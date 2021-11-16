5-Minute Bathroom Updates for an Easy Refresh

TAMPA, Fla. - Refreshing your home doesn’t have to be complicated or expensive – and it might be as simple as clicking "follow" on Lifestyle with Melonie Graves. Graves is a Bay Area lifestyle influencer who has almost 200,000 online followers who scroll her feed for practical tips on reinventing spaces.
As POPSUGAR editors, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. If you buy a product we have recommended, we may receive affiliate commission, which in turn supports our work. When it comes to bathrooms, there's potential for messes around every corner, and in...
Add a bathroom in your basement without busting up the concrete floor. Need another full bathroom in your home? Here's a way to install one in your basement with a different kind of toilet and plumbing. Tools Required. Basic carpentry tools. basic electrical tools. Basic plumbing tools. Materials Required. Framing...
This is a story most homeowners probably can relate to: Beth was sitting at her family room when she felt a drip, drip, drip from above. Turns out, the shower in the bathroom her teenage daughters used was leaking. She had them simply use another shower for several months until...
RICHMOND, Va. -- Holiday season is around the corner and you want to look your best! Lifestyle expert Laura Palka stopped by Virginia This Morning and let us in on her secret to tightening and erasing the look of under eye bags and wrinkles instantly with Plexaderm. Enjoy the Virginia...
Add style to your bathroom with affordable flooring materials and still have plenty of budget left for amenities. These cheap bathroom flooring ideas score on style and stand up to humidity, heat, and foot traffic.
You're ready to do some home remodeling, but you're not sure whether to start with your kitchen or bathroom. Both need work, but you can only take on one project right now. As a savvy homeowner, you...
Why should girls have all the fun? Guys are grooming nowadays to look attractive too! Long gone are the days when they stayed unhealthy with hair run rampant, pretended to be cowboys, allowing fine lines and dry skin. But today, guys are equally concerned about their looks, and that’s why...
For many of us, coffee is a daily necessity in life. And while the occasional coffee spill is inevitable, stains don’t have to be. The good news is that coffee stains are relatively easy to remove, with one caveat: you have to act fast. Before you furiously scrub a coffee stain with a wet washcloth though, beware of which cleaning methods work, and which do more harm than good. (Scrubbing = more harm, no good.)
Incorporating velvet into your home is a great (and easy) way to add a touch of luxury to any space. For one thing, velvet can add depth to a room, unlike standard woven fabrics. Also unlike many other materials, velvet is surprisingly durable—so it's possible that a velvet piece could last you for years to come.
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which rustic Christmas decor is best? Modern minimalist designs have their appeal, but rustic Christmas decor has a charm other styles can’t match. You can easily incorporate a rustic look throughout the year, but at Christmastime, it really shines. On shivering winter nights, there’s nothing better […]
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which tools are best to give as gifts? We all have that person in our life who’s afraid of, or maybe just ambivalent toward, home repairs. You can usually tell who this is because they have a pile of unhung paintings in the corner, their drain […]
When was the last time you looked through your change? Many of us barely notice it at all, only glancing briefly while looking for a nickel or dime in the drive-thru. As it turns out, a small fortune could be hiding in plain sight, and we can thank the U.S. mint for that.
If you feel like the holidays arrived faster than usual this year, you’re not alone. With early Black Friday deals and worries about supply chains, shopping early seems to be the norm. We’ve rounded up some of the most popular toys for this holiday season, but don’t wait too long to buy: From magical cauldrons to mesmerizing puzzle boxes, this year’s hottest toys are selling fast.
Last August, we brought you the story of a cybersecurity expert in Brooklyn, New York, who was able to recover his stolen bike, by tracking it down himself, all thanks to an Apple AirTag that he had hidden inside the bike. The story made for an interesting article and highlighted the many benefits of AirTags.
I recently spent a night in a funky lifeguard tower I found on Airbnb, and it was a glamper's dream. For $100 a night, I got a small room with a comfy bed and sweeping views of the Florida Everglades. I hadn't thought to book unique glamping trips on Airbnb...
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase using the links in this post. As an Amazon Associate, Living on the Cheap earns from qualifying purchases. We’ll never forget the story of the practical gift that saved a family — literally. A young man’s gift to his parents — a smoke detector — sat under the tree when a fire broke out in the house in the middle of the night. Fortunately, the giver had put batteries into his gift. Even though it was wrapped and under the tree, the smoke alarm did its job, and the family escaped unharmed.
Supermarket shelves are full of different goods that can satisfy any taste, and we often buy foods that we don’t want to eat immediately. Alas, many of them go bad, and we have to throw them away. Luckily, there are simple and reliable methods that will keep your foods fresh for longer.
Comments / 0