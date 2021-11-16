Trends in Mortality From Parkinson Disease in the United States, 1999–2019

The United States equine serum for therapy market was valued at US$ 14,818 Thousands in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% over the forecast period. Increasing demand for protection of livestock using equine serum-based vaccines is expected to drive the growth of the United States equine serum for therapy market in the coming years. Farm owners are increasingly looking towards the vaccination of livestock to protect the herd against diseases. Anthrax, for instance, is a deadly disease that is caused by Bacillus anthracis, and is highly virulent. Once the microorganism reaches the body, it multiplies quickly, and a fatal infection is caused in the blood stream. The disease is common in cattle, but can also affect animals like sheep, horses and goats. Colorado Serum Company’s Anthrax Spore Vaccine, for instance, is prepared using a non-pathogenic strain of Bacillus anthracis. Sterne Strain 34F2 is the vaccine strain present in this product. The product needs to be administered in a dose of 1 ml subcutaneously, and revaccination is recommended in highly contaminated areas. In normal cases, annual vaccination is recommended. Equine-based products to help in preventing the spread of diseases in livestock is gaining traction in the U.S., which in turn is leading to the growth of the equine serum for therapy market.

AGRICULTURE ・ 13 DAYS AGO