were observed in miRNAs after a single dose of nilotinib vs placebo.
CANCER
Genetic Engineering News

Parkinson’s Disease Trial Reveals Defects in Blood-Brain Barrier

Patients with moderately severe Parkinson’s Disease harbor significant defects in blood vessels that act as a gatekeeper between the body’s general circulation and the brain, scientists at Georgetown University Medical Center have discovered during a clinical trial testing the efficacy of the drug nilotinib in treating patients with Parkinson’s Disease. In 2007, the FDA approved nilotinib (brand name, Tasigna) for chronic myelogenous leukemia (CML).
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
neurology.org

Epilepsy-Related Mortality in Children and Young Adults in Denmark: A Nationwide Cohort Study

Background and Objectives: Mortality is increased in epilepsy, but the important issue is that a proportion of epilepsy-related death is potentially preventable by optimized therapy and needs therefore to be identified. A new systematic classification of epilepsy-related mortality has been suggested by Devinsky et al. in 2016 to identify these preventable deaths. We applied this classification to an analysis of premature mortality in persons with epilepsy younger than 50 years.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ajmc.com

Guideline for Treating Motor Symptoms of PD Gets First Update Since 2002

The guideline reflects findings regarding confidence in evidence about how to care for the motor symptoms in patients with early Parkinson disease (PD), including the comparative efficacy of treatments as well as the comparative risk of adverse events. The American Academy of Neurology (AAN) updated 2002 guidelines regarding the treatment...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
neurology.org

Pearls and Oy-sters: Symmetric Numbness and Paresthesia Due to Stroke-like Episode in an Adolescent Male With MELAS

Mitochondrial encephalomyopathy, lactic acidosis, and stroke-like episodes (MELAS) syndrome is a mitochondrial condition with a wide range of neurologic complications, including migraines, seizures, and stroke-like episodes. This case report highlights a rare presentation of bilateral sensory changes related to MELAS and offers an opportunity to consider how a differential diagnosis may need to be modified in patients with underlying mitochondrial disorders. Neurologic symptoms in MELAS may defy classic localization patterns, and early neuroimaging is warranted.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
University of Rochester

Software uses selfies to detect early symptoms of Parkinson’s disease

Machine learning lets Rochester researchers accurately identify signs of the neurological disease by analyzing facial muscles. Every day, millions of people take selfies with their smartphones or webcams to share online. And they almost invariably smile when they do so. To Ehsan Hoque and his collaborators at the University of...
CELL PHONES
Diseases & Treatments
neurology.org

Clinical Reasoning: A 57-Year-Old Man With Stepwise Progressive Paraparesis, Sensory Loss, Urinary Retention, and Constipation

We present the case of a 57-year-old man with protein S deficiency and left leg deep vein thrombosis (DVT) five years prior, who developed stepwise progressive bilateral lower limb weakness, numbness/paresthesia, gait imbalance, hesitancy of micturition, and constipation in the setting of recurrent left common femoral DVT treated with apixaban. Symptoms amplified with Valsalva, corticosteroids, and post-lumbar puncture, with longitudinally extensive mid-thoracic T2-hyperintense lesion extending to the conus associated with hazy holocord enhancement on magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), raising suspicion for spinal dural arteriovenous fistula (sDAVF). Initial digital subtraction angiography (DSA) was negative for sDAVF. However, cerebral spinal fluid (CSF) was herpes simplex virus (HSV)-2 positive, and he was treated with antiviral therapy. Unfortunately, he continued to worsen despite treatment. Repeat neuroimaging twelve months after initial presentation demonstrated persistent lower thoracic/conus lesion in addition to cauda equina enhancement and subtle dorsal T2-hypointense flow voids. We raised red flags (eg, lack of clinical prodrome, no herpetic rash, no CSF pleocytosis, and rostral extent of the lesion) that suggested the HSV2 nucleic acid detection was perhaps unrelated to the neurological syndrome. Given the high index of suspicion for sDAVF, we repeated spinal vascular imaging. Spinal MRA demonstrated dilated right dorsal perimedullary veins from T10 to T11. Repeat DSA revealed a right T10 sDAVF. Microsurgical treatment rather than embolization of the fistula was successful without complication, with significant improvement in motor, sphincter, and to a lesser extent sensory function, with residual gait imbalance after inpatient rehabilitation three weeks postoperatively.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedPage Today

Early Parkinson's Treatment: AAN Issues New Guidelines

Neurologists should counsel people with early Parkinson's disease about the benefits and risks of starting treatment with levodopa, dopamine agonists, or monoamine oxidase B (MAO-B) inhibitors for motor symptoms, new guidelines from the American Academy of Neurology (AAN) stated. If treatment is started, levodopa is the preferred initial therapy for...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ccenterdispatch.com

Raising Awareness of Parkinson’s Non-Motor Symptoms Via Storytelling

(StatePoint) With the help of an Airstream trailer traveling the country, people with Parkinson’s disease will soon have a unique opportunity to record and share their experiences and personal stories as part of a program called “Yours, Truly.”. Nonmotor symptoms associated with Parkinson’s disease, as a whole, can be more...
HEALTH
virginia.edu

FDA Approves Focused Ultrasound for Common Parkinson’s Symptoms

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved an incisionless form of brain surgery to treat advanced Parkinson’s disease after successful testing at the University of Virginia School of Medicine and other sites. The authorization allows the use of Insightec’s Exablate Neuro focused ultrasound device to treat problems with mobility,...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
stateofreform.com

Video: Gene therapy and the promise for rare disease

Groundbreaking gene therapy treatments have tremendous potential to provide treatment to the around one in ten Americans living with rare diseases. But these game-changing therapies also bring with them new challenges, including how the individuals who need them most will get access to and be able to pay for these expensive treatments.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
neurology.org

A 3.9-Mb Deletion on 2p11.2 Comprising the REEP1 Gene Causes Early-Onset Atypical Parkinsonism

Deletions of 2p11.2-p12 are exceedingly rare with few reported cases.1,2 Most patients display a mild-to-moderate developmental delay and intellectual disability. Additional manifestations are happy disposition, tendency to obesity, and minor dysmorphic features, such as short stature, prominent forehead, hypertelorism, broad nasal bridge, or large low-set ears. Occasionally congenital malformations are present, such as chest and spine abnormalities, urogenital malformations, or atrial septal defect.1 In this study, we report a patient presenting with early-onset atypical parkinsonism carrying a heterozygous 3.9-Mb deletion on 2p11.2.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
neurology.org

Physiology and Clinical Relevance of Enlarged Perivascular Spaces in the Aging Brain

Perivascular spaces (PVS) are fluid filled compartments that are part of the cerebral blood vessel wall and represent the conduit for fluid transport in and out of the brain. PVS are considered pathologic when sufficiently enlarged to be visible on magnetic resonance imaging. Recent studies have demonstrated that enlarged PVS (ePVS) may have clinical consequences related to cognition. Emerging literature points to arterial stiffening and abnormal protein aggregation in vessel walls as two possible mechanisms that drive ePVS formation. In this review, we describe the clinical consequences, anatomy, fluid dynamics, physiology, risk factors, and in vivo quantification methods of ePVS. Given competing views of PVS physiology, we detail the two most prominent theoretical views and review ePVS associations with other common small vessel disease markers. As ePVS are a marker of small vessel disease and ePVS burden is higher in Alzheimer’s disease, a comprehensive understanding about ePVS is essential in developing prevention and treatment strategies.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
neurology.org

Defining Speech Subtypes in De Novo Parkinson Disease

This article requires a subscription to view the full text. If you have a subscription you may use the login form below to view the article. Access to this article can also be purchased. Abstract. Background and Objectives Patterns of speech disorder in Parkinson disease (PD), which are highly variable...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ajmc.com

Review: Neuroprotective, Multimodal Treatment Needed Against Parkinson Disease

Treatment strategies focused on dopaminergic regeneration rather than symptomatic relief may transform the way Parkinson disease is managed. The use and development of neuroprotective and multimodal treatment methods against Parkinson disease (PD) could cause a shift in the paradigm of treatment for the condition, according to a review published in Neural Regeneration Research.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
pharmacytimes.com

American Academy of Neurology Issues Guidelines for Treating Motor Symptoms

The guidance updates the recommendations on dopaminergic medications that were published in 2002 on the initiation treatment for Parkinson disease. The American Academy of Neurology (AAN) has issued guidelines for treating movement symptoms, known as motor symptoms, for individuals with early Parkinson disease. The guidelines update the recommendations on dopaminergic...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

