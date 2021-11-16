ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weight Loss

New to MFP with age ole hormone issues LOL

Trying something new! Been on a few other apps before this seems to be more in-depth tracking-wise! I needed it so I can be more calculating with specifics and not just caloric intake. My hormones are giving me a run for my 50 year old money and my previous weight loss...

Real Simple

How to Treat Hormonal Acne Naturally

Like with any other skin affliction, there's no one-size-fits-all way to treat hormonal acne. You can go the medication route, make lifestyle changes, or dabble with lasers and light therapy. Everyone is different and skincare is hyper-personal, so how you choose to treat your hormonal acne is entirely up to you (in other words, there's no right or wrong way of going about it). With that said, there's nothing wrong with wanting to treat hormonal acne naturally. To get the full lowdown, we tapped three board-certified dermatologists for their expert insight on what causes hormonal acne—and how to get rid of it using natural remedies. Keep reading for everything you need to know.
myfitnesspal.com

Calorie deficit or Calorie surplus ?

I am a 37-year-old male and have been hitting the gym for about 7 months now, 4-5 days a week. But even after this much time, I see little to no change in my body. My body fat is still at around 27-28 % and little to no gain in lean muscle mass. I weigh around 148-150 and I want to maintain this weight only as I am only about 165 CMs. Hence do not want to reduce or gain weight. I see a lot of articles where some say, a calorie deficit is a must and some say to gain muscle, Calorie surplus is a must. My MFP stats say to eat a daily calorie of 1900 + my workout calories.
myfitnesspal.com

Post Covid Exercise

I am just over two weeks post covid (38 female). I had about 5 days of bodyaches/low grade fever. Luckily I never had any chest congestion, just sinus. My heart rate has been fine, no breathing issues. This past week I started to slowly get back into walking for about 50 min at a slow pace and it is just exhausting me. I am not out of breath, but afterwords I am so fatigued. I am worried that I will never get back to exericse. Pre-Covid I was working out 4 days a week (40 min cardio and 20 min weights) and the other three days I would walk 4 miles. I was vaccinated and I also received the antibodies on my 5th day.
myfitnesspal.com

If you’re eating less than 1500 calories, you’re not healthy.

Unpopular opinion from a former ED patient, but an average teen/young adult needs at least 2300 calories. Once you become and adult, that number only gets a couple hundred calories lower. I get that people have different metabolisms, but if you’re intuitively eating (eating when you’re hungry, stopping when you’re full) and you’re not gaining or losing weight, that means you’ve reached something called your set point weight. This is the weight that is predetermined by your genetics. This means that you can only gain/lose weight if you deprive/overfeed yourself. I see too many people trying to maintain diets of 1200 or lower, then binge-eating every weekend. It’s a vicious cycle of starving and bingeing, and it’s sad to see how normalized it is.
myfitnesspal.com

Strong and Happy

From being in grad school depressed and stressed (April 2020). To 6 months out of grad school lifting 4 days a week and loving life. If you’re in a phase of life where everything seems hard and like there’s no way it’ll even get better. It does and it will...
myfitnesspal.com

New to MFP an need Accountability Buddies

Hi everyone, my name is Carol. I'm a 49 year old grandma with health problems. Mainly chronic kidney issues an blood pressure problems (fluctuates alot). I've had eating issues since I was a teenager. I'm addicted to coke a cola an sweets to start. Always been my comfort food. I tend to stress eat until I'm sick.
myfitnesspal.com

Fixing things before they get worse - Hi!

I just signed up today and am, of course, immensely motivated like any new member probably is. Let's hope this motivation sticks around for a while. I recently came to the conclusion that I need to make a lot of changes to my life and body because I realized how much both my physical and mental health were deteriorating. I stopped taking care of myself in 2018 due to a traumatic loss, and gained more than 20 kg (44 lbs) within about a year, which I have kept since then. I also completely stopped all physical activity - working from home for the past 1.5 years definitely didn't help my case.
myfitnesspal.com

35 Year old at 21 Stone... Looking to trim down to 15 Stone! HELP!!!

Hi All, I'm finally back into the right headspace to be able to commit myself to shifting this weight! I have around 75 Pounds to lose, and am not doing any diets as such (sW, WW, Keto etc...) I am simply sticking to a calorific defecit based on MFP! I will be adding some Exercise to the mix! I am determined to smash this change in lifestyle, and would love some friends on here to support and help my goals!
myfitnesspal.com

Desperately trying to start.

I was once so successful with weight loss. I joined up with weight watchers and lost about 80 pounds over the course of 10 months. Of course I was 10 years younger and it was a little quicker and I want to say easier for the pounds to melt away.
myfitnesspal.com

Hi there everyone!

Well, I am new about town here. I don't know quite what I'm doing but I figure it will all work its way out. This is my umpteenth attempt at staying with weight loss. I've tried some fad things like WW (the points thing is too much) and even KETO but all that did was mess me up.
myfitnesspal.com

Trying to get back into it

So I used this app what feels like a lifetime ago while I was in highschool. Now I'm a mom of two and trying to start the weight loss again. I've tried starting over before but just gave up on it. I really struggle with motivation sometimes. Any tips or things that y'all do to help with motivation loss?
myfitnesspal.com

Getting the Post-Breakup Dream Body

Got broken up with yesterday, because they “never felt an intimate relationship connection with me.” AKA, I got friendzoned by my own partner. I’m not mad at them, and I know I can’t control their feelings. But now, I’m finding this lack of fear about achieving my dream bod. I was too afraid to start working out and changing my diet because I didn’t want my partner to think I was “too muscular” or “not feminine enough.” But even I know that there’s no such thing. My goal is to be ripped as hell, and still maintain my sweet, feminine personality (basically, leanbeefpatty meets Barbie). My current stats are 147 lbs, 5’2”, around 25% body fat, and a high protein diet (1700 cals). Any and all tips, from pros to amateurs like me, are welcome and appreciated!
myfitnesspal.com

Phasing out sugar challenge

This is for the people who want to stop having sugar (or pretty much stop) but suddenly stopping is too hard to do. Post your method and how you're going. So my plan is to extend the number of hours which I have between having sugar, I'm allowed sugar on 'special occasions' but they are meant to be special, not regularly.
myfitnesspal.com

MFP CALORIES FOR AGE AND HEIGHT

I’m allowed 1280 calories per day, should I eat them each day. Is it okay to eat short during the week and save for the weekend?. Must I increase food intake if I do exercise exercise (planned walking or exercise bike for example) Can I count hoovering and window cleaning...
Daily Herald

Junk food cravings tied to hormones, circadian cycle

Q: Is there some reason I crave junk food when I'm really tired? I'm working double shifts, and if I don't sleep enough, all I want is doughnuts and pizza. My husband says it's because they're my favorite foods and they're easy, but it feels different than just that. What can I do?
yourislandnews.com

What are the five signs of a hormonal belly?

The hormonal belly is a very unique type of belly and as a result, you may need to approach your nutrition in a completely different way than you may think. Other than having excess body fat on your frame, signs that you may have a hormonal belly include:. Waistline Increasing...
myfitnesspal.com

How I overcame Binge Eating: Ride the Craving Wave

Hi everyone. In this long post, I go over how I overcame my Binge Eating. I used to have very problematic eating in the evenings (a common problem) and could easily munch on 1000s of calories to the point where I felt absolutely stuffed/sick. I had no idea how much I was consuming. This would also happen to me in the mornings, (which may be less common) and would stop by the drive-thru on my way to work and order over 1000 calories for breakfast. Anyway...
myfitnesspal.com

Another Workout Related Question - I’ll Feeling

Just curious how common/normal it is to feel nauseous, kinda dizzy, with a headache after working out. Sometimes I get the chills after too. Is it just from the intensity (I tend to do quite a bit of HIIT) or am I doing something wrong? Whenever I feel this way I follow up with Redmond’s Re-Lyte mixed with water to replenish electrolytes - sometimes helps. I also get in plenty of water throughout the day (sometimes teetering on too much).
