ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

5-Minute Bathroom Updates for an Easy Refresh

WSMV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBathrooms are often neglected in the design department, yet...

www.wsmv.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox13news.com

Tampa-based lifestyle influencer's top 5 tips to easily refresh your home

TAMPA, Fla. - Refreshing your home doesn’t have to be complicated or expensive – and it might be as simple as clicking "follow" on Lifestyle with Melonie Graves. Graves is a Bay Area lifestyle influencer who has almost 200,000 online followers who scroll her feed for practical tips on reinventing spaces.
TAMPA, FL
Family Handyman

How to Add a Bathroom to a Basement the Easy Way

Add a bathroom in your basement without busting up the concrete floor. Need another full bathroom in your home? Here's a way to install one in your basement with a different kind of toilet and plumbing. Tools Required. Basic carpentry tools. basic electrical tools. Basic plumbing tools. Materials Required. Framing...
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bathroom Updates
travelexperta.com

Top 5 Grooming Products that Every Bathroom Cabinet Needs!

Why should girls have all the fun? Guys are grooming nowadays to look attractive too! Long gone are the days when they stayed unhealthy with hair run rampant, pretended to be cowboys, allowing fine lines and dry skin. But today, guys are equally concerned about their looks, and that’s why...
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
Domaine

5 Easy Methods to Remove Coffee Stains From Your Furniture

For many of us, coffee is a daily necessity in life. And while the occasional coffee spill is inevitable, stains don’t have to be. The good news is that coffee stains are relatively easy to remove, with one caveat: you have to act fast. Before you furiously scrub a coffee stain with a wet washcloth though, beware of which cleaning methods work, and which do more harm than good. (Scrubbing = more harm, no good.)
HOME & GARDEN
Domaine

How to Clean Velvet in 5 Easy Steps

Incorporating velvet into your home is a great (and easy) way to add a touch of luxury to any space. For one thing, velvet can add depth to a room, unlike standard woven fabrics. Also unlike many other materials, velvet is surprisingly durable—so it's possible that a velvet piece could last you for years to come.
HOME & GARDEN
WATE

Best rustic Christmas decor

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which rustic Christmas decor is best?  Modern minimalist designs have their appeal, but rustic Christmas decor has a charm other styles can’t match. You can easily incorporate a rustic look throughout the year, but at Christmastime, it really shines. On shivering winter nights, there’s nothing better […]
HOME & GARDEN
WOWK 13 News

Best tools to give as gifts

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which tools are best to give as gifts? We all have that person in our life who’s afraid of, or maybe just ambivalent toward, home repairs.  You can usually tell who this is because they have a pile of unhung paintings in the corner, their drain […]
LIFESTYLE
parentmap.com

10 Hottest Christmas Toys for 2021

If you feel like the holidays arrived faster than usual this year, you’re not alone. With early Black Friday deals and worries about supply chains, shopping early seems to be the norm. We’ve rounded up some of the most popular toys for this holiday season, but don’t wait too long to buy: From magical cauldrons to mesmerizing puzzle boxes, this year’s hottest toys are selling fast.
SHOPPING
LivingCheap

Affordable, practical gifts for 2021 your friends and family will love

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase using the links in this post. As an Amazon Associate, Living on the Cheap earns from qualifying purchases. We’ll never forget the story of the practical gift that saved a family — literally. A young man’s gift to his parents — a smoke detector — sat under the tree when a fire broke out in the house in the middle of the night. Fortunately, the giver had put batteries into his gift. Even though it was wrapped and under the tree, the smoke alarm did its job, and the family escaped unharmed.
SHOPPING
brightside.me

14 Unusual But Effective Methods to Store Your Foods That Really Work

Supermarket shelves are full of different goods that can satisfy any taste, and we often buy foods that we don’t want to eat immediately. Alas, many of them go bad, and we have to throw them away. Luckily, there are simple and reliable methods that will keep your foods fresh for longer.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy