Business

ODYS and Niche Website Builders Announce Exclusive Aged Domains Partnership

austinnews.net
 5 days ago

Odys Global and Niche Website Builders have announced their exclusive Aged Domains Partnership that enables customers to build competitive websites and take their businesses to the next level. Odys Global, the premium marketplace for premium aged domains and websites has made a name for itself on the back of...

www.austinnews.net

aithority.com

LoginID And NFT PRO™ Announce Partnership

LoginID will provide their APIs and SDKs as part of the NFT PRO™ Platform, providing FIDO2 strong authentication to help secure NFTs. LoginID, a FIDO-certified passwordless authentication provider, announced a partnership with NFT PRO, an industry leader for providing tools for the creation, management, and distribution of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) .
TECHNOLOGY
#Domain Name#Seo#Niche Website Builders
austinnews.net

Cyber CEO Brian Johnson Shares Secrets to 'Seamless' Cyberbacker Partnership

Guest Brian Johnson of Keller Williams discusses his communication strategies on new episode of their podcast CyberCEO. In this episode, Host Angelo Cruz and Keller Williams agent Brian Johnson say transparency is key when it comes to great Cyberbacker-CEO relationships. Listen to Angelo Cruz and Brian Johnson's conversation here. Remote...
BUSINESS
austinnews.net

SQID Technologies Limited Completes Private Placement

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2021 / SQID Technologies Limited ('SQID') (CSE:SQID) is pleased to announce it has completed a non-brokered private placement offering of 3,110,038 units of SQID ('Units') at a price of $0.30 per Unit for gross proceeds of CDN$933,011 (the 'Private Placement'). The Private...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Moonclave Announces Partnership With Blockchain Association

As the unified voice of the crypto industry, the Blockchain Association will provide input into conference programming and more. Moonclave, an invite-only crypto event created by one of the Founders of Money2020 and industry insiders, announces the Blockchain Association (BA) will join the conference as the Exclusive Association Partner. Moonclave takes place March 28 – 30, 2022 at Wynn Las Vegas.
MARKETS
austinnews.net

GenesisAI Shared Unique Strategies for StartUp to raise a million dollars in seed round via equity crowdfunding

In the past year, new businesses have undoubtedly raised the competitive nature of the startup ecosystem. These challenges are further highlighted when seeking capital for a new business. Hence, it is not unexpected to see several alternative methods of funding. As a result, we are now witnessing a trend where entrepreneurs are increasingly seeking these alternatives to the traditional ways of raising capital.
ECONOMY
austinnews.net

Cloud DX Live in New Direct to Consumer Channel

Maternal Health Track (MHT) for pregnant women grows its reach to include 600,000 potential customers per year. Cloud DX launches new direct-to-consumer channel with access to up to 50,000 monthly e-commerce customersi. Maternal hypertension affects 1 in 12 pregnancies, and incidence is growingii iii. Exceptionally positive reception within the high-risk...
HEALTH
austinnews.net

Rokmaster Reports Metallurgical Results and Evaluation of EnviroMetal's Technology

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2021 / EnviroMetal Technologies Inc. ('EnviroMetal'), (CSE:ETI) (OTCQX:EVLLF) (FSE:7N2) is pleased to provide the following press release on test work performed by Rokmaster Resources Corp. (TSXV: RKR) (OTCQB: RKMSF) (FSE: 1RR1) ('Rokmaster') on the gold mineralization from their Revel Ridge Property located in southeastern British Columbia.
INDUSTRY
austinnews.net

FinCanna Capital Corp. Announces Share Consolidation

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2021 / FinCanna Capital Corp. ('FinCanna') ('the Company') (CSE:CALI)(OTCQB:FNNZF) an investment company focused on the U.S. licensed cannabis industry, announces that further to its news release of Nov. 17, 2021, its Board of Directors has approved a consolidation of the Company's issued share capital on the basis of ten (10) common shares for one (1) new share of the Company (the 'Consolidation'). The Company currently has 121,146,013 common shares outstanding and will have approximately 12,114,601 common shares outstanding after completion of the Consolidation. The number of outstanding stock options and warrants of the Company will similarly be adjusted by the Consolidation ratio, and the exercise prices of the stock options, warrants and convertible debentures will be adjusted accordingly.
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Roku to Compete on Original Content, Announcing Plans for 50-Plus Shows

Streaming platform Roku announced plans to develop more than 50 original shows in a bid to become a destination for free content amid growing competition in the space. Shelly Kramer, co-founder and lead analyst at Futurum Research, spoke to Cheddar about the new offering "The transition here from hardware to adding a software component by way of original content, I think is smart," she said. "And it's all about the Benjamins." Kramer also noted that she doesn't necessarily think Roku is entering the content game too late.
TV & VIDEOS
aithority.com

Gates and Gogoro Announce Exclusive Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Sustainable Urban Transportation

Gates, the global leader in clean, quiet and reliable belt drives, and Gogoro, a global technology leader in battery swapping ecosystems that enable sustainable urban mobility, announced an expanded exclusive partnership to accelerate sustainable urban transportation. “The partnership with Gogoro brings together two like-minded, innovative companies focused on accelerating sustainable...
TRAFFIC
austinnews.net

Cleo Robotics Announces Commercial Availability of Rugged Indoor Drone for Critical Industrial, Commercial and Government Applications

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2021 / Cleo Robotics, the first company to successfully develop a stable and highly maneuverable ducted bi-rotor drone, announces the availability of the Dronut X1 for law-enforcement, industrial inspection, construction and defense markets. Cleo's patented thrust vectoring technology has, for the first time ever, made the hyper-efficient ducted fan design stable in flight. The Dronut's completely enclosed propellers enable the X1 to safely bounce off objects and people and is a fraction of the size of similarly featured drones.
ELECTRONICS
austinnews.net

Gemina Labs Announces Appointment Of Senior Scientific Adviser

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2021 / Gemina Laboratories Ltd. (CSE:GLAB)(FRA:8I7) (the 'Company' or 'Gemina') is pleased to announce the appointment of Professor Michael Catt as Senior Scientific Adviser to the Company. Professor Catt is an expert in in-vitro diagnostic development for human health and wellbeing. In a...
BUSINESS
austinnews.net

Forward Water Technologies Provides Inaugural Corporate Update

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2021 / Forward Water Technologies Corporation. ('FWT', Forward Water or the 'Company') (TSXV:FWTC) is pleased to announce a corporate update on the business development activities of their patented Forward Osmosis technology solution. The Company's patented Forward Osmosis solution has the potential to significantly...
BUSINESS

