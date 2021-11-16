How to find the hottest holiday toys of the season

Picking the perfect Christmas present for children can be simple, but most kids (especially the ones in my family), have a full catalog of toys they want. To get started, make a list then check it twice because this curated list features seven of the hottest toys today, which are perfect because all kids made the nice list this year, right? There’s a Batcave inclusive of a toddler-sized Batman and one that’s small enough for little fingers to hold. Now that we’re talking digits, as in anatomy, there’s a bubble game kids and adults can play. There’s a lava-erupting volcano, customizable butterflies and more; keep reading for the full list reveal. Word is Santa’s sleigh is having some delays by way of shipping so head to the store or visit each retailer online now. Items are currently available as of the story date.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO