A US warship sailed through the strait separating Taiwan and China on Tuesday, the navy said, the first such passage since leaders from the two rival superpowers held a video summit. The passage through the Taiwan Strait by the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Milius was a routine transit, the US Seventh Fleet said. The voyage, the 11th declared freedom of navigation exercise of the year, "demonstrates the US commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific," it said in a statement. The latest transit came after US President Joe Biden and China's Xi Jinping traded strong warnings on the future of Taiwan at a virtual summit earlier this month.

MILITARY ・ 1 HOUR AGO