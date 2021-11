Tennessee's reward for a gritty road win at then-No. 18 Kentucky in Lexington last week is a game against what's been far and away the best team in college football this season. The Vols (5-4, 3-3 SEC) host No. 1-ranked Georgia this week at Neyland Stadium in their first home game in four weeks as the Bulldogs bring their dominant defense and efficient offense to Knoxville hoping to remain unbeaten and on track for the College Football Playoff. To start the week, first-year Tennessee head coach Heupel met with the media on campus in Knoxville on Monday for his weekly press conference.

