ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Raleigh Evaluating Changes to City Council Terms, Compensation, and Districts

Raleigh, North Carolina
Raleigh, North Carolina
 6 days ago

The proposed changes are the results of the work of the City Council appointed Study Group and the need to redistrict following the 2020 census.

Over the course of a year the Study Group met numerous times to evaluate the current City Council framework. They came up with recommendations that were presented to City Council on Sept. 7, 2021.

The City is required to redistrict every ten years following the decennial census if, upon receipt of the census information, the City Council districts are not found to be substantially equal in population so that each person’s vote carries about the same weight.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Embattled social services boss Steve Banks to leave City Hall

The embattled head of the city’s sprawling network of social and homeless services, Steve Banks, has ended his pursuit of a position in Mayor-elect Eric Adams’ administration and will depart at the end of the year, he announced Monday. The longtime lawyer’s decision to leave municipal service and return to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Boston

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu Signs Ordinance To Change How The City Invests

BOSTON (CBS) — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu signed an ordinance on Monday to change how the city invests. The ordinance prohibits public funds from being invested in stocks, securities, or companies that get more than 15% of its revenue from fossil fuels, tobacco products, or carceral facilities, like jails or prisons by the end of 2025. The goal is to grow “a low-carbon, resource efficient, and socially inclusive economy,” said a statement from Wu’s office. The ordinance was unanimously passed in the City Council last week.  
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Census#The Study Group
KTBS

City accepts applications for interim District E council seat

SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Shreveport City Council is accepting applications to fill the interim District E seat. A vacancy was created with the resignation of Councilman James Flurry. Resumes from District E residents interested in serving will be accepted beginning today through 5 p.m. Nov. 30. The City Charter requires...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Coast News

Encinitas City Council adopts new regulations for short-term rentals

ENCINITAS — After receiving local feedback over the course of two public hearings, the Encinitas City Council on Nov. 17 approved new regulations for short-term rentals in the city. The updated regulations include significant increases to application and annual renewal fees for short-term rental owners and a minimum three-night stay...
ENCINITAS, CA
Boston

Mayor Michelle Wu appoints Segun Idowu as chief of the renamed economic opportunity department

Meet the man who wants to make Boston the home of "the next Black Wall Street." Boston’s Department of Economic Development is getting a new leader — and a new name. Mayor Michelle Wu is appointing Segun Idowu, the president of the Black Economic Council of Massachusetts, to be her administration’s chief of economic opportunity and inclusion — a new take on the position formerly known as chief of economic development.
BOSTON, MA
Missoulian

Missoula City Council OKs zoning amendment in Sawmill District

Missoula City Council approved an amendment this week that will allow for a wider range of uses, such as office buildings, for the street level in the Old Sawmill District. The amendment affects the Mill Site Special Zoning District, which includes Moose Creek Trail between Wyoming and Silver Parkway and along Silver Parkway between Moose Creek Trail and Big Timber Lane.
MISSOULA, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
cityoflaverne.org

City of La Verne Adopts Council District Map For June 2022 Election

La Verne, CA – After going through the districting process and months of deliberation, the La Verne City Council adopted a map of the city with five districts which established a new by-district electoral system with a rotating mayor in the City of La Verne. Prior to selecting a map,...
LA VERNE, CA
Daily Evergreen

Newly elected City Council members look ahead to term

Recently elected Pullman City Council members are gearing up to assume office at the beginning of next year. Francis Benjamin, WSU information systems coordinator and psychology shop supervisor, won the Ward 1 seat. In doing so, he unseated incumbent Al Sorensen. Benjamin won 71.97 percent of the vote, defeating his...
PULLMAN, WA
centraloregondaily.com

Bend City Council discusses Old Bend Parking District permit system

The Old Bend Parking District permit system was created last year to help residents in the area keep parking available and to prevent potential campers from staying in the neighborhood. Every resident in the area pays $25 a year for a pass to park in the designated street locations. “I...
TRAFFIC
Voice of San Diego

The Housing Commission Had a Rough 2021. The City Council Wants Change.

Finding a solution requires admitting there’s a problem, and it appears the San Diego City Council has reached that point with the San Diego Housing Commission. City Council members indicated Tuesday they’re ready to reform the city agency in charge of low-income housing and homelessness programs, and to take a bigger role reviewing the performance of its chief executive.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Denton Record-Chronicle

Deb Armintor won't seek third term on Denton City Council

Deb Armintor, who has held Denton City Council’s Place 5 seat since June 2018, will not seek reelection next year. Armintor has maintained a high profile while on the council in part because of her vocal support for various progressive measures. Those include support for citywide marijuana decriminalization, people who...
DENTON, TX
Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina

27
Followers
440
Post
293
Views
ABOUT

Raleigh The city of Raleigh is named after Walter Raleigh, who established the lost Roanoke Colony in present-day Dare County.

Comments / 0

Community Policy