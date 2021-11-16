Raleigh Evaluating Changes to City Council Terms, Compensation, and Districts

The proposed changes are the results of the work of the City Council appointed Study Group and the need to redistrict following the 2020 census.

Over the course of a year the Study Group met numerous times to evaluate the current City Council framework. They came up with recommendations that were presented to City Council on Sept. 7, 2021.

The City is required to redistrict every ten years following the decennial census if, upon receipt of the census information, the City Council districts are not found to be substantially equal in population so that each person’s vote carries about the same weight.