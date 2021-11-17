Trailer | American Exile

Manuel Valenzuela was born in Mexico and raised in the U.S., by a mother who made sure her children knew that because she was an American citizen they were, too. When Valenzuela enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1969, following his older brother, Valente, into combat overseas, his citizenship wasn’t an issue. The Vietnam War was at its peak. He was a teenaged patriot willing to lay his life on the line for his country. That was enough.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 8 DAYS AGO