The USMNT takes on Jamaica Tuesday as World Cup qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar continues in CONCACAF play. The United States is currently the leader in qualifying play after its impressive win over Mexico last time out and will be looking to sure up its position as we head down the stretch in qualifying. The American squad will be looking to stars like Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie to get past a Jamaica team that’s posted just one win in seven World Cup qualifying matches. Fans looking to track down Tuesday’s match can find the TV broadcast in Spanish via NBC Universo. However, the English broadcast is available exclusively Paramount+, which has a free trial.

SOCCER ・ 5 DAYS AGO