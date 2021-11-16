ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spectral functions of heavy quarkonia in a bulk-viscous quark gluon plasma

By Lata Thakur, Yuji Hirono
 8 days ago

We study the properties of quarkonia inside a bulk-viscous quark gluon plasma. The non-equilibrium nature of the medium is encoded in the deformed distribution functions of thermal quarks and gluons, with which we compute the dielectric permittivity within...

