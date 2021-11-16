ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

How to find the hottest holiday toys of the season

By News 3 Staff
cwlasvegas.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (KSNV) — With many toys stuck in the global supply chain...

cwlasvegas.com

Comments / 0

Related
TravelPulse

How to Find Cheap Flights This Thanksgiving Holiday

Scott's Cheap Flights recently surveyed its members and found that travel intent is up for the holidays in 2021 versus last year, with most travelers likely to visit family within the United States this Thanksgiving compared to Christmas and New Year's. While travelers have already missed the typical "Goldilocks Window"...
LIFESTYLE
starlocalmedia.com

Watch for counterfeit and recalled toys this holiday shopping season

Another year, another reminder to be extra cautious when buying toys for the holidays. For 36 years, PennPIRG Education Fund has researched counterfeit and recalled products that make their way into stores. This year's report offers some tips to look for when browsing stores or online shops. It’s not always...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toys#Never Fear#Las Vegas
Beaver County Times

Toy-buying season is here, but will you find what your child wants?

Shortages of consumer goods come in all shapes and sizes, from the Cabbage Patch Doll riots of 1983 to the hoarding of toilet paper in the spring of 2020. Now, in this era of coronavirus-induced scarcity, come rumblings that toys could be hard to find as the holidays approach. But...
SHOPPING
williamsonhomepage.com

Brentwood collecting donations for Toys for Tots for 2021 holiday season

Brentwood Fire and Rescue Department is collecting toys for Toys for Tots through Dec. 13. The donations of new, unwrapped toys are being collected for children in need in conjunction with Gracework Ministries Manger program and the United States Marine Corps Reserves. Toys can be dropped off at locations across...
CHARITIES
WINKNEWS.com

Supply chain issues could lead to challenging holiday season for toy-buying

The holidays are right around the corner. If you haven’t started shopping, experts say you might already be behind. All of the pandemic-related supply chain issues are making gift-buying and giving more difficult. The longer you wait, the harder it might be to find what you are looking for. And...
SHOPPING
WUPE

New Massachusetts Report Lists Dangerous Toys For Holiday Season

It's Holiday Shopping Season! Parents need to be cautious when it comes to toy shopping. There are plenty of toys or toy dangers out there that parents should be aware of. The MassPIRG Education Fund, a Massachusetts consumer safety organization, issued its 36th annual “Trouble in Toyland” report Thursday warning consumers about toys that could be counterfeit and dangerous to children.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Parenting
WRAL News

Santa beware: WakeMed sounds alarm on toy dangers this holiday season

WakeMed Children's Hospital is joining a discussion that not all toys available for purchase are safe for children this holiday season. Commenting on the 36th annual Trouble in Toyland report, which leads to the recall of more than 150 unsafe toys each holiday season, a local doctor on Friday issued some important reminders for anyone with young children.
SOCIETY
wtoc.com

Helping Lowcountry families find toys for the holidays

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Supply chain issues have experts warning parents to get holiday shopping done early this year. But what about those families that can’t afford to buy presents at all?. Inside this toy closet and elsewhere in the Lowcountry, registration is now open for Operation Holiday Heroes....
ADVOCACY
NBC4 Columbus

How to find hard-to-find toys

(WCMH) — If you have kids on your shopping list this holiday season – or adults hoping for a hot gadget – you need to start shopping now because many of the hottest items are likely to be gone by Black Friday We’ve all heard the warnings about potential shortages, but many shoppers are still […]
SHOPPING
wccbcharlotte.com

Don’t Waste Your Money: How to Find Hard to Find Toys

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you have kids on your shopping list this holiday season – or adults hoping for a hot gadget – you need to start shopping now, because many of the hottest items are likely to be gone by Black Friday. We’ve all heard the warnings about potential...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Get them now: The 2021 hottest toys list

Picking the perfect Christmas present for children can be simple, but most kids (especially the ones in my family), have a full catalog of toys they want. To get started, make a list then check it twice because this curated list features seven of the hottest toys today, which are perfect because all kids made the nice list this year, right? There’s a Batcave inclusive of a toddler-sized Batman and one that’s small enough for little fingers to hold. Now that we’re talking digits, as in anatomy, there’s a bubble game kids and adults can play. There’s a lava-erupting volcano, customizable butterflies and more; keep reading for the full list reveal. Word is Santa’s sleigh is having some delays by way of shipping so head to the store or visit each retailer online now. Items are currently available as of the story date.
ATLANTA, GA
WDAM-TV

HPD, FCSO partner with PetSmart for toy sales this holiday season

Shoppers who donate to a canned food drive downtown can earn discounts for supporting a local charity. Camp Shelby opens registration for 2nd annual Norwegian Foot March Marathon to benefit Extra Table. Updated: Nov. 19, 2021 at 4:58 PM CST. |. Camp Shelby Military Training Base and Extra Table are...
ADVOCACY
pix11.com

Hottest toys to look for this Black Friday and Cyber Monday

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are almost here and our friends at The Toy Insider are sharing their picks for the hottest toys to grab this year. Laurie Schacht, chief toy officer at The Toy Insider, returned to the PIX11 Morning News to show us some of those toys and games your kids will love.
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy