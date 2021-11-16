New to MFP with age ole hormone issues LOL

Got broken up with yesterday, because they “never felt an intimate relationship connection with me.” AKA, I got friendzoned by my own partner. I’m not mad at them, and I know I can’t control their feelings. But now, I’m finding this lack of fear about achieving my dream bod. I was too afraid to start working out and changing my diet because I didn’t want my partner to think I was “too muscular” or “not feminine enough.” But even I know that there’s no such thing. My goal is to be ripped as hell, and still maintain my sweet, feminine personality (basically, leanbeefpatty meets Barbie). My current stats are 147 lbs, 5’2”, around 25% body fat, and a high protein diet (1700 cals). Any and all tips, from pros to amateurs like me, are welcome and appreciated!
