FA Cup highlights: Notts County 1-2 Rochdale

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJake Beesley's 90th-minute header puts League Two Rochdale through to the second...

www.bbc.com

BBC

FA Cup highlights: Sheffield Wednesday 0-0 Plymouth Argyle

A scoreless draw at Hillsbourgh means both Sheffield Wednesday and Plymouth Argyle must meet again to replay their first round fixture. MATCH REPORT: Sheffield Wednesday v Plymouth Argyle. Watch all the goals from all the FA Cup first round matches on the BBC Sport website and app. Available to UK...
newschain

Kyle Wootton equaliser earns Notts County deserved replay against Rochdale

National League side Notts County earned a richly-deserved replay after coming back from a goal down to draw 1-1 at League Two Rochdale. Dale were the better side in the opening 45 minutes of this FA Cup first-round tie, with Abraham Odoh narrowly wide with a well-struck side-footed effort while Corey O’Keeffe met Aaron Morley’s deep corner with a volleyed attempt into the side-netting.
BBC

FA Cup highlights: Dagenham & Redbridge 0-1 Salford City

Watch highlights as League Two Salford City beat National League side Dagenham & Redbridge to reach the second round of the FA Cup. MATCH REPORT: Dagenham & Redbridge 0-1 Salford City. Watch all the goals from all the FA Cup first round matches on the BBC Sport website and app.
Jake Beesley
vavel.com

Oxford United 2-2 Bristol Rovers: A late Rovers equaliser takes FA cup tie to a replay

With time running out, Antony Evans stepped up and placed his penalty into the top right corner to tie the game and take the cup tie back to Bristol for a replay. The Gas twice came from behind to draw level in what was an electric cup tie. In the first half Matty Taylor gave Oxford United the lead after nine minutes, before Sam Finley equalised on the stroke of half- time.
Shropshire Star

Shrewsbury Town face FA Cup long haul

Shrewsbury Town face a long trip north in the second round of the FA Cup after being drawn away at Carlisle United. However, Town should fancy their chances of progressing into the third round of the competition with the Cumbrian side currently second bottom of League Two. The tie is...
BBC

Yate v Yeovil: FA investigating alleged abuse during FA Cup first-round tie

The Football Association is investigating alleged incidents of discriminatory abuse from the stands during the FA Cup game between Yate Town and Yeovil Town. National League side Yeovil beat seventh-tier Yate 5-0 in the first-round tie on 6 November. The match took place at Yate's Lodge Road ground in front...
SB Nation

FA WSL Recap & Highlights: Brighton 1-0 Everton Women

Brighton got the first look on goal in the 16’, but Everton goalkeeper Sandy MacIver got down to the left side to keep the score level. In the 33’, midfielder Aurora Galli broke free on the left wing and won her side a corner, one of four looks from the corner flag for the Toffees. Captain Izzy Christiansen delivered a swinging ball, but Brighton’s defense cleared the danger.
fourfourtwo.com

The 10 greatest FA Cup finals in history

The oldest national football competition in the world, the FA Cup, saw its first ever match played 150 years ago today. Since that fateful day, it has grown to become a cornerstone of British sporting culture; watched by millions around the globe. Here, FFT takes a walk down memory lane...
The Independent

Wesley Fofana ‘keen on Manchester United move’ as Chelsea ‘resume talks’ with Leicester star

What the papers sayJesse Lingard wants out of Manchester United as he looks for regular football ahead of the 2022 World Cup, according to the Daily Mirror The paper says the 28-year-old attacking midfielder has no desire to start talks about a new deal, while the Daily Mail reports Lingard could leave Old Trafford on loan in January, with Barcelona and AC Milan interested.Sticking with United, and the Daily Mirror says Wesley Fofana is eager to move to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, although the Sun reports the Leicester defender has resumed talks with Chelsea about a summer move.Newcastle and...
vavel.com

Goals and Highlights: Moldova 0-2 Scotland in 2022 World Cup Qualifiers

Adams with a shot at the far post to widen the gap and almost seal their passage to re-qualification. Nathan Patterson inside the penalty area smashes a left-footed shot into the back of the net to open the scoring after a pass from Adams. 11:54 AM5 hours ago. Scotland substitites.
BBC

FA Cup highlights: Oldham Athletic 1-2 Ipswich Town

Watch highlights as a sensational late strike from Idris El Mizouni completes a comeback victory for Ipswich Town at League Two Oldham Athletic in their FA Cup first-round replay. MATCH REPORT: Oldham Athletic 1-2 Ipswich Town. Watch all the goals from all the FA Cup first round matches on the...
BBC

FA Cup highlights: Cheltenham Town 1-0 Gillingham

League One side Cheltenham Town are through to round two of the FA Cup after a goal from Mattie Pollock sees them edge past Gillingham. Watch all the goals from all the FA Cup first round matches on the BBC sport website and app. Available to UK users only.
BBC

FA Cup highlights: Wycombe Wanderers 0-1 Hartlepool United

Wycombe pay for missed chances as Mark Cullen's first-half strike is enough to send League Two side Hartlepool into the second round of the FA Cup. MATCH REPORT: Wycombe Wanderers 0-1 Hartlepool United. Watch all the goals from all the FA Cup first round matches on the BBC sport website...
BBC

FA Cup highlights: Cambridge Utd 3-1 Northampton

League One Cambridge United cruise into the second round of the FA Cup with a clinical win over League Two Northampton Town. Watch all the goals from all the FA Cup first round matches on the BBC sport website and app. Available to UK users only.
Sunderland Echo

'Best young keeper to pull on a Notts shirt since Kasper Schmeichel' - High praise for Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson who is compared to Leicester City stopper as he continues to impress on-loan with National League Notts County

The 21-year-old joined the Magpies on an initial one-month loan deal but has since seen his stay at Meadow Lane extended into the New Year with Ian Burchnall's side. Patterson has featured nine times keeping three clean sheets and has impressed supporters who are hoping the young Cats stopper will remain for the rest of the campaign.
newschain

No FA Cup return for Cheltenham’s Will Boyle

Cheltenham will continue to be without Will Boyle as they prepare to welcome Gillingham to The Jonny-Rocks Stadium for the FA Cup first round replay. The 26-year-old defender has not featured since Town’s 1-0 win over Accrington last month and boss Michael Duff confirmed “he can’t seem to shake” the injury.
