ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Trends in Mortality From Parkinson Disease in the United States, 1999–2019

By Authors, Center
neurology.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article requires a subscription to view the full text. If you have a subscription you may use the login form below to view the article. Access to this article can also be purchased. Abstract. Methods We used data from the National Vital Statistics System, a nationwide, population-based death...

n.neurology.org

Comments / 1

Related
healththoroughfare.com

Smokers Could Deal With Stroke as a First Sign of Cardiovascular Disease

You may have guessed by now that smoking won’t grant you superhuman strength, nor will it create extra neurons for you. About eight centuries ago, it was discovered that smoking could cause lung cancer. Later on, medical researchers found other major health disadvantages for those who are frequently smoking. TimesNowNews.com...
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Faster and better treatment for Parkinson's disease with the Manage PD tool

Presently, many of Sweden's 20,000 Parkinson's patients are not receiving the treatment they need, and many of the most seriously ill receive incorrect or inappropriate therapy. With the new Manage PD tool and the PD Pal study, Per Odin, professor at Lund University and senior attending physician at Skåne University Hospital in Lund, hopes to be able to improve the care of Parkinson's patients.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ptproductsonline.com

AAN Issues Guideline for Treatment of Early Parkinson’s Disease

The American Academy of Neurology (AAN) has issued a guideline providing recommendations for treating movement symptoms, called motor symptoms, in people with early Parkinson’s disease. The guideline is published in Neurology, the medical journal of the AAN, and is endorsed by the Parkinson’s Foundation. This guideline updates recommendations on dopaminergic...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Vascular defects appear to underlie the progression of Parkinson's disease

In an unexpected discovery, Georgetown University Medical Center researchers have identified what appears to be a significant vascular defect in patients with moderately severe Parkinson's disease. The finding could help explain an earlier outcome of the same study, in which the drug nilotinib was able to halt motor and non-motor (cognition and quality of life) decline in the long term.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#The United States#Parkinson Disease#Disease Control#Pd Mortality#Apc#Nchs
neurology.org

Epilepsy-Related Mortality in Children and Young Adults in Denmark: A Nationwide Cohort Study

Background and Objectives: Mortality is increased in epilepsy, but the important issue is that a proportion of epilepsy-related death is potentially preventable by optimized therapy and needs therefore to be identified. A new systematic classification of epilepsy-related mortality has been suggested by Devinsky et al. in 2016 to identify these preventable deaths. We applied this classification to an analysis of premature mortality in persons with epilepsy younger than 50 years.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ajmc.com

Latest News in Parkinson Disease: Preoperative RBD Not Linked to Worse Outcomes, Postmortem White Matter, and More

An overview of the latest clinical news in Parkinson disease reported across MJH Life Sciences™. This week's Parkinson disease (PD) news includes findings from a study examining outcomes 12 months after subthalamic deep brain stimulation; the significance of white matter hyperintensity in the brains of individuals who died without a PD diagnosis; and highlighting protein folding as a possible therapeutic target.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
neurology.org

Association of Neurofibrillary Tangle Distribution With Age at Onset–Related Clinical Heterogeneity in Alzheimer Disease: An Autopsy Study

Background and Objective: Patients with earlier age at onset of sporadic Alzheimer’s Disease (AD) are more likely than those with later onset to present with atypical clinical and cognitive features. We sought to determine if this age-related clinical and cognitive heterogeneity is mediated by different topographical distributions of tau-aggregate neurofibrillary tangles (NFTs) or by variable amounts of concomitant non-AD neuropathology.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
neurology.org

Defining Speech Subtypes in De Novo Parkinson Disease

This article requires a subscription to view the full text. If you have a subscription you may use the login form below to view the article. Access to this article can also be purchased. Abstract. Background and Objectives Patterns of speech disorder in Parkinson disease (PD), which are highly variable...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ajmc.com

Review: Neuroprotective, Multimodal Treatment Needed Against Parkinson Disease

Treatment strategies focused on dopaminergic regeneration rather than symptomatic relief may transform the way Parkinson disease is managed. The use and development of neuroprotective and multimodal treatment methods against Parkinson disease (PD) could cause a shift in the paradigm of treatment for the condition, according to a review published in Neural Regeneration Research.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
neurology.org

CSF MicroRNAs Reveal Impairment of Angiogenesis and Autophagy in Parkinson Disease

Results Significant changes in the expression of miRNAs that control genes and pathways that regulate angiogenesis, autophagy, and the blood-brain-barrier components, primarily collagen, were observed over 1 year, suggesting impairment of these pathways in Parkinson progression in these patients. Different miRNAs that indicate activation of genes associated with autophagy flux and clearance and angiogenesis were significantly altered in the nilotinib, 300 mg vs 150 mg, or placebo group, and these changes correlated with clinical outcomes. No changes were observed in miRNAs after a single dose of nilotinib vs placebo.
CANCER
industryglobalnews24.com

United States Equine Serum for Therapy Market 2015 – 2029; Know the Analysis and Trends.

The United States equine serum for therapy market was valued at US$ 14,818 Thousands in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% over the forecast period. Increasing demand for protection of livestock using equine serum-based vaccines is expected to drive the growth of the United States equine serum for therapy market in the coming years. Farm owners are increasingly looking towards the vaccination of livestock to protect the herd against diseases. Anthrax, for instance, is a deadly disease that is caused by Bacillus anthracis, and is highly virulent. Once the microorganism reaches the body, it multiplies quickly, and a fatal infection is caused in the blood stream. The disease is common in cattle, but can also affect animals like sheep, horses and goats. Colorado Serum Company’s Anthrax Spore Vaccine, for instance, is prepared using a non-pathogenic strain of Bacillus anthracis. Sterne Strain 34F2 is the vaccine strain present in this product. The product needs to be administered in a dose of 1 ml subcutaneously, and revaccination is recommended in highly contaminated areas. In normal cases, annual vaccination is recommended. Equine-based products to help in preventing the spread of diseases in livestock is gaining traction in the U.S., which in turn is leading to the growth of the equine serum for therapy market.
AGRICULTURE
Genetic Engineering News

Parkinson’s Disease Trial Reveals Defects in Blood-Brain Barrier

Patients with moderately severe Parkinson’s Disease harbor significant defects in blood vessels that act as a gatekeeper between the body’s general circulation and the brain, scientists at Georgetown University Medical Center have discovered during a clinical trial testing the efficacy of the drug nilotinib in treating patients with Parkinson’s Disease. In 2007, the FDA approved nilotinib (brand name, Tasigna) for chronic myelogenous leukemia (CML).
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
scitechdaily.com

Aspirin Linked With Increased Risk of Heart Failure in New Study

Aspirin use is associated with a 26% raised risk of heart failure in people with at least one predisposing factor for the condition. That’s the finding of a study published today (November 22, 2021) in ESC Heart Failure, a journal of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC). Predisposing factors included smoking, obesity, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
TODAY.com

Woman with young onset Parkinson's disease details diagnosis at 41

For months Liz Day, then 41, experienced shoulder and neck pain. When physical therapy failed to reduce her pain, she followed up with doctors and learned that young onset Parkinson’s disease was the cause. Six years later, Day recently ran the New York City Marathon and hopes to change the conversation around young onset Parkinson’s disease.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
physiciansweekly.com

Guidance Updated on Treating Motor Symptoms in Early Parkinson Disease

TUESDAY, Nov. 23, 2021 (HealthDay News) — Initial treatment with levodopa provides superior motor benefit compared with dopamine agonists for early Parkinson disease, according to a report from the American Academy of Neurology Guideline Subcommittee published online Nov. 15 in Neurology. Tamara Pringsheim, M.D., from the University of Calgary in...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Sent This "Crystal Clear" Warning to All Vaccinated People

The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
PHARMACEUTICALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy