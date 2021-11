ISABEL + HELEN AWARDED THE DESIGN PRIZE 2021 GOLDEN MADONNINA. isabel gibson and helen chesner of isabel + helen receive the golden madonnina trophy of milan’s THE DESIGN PRIZE 2021 in the category ‘best design newcomer’. designboom visited the british design duo for a tour of their london studio, where we got to experience first hand their animated installations and discover the processes behind some of their key projects. the two experiment with movement, materials and mechanisms, and in just a few short years since they founded their studio, they have created works for fashion houses like moncler, hermés, and, more recently, bottega veneta, for which they have developed two playful sets of animations (see more here).

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 10 DAYS AGO