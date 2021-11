An immersive fantasy-themed restaurant will open in the birthplace of Dungeons & Dragons in 2024. The Griffin & Gargoyle is a planned 350-seat restaurant that will open in Lake Geneva, best known to D&D fans as the home of Gary Gygax, one of the co-creators of Dungeons & Dragons, and the headquarters for original D&D publisher TSR. The restaurant would use actors to portray various characters, with a story unfolding over the course of a meal. Visitors can go to just enjoy a meal, or they can explore the restaurant area and discover the secret history of the fictional adventurers who founded the restaurant by interacting with the staff and looking for clues hidden in the architecture.

RESTAURANTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO